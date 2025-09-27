Mrs. Eliza Powel (1743 - 1830)

[Introduction: This essay is speculation, pure and simple. I draw imaginative inferences from the few facts we know. My purpose is educational. I offer theoretical possibilities based upon the evidence available to historians and scholars. I have more questions than answers. When you complete this read, you should savor an interesting theory about George Washington and Mrs. Eliza Powel. That is all. Forgive me if I offer speculation as near-certainty. That is not my intention. My intention is to ponder and suggest and surmise while aware I stand at the edge of direct evidence.

With that understanding as a reader, enjoy this essay.]

George Washington’s closest female friend was Mrs. Eliza Powel of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “Eliza loved to flirt with powerful men, and George Washington fell under her spell.” Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, p. 528 The two formed a close friendship while Washington was in Philadelphia. They first became friends during the First Continental Congress in 1774. Id. The friendship would last and grow through the American Revolution, Washington’s service as President of the Constitutional Convention and his two terms as U.S. President.

How convenient that Washington’s public service led Washington again and again to Philadelphia and Eliza. I am stating facts here, not conjecture. It was Eliza, not Martha, who lobbied Washington to serve a second term as President in Philadelphia.

=========

As I delve into the friendship between Washington and Eliza Powel, it would be instructive to provide some context. What were the larger forces weighing upon President George Washington as he entered his second term as President?

Washington harbored a secret hope, a clandestine agenda. He had decided to sell his 36,000 acres of western lands and lease out four Mount Vernon area farms while retreating to his Mansion House at Mount Vernon with Martha. He would use the sales proceeds for needed cash and enable emancipation of his slaves. This strategy was private for obvious reasons. p. 750 Southerners, let alone fellow Virginia planters, would have flipped their collective lids. Washington was one of them, a slave owner native to Virginia.

None of these faceless southern interests, save for the closest of family and intimates like his nephew, knew Washington’s heart on slavery. Did Eliza fall within the intimate circle of close intimates who knew Washington’s innermost thoughts on slavery?

Washington knew inside he would someday free his slaves. He railed against his hapless overseers, except for the black overseer Davy at Muddy Hole. His letters reveal a growing disgust with slavery. The peculiar institution in Washington’s view had a corrosive impact on “opulent” Virginians. While an absentee landlord in Philadelphia, Washington received regular reports from the field about his lame overseers. He derided them as considering blacks brute beasts on the farms. Their inhumane treatment of slaves ran counter to Washington’s sensibilities. Once again, Washington had five plantations to run. He gave clear direction that productive slaves were to be favored and those unable or unwilling to work were to be disfavored.

The author Ron Chernow, to his credit, explores deeply into the mind of Washington on American slavery. There is no caricature, no stereotype, to be found. Instead, we find a President of all the People native to Virginia in an office unkind to emancipation plans. Public expressions of emancipation from the Executive Mansion were taboo. Anxieties and fears of southern planters defined the outer limits of the Overton Window. And yet through it all as Washington resided in Philadelphia, his mental designs for emancipation accelerated in 1795.

=========

The slander and libel Washington endured from old allies in the American Revolution like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Benjamin Franklin Bache and Thomas Paine proved too much for Washington. He would not run again for a third term for President. It was time to bid the country farewell.

As an aside, even Patrick Henry (Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death) who had refused a offer to serve Washington as Secretary of State was outraged and appalled how fellow Americans slandered Washington in his old age. p. 573

Washington didn’t need it. He had served his country. He had served his time. It was now time for a well-earned retirement. Washington reached out to Alexander Hamilton for help in drafting a Farewell Address to the nation. Hamilton was always ready to serve his General. As their posterity, we are in the greatest debt to the masterful words of Hamilton. Do we love Hamilton? We don’t love Hamilton enough. p. 753

George Washington Farewell Address

Up until the moment of the press release, Washington was tinkering around the edges down to the level of punctuation. The Farewell Address was announced on the morning of September 19, 1796 as Washington rolled out of Philadelphia in his coach headed for Mount Vernon. The news broke of Washington’s decision to retire from the presidency. The final farewell was a work for the ages, dignified and not egotistical.

The Farewell Address began “To the PEOPLE of the UNITED STATES” Friends and Fellow Citizens. Washington began by expressing his hopes for an earlier retirement. It was not to be but now was the time for farewell. The farewell evoked America’s grand future ahead. National unity must trump local attachments. The name of America must forever equal pride of patriotism. There was a need for law and order in the land. In a haunting sense of tribulations ahead, Washington wrote “The nation which indulges toward another an habitual hatred, or an habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave.” In other words, there was no place for dogma or ideology with foreign countries.

Washington cast the farewell of his public service with the sunset of his own life: “My country will never cease to view [whatever errors I had committed] with indulgence and that, after forty-five years of my life dedicated to oblivion, as myself must soon be to the mansions of rest.” p. 756

John Adams observed how spent was the sixty-four-old Washington after unbelievable labors for his country: “The times were critical, the labor fatiguing, many circumstances disgusting, and he felt weary and longed for retirement.” p. 757

King George III of England remarked of his old provincial rebel: “By giving up military and now political power, he stood out as ‘the greatest character of the age.’” Heavy praise from a sworn enemy two decades earlier.

=========

There was no mention of American slavery in the Farewell Address for obvious reasons. Later generations would confront slavery as an institution. As we all know if you are reading these essay reviews of Washington: A Life, Washington continued to have his private reservations about slavery. His public enactments in his second term did not alter the course or trend of slavery. Note that Washington in February 1793 signed the Fugitive Slave Act enabling masters to cross state lines to recapture runaway slaves.

Slavery was a political embarrassment for Washington. There are two examples that best illustrate the shame felt. First, there was the case of Ona Judge. Judge was the daughter of a white indentured servant and a mixed-race slave owned by Washington. So, Judge who had freckles was probably around 25% black in her ancestry. Her status as a slave was assigned based on the status of her mother. In May 1796, Judge escaped from the Executive Mansion and fled on a ship filled with black sailors for New Hampshire. Judge was a favored house servant of Martha Washington. The Washingtons both assumed some french man had seduced Judge away against her wishes. President Washington would pull out all of the stops and pursue Judge to New Hampshire for her capture. When confronted with her possible capture, she was asked why did she run away from the Washingtons. Judge replied “She had not been decoyed away, as had apprehended, but that a thirst for complete freedom…had been her only motive for absconding.” p. 761

Simple freedom. That’s about as plain as it gets.

Judge was never returned to the Washingtons. She married a black sailor, had children, and lived out her days in New Hampshire before passing away in 1848.

Second, there was the case of the master chef Hercules. Hercules was the cook for the Washingtons while they lived in the Executive Mansion in Philadelphia. Hercules was favored with the right to sell table scrapes for his own profit.” On February 22, 1797, Washington’s 65th birthday, Hercules escaped from Mount Vernon and reached New York City, where he lived free under the name “Hercules Posey.” A visiting frenchmen asked Hercules’ slave daughter at Mount Vernon whether she was upset about her father running away. She replied “Oh! Sir, I am very glad, because he is free now.” p. 763

=========

In light of the Farewell Address, how did other Founding Fathers feel about the legacy of Washington?

Well, Jefferson believed Washington had led a charmed life, stealing credit from the more deserving while sticking them with his blunders. p. 765 By 1814, Jefferson was more generous and reflective. He said “On the whole, his character was, in its mass, perfect, in nothing bad, in few points indifferent; and it may truly be said, that never did nature and fortune combine more perfectly to make a man great.” Kind words but only if Washington had heard them during his lifetime from Jefferson.

As Washington addressed Congress on inauguration day, March 4, 1797, there were sobs in the chambers. It was his final address to Congress as President. Adams recalled weeping in the galleries. This giant of a man was leaving as a father might leave his children. Once sworn in, Adams said Washington had “secured immortality with posterity.” I agree.

When the ceremonies were over and it was time to leave, Washington as former President insisted that President Adams and Vice-President Jefferson leave the chamber before Washington. Washington was setting another precedent. He was now a private citizen like millions of his fellow citizens. Chernow writes about the crazy number of precedents Washington set simply because he was the first President. We were fortunate that Washington was distinguished by the high quality and honesty of his decisions. p. 770 Washington never sought to suppress debate or clamp down on his shrill opponents in the press who hounded him mercilessly. I still can’t believe Bache accused Washington of anything less than total fidelity to America. Double agent for the Crown indeed!!!

I would also add that Washington had a super star Cabinet in his first term — Thomas Jefferson as Secretary of State, Alexander Hamilton as Secretary of the Treasury, Henry Knox as Secretary of War, Edmund Randolph as Attorney General. That was a powerful lineup.

The biggest failure was slavery, Chernow reminds us, but President Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and his generals would take care of that problem in two generations. As Washington wrote to his nephew, “I wish from my soul that the legislature of this State (Virginia) could see the policy of a gradual abolition of slavery. It would prevent much future mischief.” p. 776

=========

Now is a very good time to return to Washington’s good friend, Eliza Powel of Philadelphia.

Martha did not perceive Eliza as a threat in my eyes. In March 1797, Martha wrote despondently to Eliza about the inconvenience of losing their cook Hercules. It was just dreadful when it came to affairs of the kitchen. After some trouble, George recruited and retained Eleanor Forbes, an English widow, to function as a housekeeper and supervisor of the kitchen. Note that white indentured servants and black slaves worked side by side at Mount Vernon. I suspect many black Americans of mixed heritage may be descended from white indentured servants, not white slave owners but fellow denizens of toil. My earliest Twyman ancestor in America, for example, was the English indentured servant George Twyman I (1663 - 1677). More genealogical work should be conducted into the relationships between white indentured servants, blacks (slave and/or free) and their black American descendants today.

Might undercut the argument for reparations for American slavery.

When Washington turned sixty-five, he had his last birthday as president. There was a magnificent dinner ball. And who made a dramatic appearance from mourning for her late husband? That’s right. Eliza “emerged from extended mourning for her husband and appeared radiant in a black velvet dress.” p. 766 Both George and Martha were overcome by emotion, according to Chernow. I wonder if they were overcome with emotion for the same reason, or…different reasons.

Before leaving Philadelphia as president, Washington “sold his private writing desk at cost to his dear friend Eliza Powel and, as a lagniappe, threw in a free pair of mirrors and lamps.” p. 769 The private writing desk of President Washington was of supreme historic value! And Washington thought of Eliza. But there is more evidence of a deep friendship.

A week later, Eliza teased Washington. Hmmn. Eliza discovered incriminating love letters stuffed in a drawer of the desk. Well, isn’t that interesting? Eliza put it to Washington as only a close, dear friend might: “Suppose I should prove incontestably that you have without design put into my possession the love letters of a lady addressed to you under the most solemn sanction. Eliza tested Washington some more before admitting that the letters were from Mrs. Washington, “bound up and labeled with your usual accuracy.” Id. Now, it has been a long, long time since I have been on the dating market but how does this tease strike you, dear reader?

Washington replied in a deep way. He thanked Eliza for her delicacy. He knew no such illicit love letters existed. And even if such letters existed, they would express friendship more than enamored love. p. 769. I am going to go out here on a limb and assume Washington and Eliza were comfortable with each other. Chernow concludes the exchange confirms Washington and Martha were in a deep friendship, not carnal desire or lusty romance but this adept conclusion begs a question….Washington was no longer lusting for Martha but maybe…

Washington left Philadelphia for Mount Vernon for good after his Farewell Address. He vowed he would never travel more than 20 miles from home again! p. 767 I take the president at his word.

Once returned to Mount Vernon, Washington reached out to Eliza and complained about all of the maintenance and renovation work he faced — repairs to the house, rooms to paint, paper, whitewash. p. 776 Normal stresses of life to share with a close friend.

As I reviewed more and more evidence, I became more intrigued about Eliza. Washington had an old flame in his life from his youth, Sally Fairfax. Washington had a serious crush on Fairfax which was short circuited by Washington’s marriage to Martha. Why would Washington use “the same self-protective device” he employed in writing Sally that he used with Eliza? It is all about pattern recognition. I am just observing here. p. 778

Despite his vow to never travel more than 20 miles from Mount Vernon ever again, where do we find Washington in November and December of 1798? I will give you one guess. Go ahead, guess.

“While in Philadelphia, Washington delighted in joining Eliza Powel for a number of teas and breakfasts (italics added) that he conspiciuously failed to enter into his diaries.” p. 790 Washington “made efforts to conceal these meetings” with Eliza. p. 790. I don’t know, ladies and gentlemen. If Eliza is just a good, close and warm friend, why conceal meetings with Eliza in the city of brotherly love from one’s diary? Tell me, am I too curious about the secret, unrecorded meetings of Washington and Eliza in Philadelphia? I believe Martha was back at Mount Vernon.

I would be remiss if I did not recount the innumerable reasons of a non-romantic nature for concealing meetings with Eliza from the prying public. Washington wanted to avoid the appearance of impropriety since Eliza was now an eligible woman. Washington’s enemies would have delighted to have a whiff of scandal on the president. Allegations of presidential misconduct might have hurt the Federalist cause. Washington, a good and devoted husband, wanted to protect Martha from gossip. And, most poignantly, could it be that Washington wanted to protect Eliza from reputational harm? For these possible reasons, it is far from clear whether concealment of the meetings with Eliza meant a forbidden romance was afoot. Could be but, then again, maybe not. I offer speculation, not a simple answer or direct evidence.

There is more evidence of a deep friendship. During his two-month visit to Philadelphia, Eliza bought gifts for Nelly Custis (Washington’s step granddaughter) and Martha. Chernow speculates the purchases masked Eliza’s true feelings for Washington. p. 790 When one is enamored with another, it is common place to buy gifts as a sign of affection. We humans do things like that. And we know Washington was taken with Eliza since way back.

As they said good-bye for the last time, Eliza poured out her affections in language appropriate for posterity. She knew someone like me might read her words for Washington centuries later:

My heart is so sincerely afflicted and my ideas so confused that I can only express my predominant wish—that God may take you into his holy keeping and preserve you both in traveling and under all circumstances and that you may be happy here and hereafter. — December 7, 1798, pgs. 790-791

Washington replied in a stiff, formal manner to deflect prying eyes. This is Chernow’s suggestion and interpretation. p. 791 These two were in emotion together, a dear friendship.

Are there other possible ways to understand Washington’s formal response to emotion and feeling in Eliza’s words? Of course, there are and I must acknowledge the multitude of different possibilities. A romantic interpretation is not certain. For example, maybe Washington chose formal language to protect himself from feelings he couldn’t or wouldn’t act upon. Maybe, Washington used cold words to avoid reciprocating emotional intensity. It is even possible that Washington chose language which enabled him to claim plausible deniability. He was the preeminent politician in Philadelphia. Formal language was a shield. It could be stiff, formal response was Washington’s default when emotionally overwhelmed. Eliza writes “my ideas so confused.” Washington couldn’t respond at that emotional level without calling his heart as an open book. Finally, anything Washington wrote was a written record that might be preserved for the ages. He was always writing for posterity, always.

I am a romantic at heart, so I can perceive Eliza in the moment and Washington in the moment. I am entitled as the essayist to a flight of imagination.

=========

If one flirts too much, it is all fun and games until one catches emotions and feelings.

Unlike dear Eliza, there was no relationship between Adams and Washington. Washington spent his last year of life railing against the Jeffersonians. He applauded the election to Congress of federalist candidates like Henry Lee and John Marshal. It did not help relations that Adams appointed Washington’s nephew, Bushrod Washington, to the U.S. Supreme Court. There was no there there between Washington and Adams or Washington and Jefferson. And this state of affairs makes me sad.

Money woes returned to Mount Vernon. “During his entire adult life, he had exhibited an inability to live within his means.” p. 796 Emancipation looked more and more desirable. Did you know that only 100 out of 300 slaves actually worked at Mount Vernon? Two-thirds of Washington’s slave work force did not work. Something to consider. p. 799 Visitors to Mount Vernon remarked upon the complexion of house servants. Many were mulattoes. Some looked light, bright and almost white. If Judge is any guide, most of the fathers were probably white indentured servants. There is no clear evidence that Washington fathered any slave children, although there have been claims about a son named West Ford. pgs. 492-493, 799 Chernow does not find the evidence persuasive. And, for the curious, long standing Billy Lee was likely a nephew of Washington.

=========

The Influence of Eliza on Washington

After a review of 800 pages of Washington: A Life, I suggest the close friendship of Eliza Powel and George Washington may have moved the dial for Washington on abolition. I have no direct evidence. However, this essay is about imagination, not a legal brief for argument. These are the reasons for my literary speculations. I offer up a plausible timeline, nothing more. These arguments support my possibility.

First, Washington was quite willing to cast his lot with the North if the North and South parted ways. Why would he do that? Did something or someone draw him to the North, to Philadelphia time and time again?

Second, Eliza was an abolitionist. One can be sure abolition came up during times of tender discourse between Eliza and Washington. These two seemed quite open and honest with each another, except when Washington was concealing meetings with Eliza from his diary/smile.

Third, upon her death in 1830, she left a 20-year annuity of $100 to the Pennsylvania Abolition Society. Eliza backed up her abolitionist sentiments with money which would have left an impression on Washington if the topic came up between the two.

Fourth, review her written words. She is not shy. “Whereas I abhor Slavery under any modification and consider the practice of holding our fellow creatures in bondage alike inconsistent with the principles of the humanities and the free republic institution.” How could Eliza in good conscience have been close and dear friends with a slaveowner? She would have been a constructive force of influence on the private Washington. And remember, Washington placed his faith in Eliza. If Eliza could lobby Washington to run for a second term as president, surely she would have affirmed his every qualm and doubt about slavery.

Fifth, one possible interpretation is attraction and desire will drive a man towards abolition. In the modern era, it is a meme that young college age male students might pretend to be woke to score romantic points with woke female students. If Washington’s closest female friend became a committed opponent of slavery, this fact supports my speculation about her influence on Washington’s desire to potentially move to Philadelphia and divest himself of his plantation holdings. But I don’t know Eliza’s state of mind on abolition in the 1790s. That is the missing piece of the puzzle.

The timeless question is whether Eliza exerted such an influence on her closest of friends. I am not convinced Eliza was a confirmed abolitionist as of the mid-1790s. One can only speculate.

Conclusion: More scholars, intellectuals and writers should examine the relationship between Eliza Powel and George Washington. How close was their friendship? What drew Washington to Philadelphia and Eliza over the years? Was Martha agreeable with her husband’s close friendship with Eliza? Did Eliza and Washington discuss slavery during teas and morning breakfasts in Philadelphia and while on walks through gardens? And the timelines may not work out but I am curious where Eliza’s mind was on slavery in the 1790s when Washington served as President.

These are the questions I would like to see answered. Just my imagination running away with me.

“(George Washington’s) diary and various letters indicate frequent visits to the home, passing mornings drinking tea and evenings dining.[55][c] He visited Powel House at least 13 times, spending more time there than with any other person in the city.” — Wikipedia entry for Eliza Powel