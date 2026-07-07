“I plan to gift the cats language collars for Christmas” — me Guffaws from family members

Did you know that a benefit of artificial intelligence (AI) today is interspecies communication? Right now as we speak, there is a company in China marketing interspecies communication collars between humans and cats. But I am getting ahead of this story. Let’s prepare the backstory first. Why did this topic of all possible topics come to my mind this evening? Spouses by the way can be so different. I am intrigued with the ability to talk with the animals. My wife is off to a line dance class.

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On Sunday, I completed reading The Power of Babel: A Natural History of Language by John McWhorter. I am not a linguist, however, I know when I am in the presence of a master wordsmith. McWhorter wrote his book because he was intrigued by the idea that the first language gave rise to six thousand new languages. And that many of these ancient languages simply morphed into creole or dialect offshoots and declined and died out over time like many Native American languages. The slow decline and death of languages was not something I had given thought to before. McWhorter does a fine job of arousing feelings in the layperson reader. It also occurred to me that Black Fatigue can be understood as the decline and slow death of language my ancestors used to understand the world. Respectability politics was not a slur in the early to mid 1960s in Chester, Virginia. No one used the slogan word “oppression” to understand family and sense of self. The mindset of Blackness as inferiority was not a thing. I would suggest there are parallels between the slow decline and death of languages in Native American families and the slow decline and death of language as a way of understanding the world in pre-Black Studies traditional Black America.

However, I don’t want to be detoured in this essay. The broader point is that the adoption of Black Studies and Black Nationalism created the metaphorical equivalent of two species in the Black American experience. The language of Congressman John Mercer Langston, Howard University President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, Dean Charles Hamilton Houston, Judge William Henry Hastie, and Judge Spottswood William Robinson III has been relegated to a subordinate role in language used to define Blackness. Blackness does not equal enterprise and the church, scholarship and achievement. It equals oppositional culture and anti-assimilation and time travel to past racial horrors. See Black Enterprise Magazine: Cancelled!. See also Black Enterprise Magazine, Or, How I Became Black.

Observe how I don’t really live with my black consciousness switch turned on. It is an annoyance for me. And when I do think of Blackness, I think of enterprise, ambition, high aim, pioneer black lawyers, and the Ivy League. I do not think of Black Fatigue or brawls on Carnival Cruise by and large. I am of a different language, a dying language of my ancestors. McWhorter talks about the poignancy of lost language never to be recovered. Is it possible we will never define Blackness again as Enterprise in America?

Will Oak Bluffs, the historic Black resort community on Martha’s Vineyard, be swamped by Black Fatigue in the coming days, weeks and months? I raise the question. I do not have answers.

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Researchers in the AI field are discovering the ability to communicate with non-human species. It is called Animal Language Processing. This means researchers are learning the grammar of animal communication. Animals have a culture. They are not just dumb animals. How does one translate a language when one does not have a dictionary for the words of whales or dolphins or elephants?

AI through crazy pattern recognition has been deployed to learn what animal sounds mean. It is a mathematical space known as latent meaning. Since all animals live on our physical earth, the shape of their language will resemble human language. The Earth Species Project has enabled AI systems to convert animal sounds into human text. Amazing!

Elephants in Africa communicate via rumbles. Human ears cannot hear the lowest vibrations. However, decades of curated data were subjected to AI pattern recognition. Elephants were found to use distinctive calls to distinguish specific elephants. In other words, elephants had the equivalent of names. This technique also found names among monkeys as well.

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"Always be nice to crows. They talk about us. If you mistreat a crow, the crows remember for miles and miles. You don’t want crows above your head with an attitude.” — me to departing wife

Crows talk amongst themselves about you. AI pattern recognition models have discerned crows have a language. And the crows above your head are keeping tabs on you below. The sounds you hear overhead are not gibberish. There is grammar, structure. The AI analyzed sounds and noted that the same crow remembered a man with a red hat walking under. Three days later, another crow made the exact same sound as the man with the red hat walked underneath. The man was identified and labeled by the crows.

We humans are the main story in the crow drama of life. Can you believe we have thrown rocks and stones at crows? Reconsider how you perceive crows. If they have names for us, do they have a community history for us? Do we have a reputation in the crow world?

A crow’s brain is a supercomputer. Crows make tools. They craft tools and perform surgery on plants. They are capable of understanding the physics of displacement and cause and effect. They can create mental images of how machinery works. They analyze the world. The look at us and see us as another puzzle to be read.

Crows hold a grudge. In 2006, a researcher decided to see if a crow could hold a grudge. The researcher wore a caveman mask as he tagged crows. They hated it. When he walked around wearing the mask, there was chaos, They dive bombed him. They walked about campus following him. First a single crow, then seven crows, then twenty crows stalking the masked researcher. Young crows five years later still attacked the researcher when he wore the mask. The new generation had not been born in the year 2006. But the young crows knew the face of the enemy. The older crows had described the face of the masked human, the dangerous human, to their friends and their children. Think about that. They had put up a masked human wanted sign in the sky. The face of the caveman mask was stored in their collective brain. These crows will love those who feed them and poop on neighbors whom they hate. One cannot hide from a crow since one cannot change one’s face.

Ten miles from your home and the crows will recognize your face. They will know you are foe. One is marked for life.

Crows have rules, laws and funerals. Dozens of crows will land in the trees and watch the fallen crow. The AI analysis suggested the crows believe it is a crime scene investigation. They want to communicate the evidence to the living. There are the equivalent of crow courts. They enforce social order and will distinguish between a hunter looking up at the trees and a hiker looking down at the ground. They read our body language better than we read our own body language.

Feed the crows and they will give you gifts. They will show you affection and loyalty. These are the lessons gained from the AI pattern recognition systems.

Crow sounds map geographically. Sounds in San Diego are different from crow sounds in London, but sounds jump from flock to flock. So, like an AI system of connected neural networks, the flocks learn from the experiences of other flocks in distant lands.

* The device is called PettiChat. It weighs 27 grams, costs 799 yuan — about $118 — and according to its makers, it can translate the vocalizations and behavior of cats and dogs into human sentences with an accuracy rate of 94.6 percent. Place this collar on your cat and, voila, cat sounds will be translated into human language. “Apps like MeowTalk classify meows into categories such as 'happy', 'hungry', or 'playful', helping owners interpret their cat's intentions.”

I know, I know. You are skeptical.

I asked my wife if she would love to hear human langauge from the cats. She replied, “they would say ‘feed me,’ ‘I’m hungry,’ and ‘what the hell was that?’” Be that as it may, I am not prepared to pay $118 for a mood ring for the cats. However, I am bullish on the technology. If the price drops to, say, $29.95 and the communication was a two-way street, Santa might be moved to gift the cats a language collar. But for now, I am willing to wait for the price of the technology to drop and the richness of the two-way communication to increase.

Would I want to hear the thoughts of cats? Would our cats want to hear our thoughts? Is interspecies communication the wave of the bold new future? What do you think?