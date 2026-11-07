My inspiration for Cousin Kathy lives in a southern small-town today. She is a domestic violence survivor. A member of the smart kids’ caucus when we were in high school, Kathy has as of late worked at a casino and Walmart. She takes pride in being a southern girl and a grandmother. I recognize Kathy even though the ways of life took us to distant places far from Chester, Virginia. Could it be that the inability to recognize those of another race who grew up in humble circumstances accounts for much of racial division?

Kathy was smart and white and disadvantaged. I still remember driving my green Chevrolet Vega from my red brick home to Kathy’s place. The trailer was modest and I wondered if Kathy was self-conscious as I arrived. We were high school kids on a first date ever for the both of us. I needed a date for the play and Kathy was a nerd like me. She wore the kind of eyeglasses that screamed geekdom. We had a satisfactory evening together but there were no sparks between us. I was a southern gentleman and Kathy was the perfect southern lady as we returned to her mobile home.

Some frame life through the lens of white privilege. For these people, Kathy is an invisible presence, an inconvenient truth. I never perceived Kathy as privileged. White? Yes. Privileged. No. Kathy grew up the hard way. Let’s continue our play from yesterday. How does Cousin Marcus engage Cousin Kathy who lives a universe away from Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard? And all thanks to Claude.

*

Cousin Marcus Claude November 6, 2026

Scene Two

Later that night. The stage is split.

Stage left: the trailer on Jefferson Davis Highway, as before. KATHY at the kitchen table, phone in hand, the application in front of her. ROCKY beside her. The geranium on the sill.

Stage right: a wide porch in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard. November. The white Adirondack chairs are stacked against the wall, the house half-shuttered for winter. In the yard, a sailboat sits on a trailer under a blue tarp. DR. MARCUS BOND, fifties, in a good wool coat, sits on the porch steps with a glass of bourbon and a manila folder. Wind off the Sound. His phone buzzes. He looks at the unknown Virginia number a long time before answering.

MARCUS: This is Marcus Bond.

KATHY: (her voice thin) Dr. Bond. You don’t know me. My name’s Kathy Bond. From Chesterfield. Well, Manchester County. Virginia. We matched. On Twenty-three and Me. Fourth cousins.

(Silence on the porch. MARCUS sets down his glass.)

MARCUS: I know who you are.

KATHY: You do?

MARCUS: I got the notification in August. “New relative found.” Your little profile picture — you’re holding a cat. I looked at it for about an hour. Then I closed the app.

KATHY: You didn’t write.

MARCUS: No.

KATHY: Why not?

MARCUS: (a short laugh) Mrs. Bond, my family has been waiting on the white Bonds to write for a hundred and sixty-seven years. I figured it was your turn.

(KATHY flinches. ROCKY touches her arm.)

KATHY: I didn’t know. I swear to God. Nobody told us anything. I found out about Lucinda from you. From your family tree. You had it all in there. Dates, places. Her picture.

MARCUS: That’s the only photograph of her. Tintype, 1880. My great-grandmother kept it in the family Bible with a list of names on the back flyleaf. Josiah Bond’s name is on that list. So are your people’s names. Every one of them. We always knew where you were.

KATHY: Then why didn’t you ever come find us?

MARCUS: (standing, walking to the porch rail) Because my great-grandmother went to your great-great-grandfather’s house in 1912. Lucinda’s son. Her own half-uncle, so to speak — her own blood. Went to the back door, hat in her hand, to tell him his mother had died. He told her he didn’t know any colored Lucinda. Shut the door. That’s the story I grew up on. Every Thanksgiving. Like grace. “Don’t you ever go knocking on a white Bond’s door.”

(A long pause in the trailer.)

KATHY: I’m sorry.

MARCUS: You didn’t do it.

KATHY: No, but I’m the one who got the door.

MARCUS: (turning, almost despite himself) ...Why are you calling me, Kathy? It’s ten-thirty at night.

(KATHY looks at ROCKY. He nods.)

KATHY: Manchester County passed a reparations ordinance.

MARCUS: I know. I read about it.

KATHY: It doesn’t say Black. It says descendant. Lucinda’s descendant. I’m going to apply.

(MARCUS stares out at the dark water. Then he laughs. Not cruelly. A tired, astonished laugh.)

MARCUS: Of course you are.

KATHY: Don’t laugh at me.

MARCUS: I’m not laughing at you. I’m laughing at Virginia. It took the Commonwealth four hundred years to finally write a check, and the lawyers wrote it so carefully that the first person to cash it is a descendant of the man who did the owning.

KATHY: I’m a descendant of the woman who got owned.

MARCUS: You’re both. That’s what makes it obscene.

KATHY: So are you! Josiah’s in you too, isn’t he? Same chromosome. You got his nose, I bet. You’re no more pure than me.

(MARCUS is quiet. That one landed.)

MARCUS: ...Yes. He’s in me too. I’ve thought about that more than you’d imagine. Every time I look in the mirror at my own light eyes.

KATHY: Then what’s the difference?

MARCUS: The difference is what the world did with us after. You got Josiah’s face, and the world let you keep it. My people got Josiah’s face, and the world still made them sit in the back of the bus. My grandfather was a Pullman porter forty years. Carried white men’s shoes. Your grandfather’s shoes, maybe. Called “George” by men who never asked his name. He put my father through Howard on tips. My father went to Princeton when they let in four of us a year and the other boys put watermelons outside his door. I didn’t get Harvard. My grandfather bought Harvard with his knees.

KATHY: And you got this. (She holds up her phone, the photo.) You got the porch. The boat. You named a boat after her, Marcus. You know what I’ve got? I’ve got a trailer on Jeff Davis Highway. Jefferson Davis. You want to talk about what the world did with us after? The world gave me a road named after the Confederacy to fall asleep next to. My mama scooped mashed potatoes for thirty years. My husband’s back gave out at a lumberyard, and a doctor with a degree like yours handed him OxyContin like candy.

MARCUS: (quiet) Like mine?

KATHY: A doctor. A white coat. Smiled at us. Told us they weren’t addictive.

(Beat.)

MARCUS: Is that what this is? Is that why you want the money?

(KATHY can’t answer. ROCKY leans toward the phone.)

ROCKY: Sir, this is Rocky. Her son. She’s — she uses. Fentanyl. Right now. She wants the money to keep using. Grandma told her to tell you the truth, so — that’s the truth.

(KATHY covers her face. On the porch, MARCUS sits down slowly on the steps.)

MARCUS: How old are you, Rocky?

ROCKY: Nineteen.

MARCUS: (long pause) My brother Darnell was nineteen in 1986. Heroin. Then crack, when it came. My father had money by then. Real money. Didn’t matter. Darnell went to prison for eight years for possession. Eight years. Came out and lasted eleven months. (Beat.) You know what they called him in the papers? “A predator.” A “super-predator.” Nobody called him sick. Nobody built him a clinic. Nobody passed a law in his name. And now it’s white kids in Ohio and Kentucky and Virginia, and suddenly it’s an “epidemic.” It’s a “public health crisis.” There’s Narcan in every high school. There are documentaries. Senators cry on television.

KATHY: (lowering her hands) So I’m supposed to die because your brother did?

MARCUS: No. God, no. I’m telling you I’ve been on this road before you, Kathy. That’s all. Black folks got to every one of these places first. Poverty. Addiction. The trailer — we had it before it was a trailer. And when we were there, nobody wanted to talk about class. They wanted to talk about culture. Our culture. Our families. Our pathology. Now it’s your people’s turn, and you want to talk about class. I’m sorry. I don’t have a lot of patience for that.

KATHY: (rising, furious) Then don’t talk to me about patience! I didn’t write those newspapers! I didn’t put your brother in prison! I’m sick, and I’m poor, and I’m Lucinda’s, and the money’s sitting right there with the word “descendant” on it! Are you applying?

(MARCUS doesn’t answer. He looks down at the manila folder on the step beside him.)

KATHY: You are. Aren’t you?

MARCUS: (finally) My application went in on the eighth of October.

KATHY: (a bitter laugh) Five million dollars. For the man with the summer house.

MARCUS: Yes.

KATHY: How do you justify that? How do you sit on that porch and justify that?

MARCUS: (standing, coming alive now) Because it’s not welfare, Kathy. It’s not charity. It’s a debt. When somebody owes you, they owe you whether you’re rich or poor. If your grandfather stole my grandfather’s mule, and I go to Harvard, you still owe me a mule. That’s what my wife says when I lie awake. That’s what my daughter said, too — she’s at Yale, she wrote her senior thesis on Lucinda. “Daddy, if rich descendants refuse it, then it becomes a poverty program. And once it’s a poverty program, it’s not about slavery anymore. It’s not about her.”

KATHY: Then I’m owed too. By your own argument. Rich or poor, I’m owed.

MARCUS: Owed by who? (Beat.) Your side was the debtor for a hundred and fifty years. Your people inherited the land on Swift Creek. Josiah’s land. Where’d that go?

KATHY: (quietly) Gone. My great-grandfather drank it away by 1930. Sold it off a parcel at a time. There’s a Walmart on it now.

(MARCUS almost laughs again, but it catches in his throat.)

MARCUS: ...So the inheritance went to a Walmart.

KATHY: The inheritance went to a Walmart. And the lies. We inherited the lies. We inherited not knowing. You know what it’s like to find out at forty-six that you don’t know who you are? Your family kept a Bible. Mine kept a secret. You had Lucinda every Thanksgiving. I didn’t get her at all.

(Silence. The wind on the porch. The highway sound in the trailer.)

MARCUS: (softly) That’s not nothing. I’ll grant you that’s not nothing.

KATHY: So what are you saying? I’m owed or I’m not?

MARCUS: I’m saying I don’t know. I’m a cardiologist. I fix things that have a right answer. (Beat.) I’m saying that if you put that money in your arm, you will be dead by spring, and it’ll be the most expensive funeral in Chesterfield history, and some reporter will find out, and every opponent of this ordinance in America will hold up your picture with the cat and say, “See? See what reparations buys?” And the next county won’t pass one. And the next one won’t either. You won’t just be spending Lucinda’s money, Kathy. You’ll be spending every other descendant’s chance.

KATHY: (shaking) That’s a lot to put on one sick woman.

MARCUS: It is. It’s the same weight every Black person in America has carried since 1865. Be good, or you ruin it for all of us. Welcome to the family.

(KATHY sits. She is crying now, quietly. ROCKY puts his arm around her.)

MARCUS: (after a long time) There’s a place in Charlottesville. Residential treatment. Ninety days. A colleague of mine runs it. It’s good. It’s expensive.

KATHY: I can’t afford expensive.

MARCUS: I can.

(KATHY looks up.)

KATHY: You’d pay for it?

MARCUS: I would pay for it. (Beat.) If you don’t file that application.

(Silence. ROCKY looks at his mother.)

KATHY: (slowly) So that’s what it is. You buy me out.

MARCUS: That’s not —

KATHY: That’s exactly what it is. The rich Bonds pay the poor Bonds to go away quiet so they don’t embarrass the cause. I know how that works, Marcus. I’ve been poor my whole life. I know what it looks like when somebody nicer than you pays you to disappear.

MARCUS: (stung) I’m trying to save your life.

KATHY: And your money. Maybe that’s the same thing to you. Maybe you can’t tell anymore.

(MARCUS has no answer. He looks at the boat under its tarp, at the name painted on the stern, half-hidden.)

MARCUS: (barely) Maybe I can’t.

ROCKY: (carefully) Dr. Bond. What if she did both?

MARCUS: What?

ROCKY: Went to Charlottesville. Got clean. And then decided. Clean. About the money. With her own mind.

(Silence on both sides. KATHY looks at her son as if seeing him for the first time.)

MARCUS: (slowly) And if she gets clean and still files?

ROCKY: Then I guess you’ll have to argue with her sober.

(MARCUS almost smiles.)

MARCUS: ...My grandmother would have hated this phone call.

KATHY: My mama told me to make it.

MARCUS: Then your mama’s braver than mine was. (Beat.) I’ll call you tomorrow. Daytime. Let me sleep on it.

KATHY: Marcus.

MARCUS: Yes.

KATHY: That door in 1912. I’m sorry they shut it.

(Long pause.)

MARCUS: Good night, cousin.

(He hangs up. Both lights hold.)

(Stage right: MARCUS opens the manila folder. Inside, a copy of his own application, a check stub, a photograph of a young man in a 1980s high-top fade. He looks at the photograph. He looks at the boat. He takes out a pen and holds it over his application, as if to withdraw it, or to sign something new. He does nothing. Just holds it.)

(Stage left: KATHY pulls the application toward her. She picks up the pen. ROCKY watches. She writes her name, KATHERINE ANN BOND, in the first box. Then stops. Her hand shakes. She doesn’t write any more. She doesn’t tear it up.)

(Two cousins, six hundred miles apart, each holding a pen over a page.)

(The headlights of a truck on Jefferson Davis Highway sweep over the geranium. On the Vineyard, a lighthouse beam crosses the stern of the boat for one instant, catching the painted words: LUCINDA’S FREEDOM.)

(Both lights go out at once.)

END OF SCENE TWO