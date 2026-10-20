Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
6d

I hope you feel better

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1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
Bill Paine's avatar
Bill Paine
6d

I’d bet the ranch if I had one-The Twymans. Feel better soon wishes.

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