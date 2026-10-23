Winkfield’s Substack

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
4d

Well done Claude! Its best line: "The oppression-only narrative often claims these figures as heroes while erasing what made them possible: education, family discipline, enterprise, connections." This is a point I make often, and I think I did so in one of my comments on a recent piece of yours. The oppression activists regularly name-drop Black historical figures and claim to be their heirs while espousing a belief system they they would have roundly rejected. These activists are traitors to that tradition. I'll conclude with a quote from Zora Neale Hurston:

“I am not tragically colored. There is no great sorrow dammed up in my soul, nor lurking behind my eyes. I do not mind at all. I do not belong to the sobbing school of Negrohood who hold that nature somehow has given them a lowdown dirty deal and whose feelings are all hurt about it. Even in the helter-skelter skirmish that is my life, I have seen that the world is to the strong regardless of a little pigmentation more or less. No, I do not weep at the world—I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife.”

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Winkfield Twyman
11h

I absolutely agree! Distortion of the past is a lasting detriment.

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