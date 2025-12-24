Soon, it will be the night before Christmas. Tis to be seen whether creatures will be stirring. No stockings hang from the chimney with care. Just the silence of adult children laid bare. Denver and Mexico and San Diego too. They no longer hope for Saint Nicholas, but a Yuletide brew would do. And so I carry the memories in my heart of mornings around the chimney fire.

Christmas morning.

Christmas Tree at the Hotel Del, Coronado, CA

The characters from Gotterdammerung will be taking a well-earned break today. James Moore Scott, William C. and all the others will return next week on New Year’s Eve.

“This is Christmas. Let the World Sing. Let Us All Begin to Heal”— Luther Vandross