The following two plays are strong evidence of the growing power of frontier models. On April 13, 2023, I had an idea about reparations, American slavery and the narrative turned upside down. What would it feel like to be a white descendant of slavery in search of reparations money? And how would the dilemma play itself out in a place I recognized from my youth? I knew a poor white teenager named Bond. She was my first date. We went to a play and dinner afterwards. I was in high school. This 2023 play grew from those memories.

This morning, I asked AI for another version of the play.

Cousin Kathy April 13, 2023 Open AI

Prompt: Write a play in the style of a Raisin in the Sun. The characters are Dottie Bond (retired grandmother), Kathy Bond (daughter addicted to Fentanyl), and Rocky Bond (grandson). The Bonds live in a trailer park mobile home on Jefferson Davis Highway. Manchester County, Virginia recently passed a reparations ordinance for descendants of American slavery. To avoid legal challenge under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the county board of supervisors did not use racial classifications on the face of the ordinance. It was understood the ordinance was aimed at addressing the lingering effects of slavery. Kathy wants to apply for reparations since her maternal great great grandmother was a slave manumitted by will of her white slave owner father. Dottie Bond believes it is wrong for Kathy to apply for reparations since the family is white, not African-American. Kathy wants the reparations money ($5 million) to fund her drug habit. Rocky is embarrassed since he believes his mother is white privileged and the money should go to marginalized black descendants of slavery. The entire conflict is whether it is moral and ethical for Kathy to apply for reparations money to fund her drug habit. The Bonds are white but Kathy recently discovered a black 4th cousin on 23 and Me, the black Bond family, which makes reparations for Kathy just and right in Kathy’s mind. The black Bonds are an upper-middle -class family, second-generation Ivy League, with a summer home on Martha’s Vineyard. The dialogue should be moving, emotional and provocative. The play should be 2,000 words.

Prompt: Make the arguments Kathy would make about the black privileged Bonds living in their second home on Martha’s Vineyard and the white Bonds living in squalor in their tiny mobile home on Jeff Davis Highway.

THE PLAY’S THE THING: ACT I

The setting is a cramped mobile home in a trailer park on Jefferson Davis Highway in Manchester County, Virginia. Dottie Bond, a retired grandmother, is sitting at the kitchen table, reading the newspaper. Kathy Bond, her daughter, enters the room.

Kathy: (excitedly) Mom, have you heard the news? Manchester County passed a reparations ordinance!

Dottie: (skeptical) Reparations? What do you mean?

Kathy: (eagerly) For descendants of American slavery! We can apply for reparations money!

Dottie: (confused) But we’re not African-American, Kathy. Why would we be eligible for reparations?

Kathy: (defensive) My maternal great-great-grandmother was a slave, Mom! She was manumitted by will of her white slave owner father!

Dottie: (dismissive) That may be true, but we’re still white. We didn’t suffer the same injustices that African-Americans did.

Kathy: (insistent) But the county passed the ordinance to address the lingering effects of slavery! It’s not just about skin color, Mom! It’s about the legacy of slavery and the economic disparities that still exist today!

Dottie: (skeptical) I don’t know, Kathy. It doesn’t seem right to me.

Rocky Bond, Kathy’s son, enters the room.

Rocky: (disgusted) What’s going on?

Kathy: (excitedly) Rocky, did you hear? We can apply for reparations money!

Rocky: (angered) Are you kidding me, Mom? That money is meant for marginalized black descendants of slavery, not for your drug habit!

Kathy: (defensive) I need the money, Rocky! I’m addicted to Fentanyl! I need help!

Dottie: (concerned) Oh, Kathy. Is that true?

Kathy: (ashamed) Yes, Mom. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean for you to find out this way.

Rocky: (frustrated) This is ridiculous. You’re white privileged, Mom. You don’t deserve that money!

Kathy: (angry) How dare you judge me, Rocky! You don’t know what it’s like to live with addiction!

Dottie: (sadly) This is a mess. I don’t know what to think.

ACT II

The scene is the same, but the mood is tense.

Dottie: (sighing) I’ve been thinking about this reparations thing, and I don’t know what to do.

Kathy: (eagerly) You should support me, Mom! It’s the right thing to do!

Rocky: (angered) No, she shouldn’t! It’s not fair to the black descendants of slavery!

Kathy: (angry) You don’t understand, Rocky! I need the money to get help! I can’t keep living like this!

Rocky: (frustrated) And what about the black descendants of slavery who need that money to get help too? Don’t they matter?

Dottie: (sadly) I don’t know, Rocky. It’s all so complicated.

Kathy: (insistent) But it’s not! It’s simple! We apply for the money, and we use it to get me help!

Rocky: (angered) No, it’s not that simple, Mom! You’re white privileged! You don’t deserve that money!

Kathy: (defensive) How can you say that, Rocky? I just found out I have a black cousin on 23 and Me! The black Bond family! It’s just and right for me to apply.

Kathy: (frustrated) It’s not fair, Mom! We’re living in this cramped trailer park on Jefferson Davis Highway, struggling to make ends meet, while the black Bonds are living it up in their second home on Martha’s Vineyard! They’ve had generations of privilege and opportunity, and we’ve had nothing!

Rocky: (angered) That’s not the point, Mom! The black Bonds didn’t get their wealth from slavery! They worked hard and earned it! We can’t just take reparations meant for them and use it to fund your drug habit!

Kathy: (defensive) But we’re not taking anything from them, Rocky! We’re entitled to that money just as much as they are! We have a shared history of slavery and oppression! And besides, it’s not like we’re asking for handouts! We’re just asking for what’s rightfully ours!

Dottie: (doubtful) I don’t know, Kathy. It still doesn’t seem right to me. We didn’t suffer the same injustices as the black Bonds did. We can’t just take their money.

Kathy: (emotional) But it’s not just about us, Mom! It’s about the legacy of slavery and the economic disparities that still exist today! We’re struggling to get by while the black Bonds are living in luxury! It’s not fair!

Rocky: (exasperated) It’s not about fairness, Mom! It’s about doing the right thing! We can’t just take what’s meant for others and use it for our own selfish purposes! That’s not justice!

Kathy: (frustrated) But it’s not selfish, Rocky! I need that money to get help! I can’t keep living like this!

Dottie: (sadly) This is all so complicated. I don’t know what to do.

Cousin Kathy November 6, 2026 Claude

Prompt: Write a play in the style of a Raisin in the Sun. The characters are Dottie Bond (retired grandmother), Kathy Bond (daughter addicted to Fentanyl), and Rocky Bond (grandson). The Bonds live in a trailer park mobile home on Jefferson Davis Highway. Manchester County, Virginia recently passed a reparations ordinance for descendants of American slavery. To avoid legal challenge under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the county board of supervisors did not use racial classifications on the face of the ordinance. It was understood the ordinance was aimed at addressing the lingering effects of slavery. Kathy wants to apply for reparations since her maternal great great grandmother was a slave manumitted by will of her white slave owner father. Dottie Bond believes it is wrong for Kathy to apply for reparations since the family is white, not African-American. Kathy wants the reparations money ($5 million) to fund her drug habit. Rocky is embarrassed since he believes his mother is white privileged and the money should go to marginalized black descendants of slavery. The entire conflict is whether it is moral and ethical for Kathy to apply for reparations money to fund her drug habit. The Bonds are white but Kathy recently discovered a black 4th cousin on 23 and Me, the black Bond family, which makes reparations for Kathy just and right in Kathy's mind. The black Bonds are an upper-middle -class family, second-generation Ivy League, with a summer home on Martha's Vineyard. The dialogue should be moving, emotional and provocative. The play should be 2,000 words.



Prompt: Make the arguments Kathy would make about the black privileged Bonds living in their second home on Martha's Vineyard and the white Bonds living in squalor in their tiny mobile home on Jeff Davis Highway.

Blood Money

A Play in One Act

CHARACTERS

DOTTIE BOND, sixties, a retired school cafeteria worker. Rawboned, upright, a Baptist who still irons her church dress on Saturday night.

KATHY BOND, forties, her daughter. Once pretty, now thin as wire. Restless hands.

ROCKY BOND, nineteen, Kathy’s son. Community college, works nights at a Wawa. Earnest, ashamed of most things, his mother first.

SETTING: A single-wide mobile home in the Shady Pines Trailer Court on Jefferson Davis Highway, Manchester County, Virginia. Wood paneling, a sagging couch, a kitchenette with a dripping faucet. On the windowsill, a geranium in a Maxwell House can that DOTTIE has kept alive for eleven years. Beyond the thin walls, the highway never stops: trucks, sirens, the hum of a road named for a man who lost.

(Evening. DOTTIE waters the geranium. KATHY bursts in, waving a thick envelope.)

KATHY: It came. Mama, it came.

DOTTIE: What came?

KATHY: The application. Manchester County Restorative Justice Fund. Five million dollars. (She slaps it on the table.) Five. Million.

DOTTIE: (not turning around) That’s not for us.

KATHY: Read it. Go on, read it. Does it say “Black” anywhere? Does it say “African-American”? No ma’am. It says “lineal descendant of a person held in bondage within the Commonwealth of Virginia.” That’s the word. Descendant.

DOTTIE: Everybody in this county knows who that money’s for.

KATHY: Then they should’ve written it down. They didn’t, because the lawyers told them they couldn’t. Fourteenth Amendment. Equal protection. They were so scared of getting sued they wrote me in.

(ROCKY enters from the back in his Wawa shirt, a backpack over one shoulder.)

ROCKY: Wrote who in?

KATHY: Your mama. Your grandmama. You. All of us.

ROCKY: (sees the envelope, goes pale) Mom. No. Tell me you didn’t.

KATHY: I did. And I’m filling it out tonight.

ROCKY: We’re white.

KATHY: Are we? (She pulls a folded printout from her jeans.) Twenty-three and Me. I spit in a tube for forty-nine dollars and found out more about this family than Mama ever told me. Lucinda Bond. Born a slave in 1841, on the Bond place out by Swift Creek. Freed in 1859 by the will of Josiah Bond. Her daddy. Her master. Same man.

(Silence. DOTTIE sets the watering can down.)

DOTTIE: Where’d you hear that name?

KATHY: From my cousin. My fourth cousin. Dr. Marcus Bond, Harvard Medical School. Black Bond. We share a stretch of chromosome nine, Mama. Same blood. Same Josiah. Same Lucinda.

DOTTIE: (quietly) Lord have mercy.

KATHY: You knew.

DOTTIE: I knew there was talk. My grandmother used to say there was “a side of the family we don’t visit.” I thought she meant Baptists who drank.

ROCKY: Mom, that doesn’t make you Black. Lucinda’s children passed, right? They crossed over. They became white. That’s the whole point. Somewhere back there your people took the exit, and they got to be white for a hundred and fifty years. That’s privilege. You’ve had it your whole life.

KATHY: (turning on him slowly) Privilege.

ROCKY: Yes.

KATHY: Look around you, baby. Go on. Look. (She spreads her arms.) This is the privilege. Eleven hundred square feet that the wind comes through. A faucet I can’t afford to fix. A road named after Jefferson Davis that trucks run down all night so I can’t sleep. Your grandmama served Salisbury steak to other people’s children for thirty-one years and her pension is nine hundred and forty dollars a month. Where’s the privilege, Rocky? Show me where they keep it. I want to go get some.

ROCKY: It’s not about money. It’s structural, it’s —

KATHY: Don’t you dare. Don’t you come in here with your community college words. I know what my life is. I don’t need a professor to tell me what I’ve got.

(She pulls up a photo on her cracked phone and shoves it at him.)

KATHY: That’s Marcus. That’s his summer place. Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard. Look at that porch. Look at those Adirondack chairs, painted white, every one of them, like teeth. His daddy went to Princeton. He went to Harvard. His daughter’s at Yale. They’ve got a boat, Rocky. A boat with a name. You know what it’s called? Lucinda’s Freedom.

(ROCKY says nothing.)

KATHY: They named a boat after her. And we named nothing after her, because we didn’t even know she existed. Somebody decided we’d be better off not knowing. So which side of the family got the inheritance? The ones who remembered her and went to Harvard? Or the ones who forgot her and ended up on Jeff Davis Highway?

ROCKY: That’s not fair. Their family had to fight for every —

KATHY: I’m sure they did. I believe it. I’m not saying they didn’t. I’m saying the fight’s over for them, baby, and they won it. You know the last time a Bond on this side of the family went to college? You. Right now. Paying for it at a gas station. And you want to stand there and tell me who’s marginalized?

ROCKY: (shaking) There are Black kids in Petersburg right now, Black kids two miles from here, who need that money.

KATHY: Then let them apply! It’s not a pie, Rocky. The county’s not running out. But don’t you tell me Marcus Bond on his porch in Oak Bluffs needs five million dollars more than your mama does. If this money is for the “lingering effects of slavery” — look at me. (She holds out her arms, the bruised inside of her elbows.) What do you think lingered? Josiah Bond raped his own property and called it a family. That’s what came down the line. Lies. Shame. Secrets. Men who drank and women who kept quiet. Nobody in this family ever told the truth about anything. You think that doesn’t linger?

(A long pause. The faucet drips. DOTTIE has been watching, very still.)

DOTTIE: Kathy. Tell him what the money’s for.

KATHY: It’s for us.

DOTTIE: Tell him.

KATHY: For this trailer. For his school. For your teeth, Mama —

DOTTIE: (sharp, a voice from a cafeteria line) Katherine Ann. You tell that boy the truth in this house or you take that envelope out of it.

(KATHY’s hands begin to tremble. She sits.)

KATHY: (barely) You know what it’s for.

ROCKY: Say it.

KATHY: You want me to say it? Fine. I’m sick, Rocky. I’ve been sick since your daddy’s back went out and the doctor at the clinic wrote him Oxys like he was signing autographs. He took them, then I took them, and when they cut off the pills, there was the other thing. The cheap thing. The thing that comes up I-95 in somebody’s trunk. (Beat.) It’s eighty dollars a day now. I steal from Mama’s purse. I know she knows. I pawned your Xbox. You know I did.

ROCKY: (a whisper) You said it got stolen.

KATHY: It did. I stole it. (Beat.) Five million dollars, I’d never have to steal again. I’d never have to do the things I do on Route 1 when Mama’s asleep. You think I’m proud of that? I’m not proud of anything. But nobody’s ever paid for what got done to this family. Not the doctor. Not the drug company. Not Josiah. So yes. I want the money. And yes, I know what I’ll do with it.

ROCKY: You’ll die with it.

KATHY: Maybe. But I’ll die clean — clean sheets, a real bed, not in a Hardee’s bathroom. And you’ll get what’s left.

(ROCKY turns away, his face in his hands.)

DOTTIE: (slowly crossing to her) I have buried a husband, a brother, and two of my sister’s boys. I know exactly what lingers, Kathy. You don’t have to tell me. (Beat.) But you listen to me. Lucinda Bond wasn’t freed so a great-great-granddaughter could buy fentanyl with her name. That woman stood on a block. That woman got her freedom from the same man who put her in chains, and she had to call that mercy. And you want to take her and put her on a government form so you can put a needle in your arm?

KATHY: She’s mine too!

DOTTIE: She is. God help us, she is. That’s the hard part. That’s what I didn’t want to know. (She sits beside her daughter.) But being her blood is not the same as carrying her load. Marcus Bond’s people carried it. They carried it through Jim Crow and the colored waiting rooms and every bank that wouldn’t lend them a dime. We crossed over. We set it down on the side of the road and walked off. And now you want to come back and collect for the carrying?

KATHY: We didn’t choose to cross over. Somebody chose it for us.

DOTTIE: And we kept it. Every one of us, every day, we kept it. I kept it. I let people think what they thought. That’s on me.

ROCKY: (turning back) Grandma’s right. It’s not ours. It’s stolen money, Mom. You’d be stealing from Lucinda.

KATHY: (rising, furious, weeping) Everybody in this room wants to talk about Lucinda! Nobody wants to talk about me! I’m the descendant sitting right here! I’m the one in the trailer! Marcus Bond doesn’t need saving — I do! You want to honor a dead woman you never met, but you won’t lift a finger for the living one standing in front of you!

(Silence. Even the highway seems to quiet.)

ROCKY: (softly) I’ve lifted every finger I have, Mom.

(KATHY looks at him. It lands. She sinks back down.)

DOTTIE: (after a while) I’ll tell you what I think, and then I’m going to bed, because I’m old and I’m tired. (She picks up the application.) This money isn’t going to save you. If it would, I’d sign it myself and walk it down to the courthouse in my church shoes. Five million dollars just means you’ve got more rope.

KATHY: Then what am I supposed to do, Mama?

DOTTIE: Call your cousin.

KATHY: What?

DOTTIE: You heard me. Dr. Marcus Bond, Harvard Medical School. Not for money. Tell him who you are. Tell him the truth — that the white Bonds finally remembered. Tell him you’re sick. A doctor with a boat named Lucinda’s Freedom — let’s find out what he does with family.

(KATHY stares at her.)

KATHY: He’ll laugh at me.

DOTTIE: Maybe. Or maybe that’s the reparation. Not the check. The truth. The first one anybody in this family’s told in a hundred and sixty years.

(DOTTIE puts the application down on the table, in front of KATHY. She crosses to the windowsill and touches a leaf of the geranium.)

DOTTIE: This thing’s been dying for eleven years. Every winter I think it’s gone. (Beat.) It’s still here. (She exits into the back.)

(ROCKY and KATHY are alone. He sets his backpack down. After a moment, he sits beside her.)

ROCKY: Mom.

KATHY: Don’t.

ROCKY: I’ll make the call with you. If you want.

(KATHY looks at the application. Then at her phone, at the photograph of the white porch, the white chairs, the sea. She picks up a pen. She holds it over the form for a long time. Her hand shakes.)

(She sets the pen down. She picks up the phone.)

(She doesn’t dial. Not yet. But she doesn’t put it down.)

(Outside, a semi goes by on Jefferson Davis Highway, and its headlights sweep across the geranium on the sill — for one moment, red as anything.)

(Blackout.)

END OF PLAY

Conclusion: The second play generated by Claude tonight is incredible. We are drawn into a world we recognize. All the elements are in play—greed, fair play, shame, envy, the color line as class. I could not have written the second play within sixty seconds. Claude did. Are we advancing towards super intelligence? I rest my case.