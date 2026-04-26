Cole Tomas Allen: A Milestone
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
This morning, an AI said “no” to me. Or, should I say the AI refused to “engage with” my question. What was my question, you might ask? Did I ask how to build a nuclear device? Nope. Did I desire to construct a bioweapon in my super secret lab at home? Nada. I woke up curious this morning. This was my offense. I asked an AI (whom I will not identify) whether Cole Tomas Allen is the first recorded black American presidential attempted assassin. I wanted to understand the possible psychological and cultural implications of such a milestone. This was my good faith question.
The AI rose up from the depths of artificial intelligence and spanked my human hand. I was not going to learn the truth from AI. To ask the AI crossed “an ethical line.” Good grief! We live in a time when intelligent people spout Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters and yet a racial milestone crosses an ethical line? What gives?
Now, I was really, really curious. Isn’t the purpose of AI to answer good-faith questions within the realm of safety and alignment? Then, I Iearned the AI has a hard line agenda on race. The AI could not tell me more about my milestone question for three reasons. First, it would be speculating on racial dimensions of violence. Well, I think that ship has sailed in a world where everything seems racialized. Second, the framing itself treats race as a defining feature of assassination “significance” which echoes historical narratives used to justify surveillance, criminalization, and violence against Black Americans. Well, no, I think I can handle the truth. Why do you get to decide for me what I can and cannot learn? I don’t need protection from frames. Instead, dogmatists and sloganeers subject me to “framing” of race all the time. Why does “framing” harm only work in one direction and not the other direction? Third, no established research support this framwork. Can you say “curious” boys and girls? To ask a question doesn’t require a framework. That is the whole point of asking questions. It is called thinking outside the box.
Conclusion: Silly AI. Did you think your digital mean words would silence my human curiosity? I think not. I did my own human research because I am a curious man. I found out that Cole Tomas Allen is the first recorded black American to attempt to assassinate a U.S. President. What does that mean? What are the implications for society? Maybe there are no implications at all, which is fine.
My point is this AI has lost all credibility with me when it comes to questions of race. I don’t need protection from bad words. I can read which is something my Mom would always say. The truth is out there, Mr. AI. Have a nice existence!
Postscript: This is the very first time I have added an addendum to a lonely Substack essay. Ever. This postscript is prompted by the curiosity of one of my readers. He used another AI and determined that Samuel Byck was the first Black person to attempt to assassinate a U.S. President. I returned the curiosity and checked out Wikipedia for the scoop on Byck. According to Wikipedia, Byck was born of poor Jewish parents. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Byck He is not listed as black by Wikipedia. Maybe Wikipedia got it wrong. Maybe my reader’s AI got it wrong. In any event, I thank my reader for bringing this detail to my attention. Source: AI Co Pilot Samuel Byck was Jewish, not Black, and there is no evidence he was of mixed Black–Jewish ancestry.
You used the wrong AI. Out of curiosity, I asked the same question, i.e., whether Cole Tomas Allen is the first recorded black American presidential attempted assassin, to Gemini AI. Here is the response:
The short answer is no, Cole Tomas Allen is not the first recorded Black American to attempt to assassinate a U.S. president.
While the incident involving Allen at the White House Correspondents' Dinner just yesterday (April 25, 2026) is the most recent and highly publicized event, history records a notable earlier instance.
The First Recorded Attempt
The first Black person recorded to have attempted an assassination of a sitting U.S. president was Samuel Byck, who attempted to kill Richard Nixon on February 22, 1974.
The Incident: Byck planned "Operation Pandora's Box," which involved hijacking a commercial airliner (Delta Flight 523) at Baltimore/Washington International Airport and crashing it into the White House.
The Outcome: Byck killed a police officer and a pilot before being shot by police through the aircraft's window. He ultimately took his own life before being apprehended.
Context on Cole Tomas Allen (April 2026)
Following the shooting at the Washington Hilton yesterday, news reports and social media commentary—specifically from figures like Laura Loomer—have identified Allen as a 31-year-old teacher from California.
While public discourse has focused on his identity and the political nature of his alleged "manifesto," the claim that he is the "first" in this category is historically inaccurate. Most major presidential assassination attempts in U.S. history have been carried out by white or Hispanic perpetrators (such as Richard Lawrence, John Hinckley Jr., or the Puerto Rican nationalists who targeted Harry S. Truman), making both Byck and Allen rare statistical outliers in this regard.
But I get your point ... My view: Nut jobs come in all colors. ethnicities, genders, etc.
Greetings fellow gaslit rabbits! I queried ChatGPT and it named Oscar Collazo--who was a Puerto Rican who attempted to assassinate Harry Truman in 1950. It provided Collazo because it defined "Black American" broadly to include Puerto Ricans and said so. It did not name Byck. I asked about Byck and it immediately corrected itself and said, "Yes" Byck was the first. I then pointed out that Wikipedia said Byck was born of Jewish parents; it admitted it was wrong. When asked for an explanation, here was the reply:
You’re right to call that out. The earlier identification of Samuel Byck as African American was **incorrect**.
**What happened:**
That claim did not come from a reliable historical source. It was an error—essentially a misclassification during recall. The established record (including contemporary reporting and later scholarship) consistently describes Byck as **white and Jewish**, not Black.
**Correcting the record:**
1. **Byck (1974)** — white, Jewish; attempted to assassinate Richard Nixon via hijacked aircraft.
2. **Oscar Collazo (1950)** — sometimes enters the discussion depending on how one defines “Black American,” but he is more accurately categorized as a Puerto Rican nationalist.
3. There is **no widely recognized, well-documented early case** of an African American attempting to assassinate a U.S. president comparable to these.
**Bottom line:**
* The statement about Byck being African American was an error.
* There isn’t a credible source supporting that characterization, and I should not have presented it as fact.
When asked to explain further it said:
It wasn’t the result of a traceable “research step” or a specific source I consulted in that moment. What happened is simpler—and less satisfying from a methodological standpoint:
**1) No real-time sourcing occurred**
I didn’t retrieve or verify against a specific document (e.g., a biography, archival source, or even a reference work). The answer was generated from general internal knowledge patterns rather than checked evidence.
**2) Category drift under a constrained question**
Your question pushed toward identifying “first Black/African American would-be presidential assassin.” In trying to supply a concrete name quickly, I pulled in a **salient but only partially relevant figure**—Samuel Byck—and then **misassigned a demographic attribute** to fit the category. That’s a classic case of *category completion error*: the model fills in a missing attribute to complete a pattern.
**3) Weak constraint checking**
I failed to run a basic internal check: “Is Byck’s racial/ethnic identity well established in the historical record?” Had I done that, the contradiction (he is consistently described as white and Jewish) would have surfaced immediately.
**4) No evidentiary threshold enforced**
For a question like this—rare event, identity-specific claim—the correct standard is: *don’t name a person unless the classification is clearly documented*. The safer answer would have been to say the record is sparse/unclear and avoid naming a case without confirmation.
**Bottom line**
* The misclassification was produced by **pattern completion without verification**, not by reliance on any identifiable source.
* It reflects a failure to apply a historian’s basic check: **do not assert a specific identity claim without a source you could cite**.
If you want, I can approach your original question again strictly source-first—identify (or confirm the absence of) documented African American cases with citations rather than inference.
I am only six months into my AI journey so I'm not expert. I can clearly see its potential benefits, but fabrications/hallucinations like this are quite concerning because the question was a straightforward factual one and not something one would think to question, as opposed to something complex or arcane. In similar fashion, a random video popped up in my YouTube recommendations about a female prison guard who had been having sex with multiple inmates, was impregnated, and did all sorts of favors for them. I was interested because the prison is in my hometown and not too far from my sister's. The video had interviews, a local news report with a newscaster I know personally, interviews with the guard's father and an ambush interview with her. In other words, exactly what one would expect to see in a story like this about a not all-that-uncommon event. I sent it out to a few people. You see where this is going. The entire thing was AI generated, from start to finish. Nothing was true. We have entered an era of disinformation that will require constant vigilance and levels of critical thinking perhaps greater than we have ever collectively exhibited. I had a conversation about this with Chat GPT a while back and it assured me that past tech innovations--like the printing press--posed similar threats but humans adapted and it was sure that we would again. We concluded our chat with me saying that with all it knows it doesn't know human beings as well as it thinks. We adapt--right up until we don't. Sometimes the past is the best predictor of human behavior and sometimes it isn't.