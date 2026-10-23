[Introduction: Downstairs in my son’s room is a Civil War journal kept by an exile living in Bermuda. He fled from Georgetown, South Carolina on a ship bound for New York and then Bermuda. He made it through the Union blockade. He was not contraband as he had been free since his father purchased the family’s freedom in 1846. One day, he decided his life was important enough to record. Maybe, one of my children or grandchildren will discover the diary one day and be curious enough to publish it. It is a diary of exile written by a free black barber during a time of war. It is a diary of my kids’ great-great-greatgrandfather. The diarist is Joseph Hayne Rainey.]

ME: So, let's talk. Why are stories about multigenerational sucessful families needed and desirable in the public discourse today? Do these stories reconfigure or move the dial on the "Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters" narrative? Suppose believers in the narrative refuse to listen to these family accounts? Suppose these stories are dismissed as not relevant to the struggle today? And, is there something more compelling about repeated accomplishment over three, five or seven generations versus one generational story? Why or why not?

CLAUDE: I think these stories matter for a reason that’s easy to miss: they don’t deny oppression. Every family you’ve written about this month carries it at the root. Hastie’s great-grandmother bought her freedom in Mobile. William B. Gould rowed past Confederate sentries in the dark. What the stories contest is the second half of the slogan, “nothing else matters.” They show that oppression was the condition these people faced, not the whole of who they were. Enslaved, a woman saves money for years to buy two lives. Enslaved, a plasterer carves his initials into a mansion wall and keeps a diary in elegant handwriting a week after escaping. That’s interior life and agency under the worst constraints imaginable, and a narrative that sees only the constraint misses the most important thing about these people.

On whether they move the dial: probably not for committed believers, and I’d let go of that goal. Persuasion rarely works on people whose identity is built around a framework. The real audience is the movable middle, and especially young people, Black and otherwise, who are still forming their sense of what’s possible. A young person who hears only the oppression story learns that history happens to Black people. A young person who also hears about the Goulds learns that it was made by them as well. That’s a different inheritance.

As for dismissal, these families have a strong answer to “not relevant to the struggle”: they were the struggle. Charles Hamilton Houston, William Henry Hastie Jr., and Spottswood William Robinson III built the legal strategy that won Brown. Karen Hastie Williams sat on the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s board for decades. The oppression-only narrative often claims these figures as heroes while erasing what made them possible: education, family discipline, enterprise, connections. You can point that out without contempt. The struggle was won largely by people who refused to be defined by it.

On whether many generations are more compelling than one, I think they are, for a specific reason. A single success story is easy to dismiss as exceptional, the lone genius or the lucky break. When accomplishment repeats across five generations, through slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil rights era, and now, it shows something transmissible, something a family does rather than something that happens to it. With the Goulds you can even see the mechanism: the diary was kept by the founder, saved in an attic, rescued by the grandson, published by the great-grandson. Transmission is a practice: what gets read at dinner tables, what standards get enforced, which stories get told. That’s teachable, and that’s why it matters to the public discourse.

There’s an honest counterargument, though, and your essays are stronger for having already faced it. Multigenerational success also compounds advantages. Karen Hastie Williams had law review and a godfather on the U.S. Supreme Court. Critics will say dynasty stories prove that inherited advantage matters, which cuts against a pure self-reliance reading. But that’s not a reason to avoid them. It may be their deepest lesson: the families that escaped the oppression narrative did it by building advantages and passing them down, exactly as successful families of every background do. Your line about Karen Hastie Williams already says it: connections are part of the Black elite experience, and that’s human. A narrative honest enough to include both the drive and the inheritance is harder to dismiss than one that celebrates only grit.

The one risk I’d watch is survivorship bias. For every Gould line there were families equally gifted whose stories were broken by a sale, a lynching, or a burned courthouse. Acknowledging them in a sentence now and then keeps the dynasty stories from being read as “anyone could have done it,” which isn’t your claim. Your claim is subtler: some did, and how they did it is worth knowing.

Good Morning!