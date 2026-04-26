This morning, an AI said “no” to me. Or, should I say the AI refused to “engage with” my question. What was my question, you might ask? Did I ask how to build a nuclear device? Nope. Did I desire to construct a bioweapon in my super secret lab at home? Nada. I woke up curious this morning. This was my offense. I asked an AI (whom I will not identify) whether Cole Tomas Allen is the first recorded black American presidential attempted assassin. I wanted to understand the possible psychological and cultural implications of such a milestone. This was my good faith question.

The AI rose up from the depths of artificial intelligence and spanked my human hand. I was not going to learn the truth from AI. To ask the AI crossed “an ethical line.” Good grief! We live in a time when intelligent people spout Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters and yet a racial milestone crosses an ethical line? What gives?

Now, I was really, really curious. Isn’t the purpose of AI to answer good-faith questions within the realm of safety and alignment? Then, I Iearned the AI has a hard line agenda on race. The AI could not tell me more about my milestone question for three reasons. First, it would be speculating on racial dimensions of violence. Well, I think that ship has sailed in a world where everything seems racialized. Second, the framing itself treats race as a defining feature of assassination “significance” which echoes historical narratives used to justify surveillance, criminalization, and violence against Black Americans. Well, no, I think I can handle the truth. Why do you get to decide for me what I can and cannot learn? I don’t need protection from frames. Instead, dogmatists and sloganeers subject me to “framing” of race all the time. Why does “framing” harm only work in one direction and not the other direction? Third, no established research support this framwork. Can you say “curious” boys and girls? To ask a question doesn’t require a framework. That is the whole point of asking questions. It is called thinking outside the box.

Conclusion: Silly AI. Did you think your digital mean words would silence my human curiosity? I think not. I did my own human research because I am a curious man. I found out that Cole Tomas Allen is the first recorded black American to attempt to assassinate a U.S. President. What does that mean? What are the implications for society? Maybe there are no implications at all, which is fine.

My point is this AI has lost all credibility with me when it comes to questions of race. I don’t need protection from bad words. I can read which is something my Mom would always say. The truth is out there, Mr. AI. Have a nice existence!

Postscript: This is the very first time I have added an addendum to a lonely Substack essay. Ever. This postscript is prompted by the curiosity of one of my readers. He used another AI and determined that Samuel Byck was the first Black person to attempt to assassinate a U.S. President. I returned the curiosity and checked out Wikipedia for the scoop on Byck. According to Wikipedia, Byck was born of poor Jewish parents. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Byck He is not listed as black by Wikipedia. Maybe Wikipedia got it wrong. Maybe my reader’s AI got it wrong. In any event, I thank my reader for bringing this detail to my attention. Source: AI Co Pilot Samuel Byck was Jewish, not Black, and there is no evidence he was of mixed Black–Jewish ancestry.