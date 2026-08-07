This evening, I am writing you from a rainy city. I recognize the city and I don’t recognize the city. It is hard to believe I once worked, and lived, in this southern city. I have muscle memory of the place but so much has changed since the early 1990s and my time here. National Guardsmen saunter around the subway stop to deter troublemakers which I appreciate. The air hangs with a mugginess long forgotten. So many mixed couples which is as it should be. It is a black city, and a white city, and a brown city coming together in the hotel lobbies and upscale restaurants. When I was young, my heart beat faster as I would stroll along the cobblestoned streets of Georgetown or the haunts of Howard University up on the hilltop. Today, I bring the seasoned eyes of the ocean and the desert to views of the Anacostia River.

I feel a different vibe.

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80,000 Hours podcaster Rob Wiblin got his AI forecasting wrong—and has come clean about it. He has come clean with his misjudgment. Early this year, Wiblin looked at the data and he concluded AI development was in a slump. The chattering class was turning bearish against AI. The timelines to artificial general intelligence (AGI) were getting longer and longer (see, e.g., the revisions to the AI 2027 Report). And Wiblin turned bearish on the sector.

What a difference two months can make!

In late October 2025, acclaimed programmer Andrej Karpathy proclaimed AI to be slop. It would take another decade to reach AGI. December came and Karpathy could feel the [different] vibe after trying new AI coding agents: I’ve never felt this much as a programmer. The profession is being dramatically refactored as the bits contributed by programmers are increasingly sparse…Clearly some powerful alien tool was handed around…the resulting magnitude 9 earthquake is rocking the profession.”

Wiblin felt the world had turned upside down. What was going on here now? What switch had flipped in AI land? Wiblin methodically sat down and reviewed the change on his recent podcast. He concluded the key breakthrough was Claude Opus 4.5. And it wasn’t just Karpathy who was upended by developments. “Over December, tens of thousands of other programmers using it (Claude Opus 4.5) through Claude Code started shouting—to anyone who would listen to them—that, as far as they could see, AI agents were really good now.” Programmers began to trust AI agents.

What is the concrete evidence now that the AI universe has changed in a remarkable way?

First, the revenue growth of Anthropic is exploding. That statement is not hyperbole. Over the last five months, the revenue growth has been 8400%. That means, over a year, Wiblin says the revenue growth would be 85 times larger than when it started. For the last three months, the revenue growth has experienced a 1600% annualized rate. If one were to extrapolate this out into the future, the entire revenue of Anthropic would be 100% of global GDP in early 2028, an impossible figure, illustrating why naive extrapolation breaks down. This is the fastest growth rate of any industry in human history.

Second, the METR Time Horizon Task Completion Chart is going exponential. “The task-completion time horizon is the task duration (measured by human expert completion time) at which an AI agent is predicted to succeed with a given level of reliability. For example, the 50%-time horizon is the duration at which an agent is predicted to succeed half the time. The graph below shows the 50%- and 80%-time horizons for frontier AI agents, calculated using their performance on over a hundred diverse software tasks.” metr.org

I am not an expert on the METR Time Horizon Task Completion Chart. However, I recognize the connection between increased ability of AI to complete tasks in human terms over time. The chart above is headed in one direction. And that direction is up. Here is the takeaway for you as a reader, based upon Wiblin’s analysis. The task capability was doubling every seven months. Now the task capability is doubling every four months. What this means is a projected 64-fold increase in capability over the next two years.

The year 2028 will be unrecognizable for those of us who use AI models.

Finally, there was the deployment of Mythos. A new model developed by Anthropic, Mythos seemed to bring into the world six months of progress compressed into just three months. This power surge shocked AI observers and commentators for a simple reason. If this rate of progress in power continued, AGI would arrive in half the time of its projected timeline. The unspoken fear was civilization was not ready for such a power. Now, it appears AI progress has returned to its earlier trend line, but for how long?

Conclusion: These are the developments as we go to sleep this evening. These advances are all in the rearview window. As many often write, AI will never be as dumb as it is now. Something to think about. Something to ponder as we approach the year 2027.