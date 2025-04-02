Consciousness creates Blackness. Blackness does not create Consciousness.

I woke up this morning to a pleasant “Good Morning!!!” from a treasured reader. Made my morning/smile. The touch was much appreciated and aligned with my inner essence. A third-party observer observing my genuine joy would observe a reality of color indifference, an observation nestled with my idea that quantum computing can be used to understand the creation of Blackness. Because of our sorry American history and dogmatists, the hyper focus on Blackness produces by blunt force Consciousness. In fact, it is the other way around in solitude and reflection. It is our Consciousness that creates Blackness.

Here is an example as I am still developing and thinking out my idea.

=========

As I was walking to work this morning, I saw Mark in the distance. Mark is an old family friend. We were part of a friendship group of parents with young children back in the 1990s. We experienced shared birthday parties and playmates. We grew up into our 30s. I recognized Mark and called out his name. He recognized me even as I wore my fading Stanford Daddy cap covering my forehead.

I crossed the street and we launched into one of those “How are you doing” conversations. Mark talked about retirement and working three more years for extra benefits. He was feeling favored these days as he worked for a federal agency in good graces with the powers that be. Mark then remarked that the Reduction in Force (RIFs) were dropped on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this morning.

Mark asked about me and my family. He was intrigued with my book and asked how that was going. I said, I had good 4.8 star reviews on Amazon.com and a few speaking engagements. Mostly, I did podcasts here and there to get my name out there. I said I saw his sister a lot on LinkedIn. Mark replied sheepishly that she was looking for a new position. If I knew of something, I should let his sister know. I like his sister and here is an important lesson. I can tell from her posts on LinkedIn that she is parroting dogma and slogan words. But I don’t care since she is a long time friend and we have shared experiences of young adulthood together here in San Diego. It was the running joke that her every boyfriend had the same name/smile!! Three consecutive boyfriends with the same name. What were the odds?

Mark asked when did I work on stuff? I said, after work every night and on weekends. I was running on empty. He nodded as he appreciates one has to do what one has to do.

We shook hands and parted ways.

30 minutes later, I was in the men’s room. It occurred to me that Mark was a Person of Color (POC). And I didn’t observe that reality in the moment. There was no Blackness. A third party observing our reality on the street while interacting would not have observed a reality of Blackness in the moment. A review of the transcript would be as generic and color indifferent as one can imagine.

=========

Shameless Plug for Quantum Computing of Blackness

The fates made my day a Color Indifferent Day. There was no consciousness that created Blackness for me. Mark and I were just old friends from long ago when we both had black hair and changed diapers and locked in baby seats. If Mark and I as interacting individuals (particles in quantum mechanics) lacked the consciousness to create Blackness, then Blackness was not created. Consciousness creates Blackness, not the other way around.

Some people are so hyped up on consciousness that they create Blackness twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. I bet some folks dream Blackness in their sleep. More studies should be conducted on Dreaming While Black. (smile) Here’s the thing — the Pew Research Survey tells us that 24% of Black Americans consider Blackness of no importance or little importance to one’s sense of self.

These 24% became entangled with the hyper conscious 76% as you see in my own family. And as in quantum mechanics, particle entanglement means each particle affects the other and creates an observed reality for an observer. My Blackness in the Morning essay is Exhibit 1 for the proposition. Entanglement with a hyper Black conscious person creates an observable reality of Blackness.

More research should be done into the consequences of individual entanglement in American society. Does the hyper Black consciousness of around 30 million black Americans doom 340 million Americans to creation of Blackness due to entanglement between the hyper conscious and the chill in black consciousness? Are the 24% of black Americans free from a stuck on Black Consciousness switch fated to live lives in random, recurring and chronic Blackness since Consciousness creates Blackness? Do we care as a free society about downstream consequences of Blackness created from Consciousness? Is Consciousness a human right blind to foreseeable externalities on Black Sheep in Black American families?

Although I was assigned race at birth, I enjoyed Blackness until the world changed. Blackness became Oppression, Nothing else matters. Not going to that dance, that faux Kwanzaa event again. I am a self-respecting guy from a proud family for nearly two centuries. I don’t do dogma. I don’t do slogan words. And so I retired from the Blackness thing. But even retirement doesn’t prevent particle entanglement, individual interaction with hyper Consciousness that creates hyper Blackness, Blackness in the Morning.

I am just reflecting and asking questions and thinking about patterns and analogies and my lovely day of Color Indifference and how Blackness did not exist on the San Diego street this morning with Mark. There was no consciousness to seed Blackness. There was just two old guys nearing retirement entangled by experiences free of race and skin color.

Conclusion: One of these days I should publish a short primer on Blackness as Quantum Computing. Or, a full essay on how Consciousness creates Blackness and whether Blackness then functions as a dream of choice and free will. What does it mean in reality to retire from Blackness? Am I passing over into my universal humanity? I suspect so.

My head is swimming, too many thoughts and ideas. I bid you all adieu this evening.

Enjoy the voice of Stevie Wonder like I am this evening.