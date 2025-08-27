“I’m not really a fan of how the middle- and upper-class AAs behaved before and how they still behave today. They are some of the most educated and have businesses and thus the noblesse oblige duty falls on them to be the representation of our community. You cannot complain that entertainers and athletes are the face of the community while at the same time you hide yourselves in your little pockets of privilege. How are the younger generation going to know such a path exists if you hide yourself? If you don’t want to be associated with the likes of Sexyy Red, then come out and be the face of the community. Come out and set standards for the younger ones to follow. STOP whining.” — commentator @blessedbethy on You Tube video This Is What Colored People Always Do

Where shall I start this essay this evening? It could go in several directions. I could critique a dishonest framing of Harlem life in the 1930s by Wikipedia. Oh, how my blood boils when I read history of black Americans and things are left out. My mood begins to shift from happy and mellow to the outer limits of annoyance. Probably fertile ground for an essay. But see, I really, really love to be mellow and laid-back about life. I just like reading the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Let’s review social class in Harlem in the 1930s. As many readers well know and a new reader Quinn Que reminded me this week, there was so much intellectual energy and good that came out of Harlem in the 1930s. We call the cultural movement The Harlem Renaissance for good reason. My favorite writer out of the Harlem Renaissance was Jean Toomer, a grandson of Acting Louisiana Governor P.B.S. Pinchback. I suppose everyone has their favorite Harlem Renaissance writer, intellectual and artist.

The writers, intellectuals and artists were one side of Harlem. There was another side of Harlem as well that writers do not remember so much.

W. E. B. DuBois (1868 - 1963) is a noted black American writer, scholar and intellectual in our past. His seminal The Souls of Black Folks is a classic analysis of black American culture and consciousness around the turn of the last century. Published in 1903, “[i]n The Souls of Black Folk, Du Bois used the term "double consciousness", perhaps taken from Ralph Waldo Emerson ("The Transcendentalist" and "Fate"), applying it to the idea that black people must have two fields of vision at all times. They must be conscious of how they view themselves, as well as being conscious of how the world views them.”

The Souls of Black Folks is now outdated and no longer useful as a prescription for living life in the modern era. See my The Souls of Black Folks essay (September 13, 2023). Isn’t it odd how there is a healthy multi-paragraph source on Wikipedia for The Souls of Black Folks (1903) and no reference whatsoever for The Black Bourgeoisie by E. Franklin Frazier (1957)? 76 paragraphs devoted to The Souls of Black Folks versus 0 paragraphs devoted to The Black Bourgeoisie.

The Dishonest Framing of Wikipedia

Did you know that DuBois wrote other books in addition to The Souls of Black Folks? Raise your hands if you knew. Well, he did. How many other books did Du Bois write over his career until his death in 1963? Du Bois would write around 21 books, depending upon the definition of a manuscript. That is a lot of books. More than the former President of Harvard University by the way.

I draw your attention to Dusk of Dawn, a book DuBois authored at the mature age of 72. DuBois wrote his book while living in Harlem. He was able to draw upon a wide range of experiences and observations of black Americans. Had I simply read the description of Dusk of Dawn in Wikipedia, I would have been bored. Wikipedia offers up a blanket of abstractions to describe the book. It traces the genealogy of race as it affected Du Bois’ life. The book offers a short autobiography of Du Bois’ childhood in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. It is about “illogical trends and irreconciliable tendencies.” The book offers an ideological concept — the concept of race— and theories on race as a psychological level to maintain exploitation of society. I saw a reference to the influence of Marx in the passage. I was disinclined to follow the whiff of dogma and slogan words.

Until I discovered Brooklyn Saint Mickell’s take on the book. And my head was turned around.

What the Black Middle Class Really Thought — But Never Said Out Loud

Blacks in the 1930s had ideas about low-class black people in Harlem. Saint Mickell once again takes an unsung text and shares some raw honesty about people. It is illuminating. Dr. DuBois is a clear friend of black people, and a Marxist as well hanging out with Mao Zedong in 1959. So, if Du Bois has less than charitable observations to share…

In Dusk of Dawn (1940), DuBois observed the impact of class among black people in Harlem. DuBois prefaces his remarks in the Chapter The Colored World Within by examining black people in their “daily human intercourse and play.” I would expect no less from the author of the “book The Philadelphia Negro (1899), a detailed and comprehensive sociological study of the African-American people of Philadelphia, based on his fieldwork in 1896–1897. This breakthrough in scholarship was the first scientific study of African Americans and a major contribution to early scientific sociology in the U.S.”

Like the supreme sociologist that he was, DuBois looked behind the public mask of oppression performance blacks engaged in. You know, Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters, and all that. Du Bois recounted the following observed remarks on p. 89 of Dusk of Dawn: