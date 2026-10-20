I am feeling under the weather this evening. Rather than force myself to push on through, I am choosing to take a rest. My essay under construction is another Black American Dynasty which I hope you will like. A few hints are in order. Let’s see if you can guess the family. Hint No. 1—the family can be traced through seven generations and counting. Hint No. 2—the family was founded in England. Hint No. 3—military service is a distinguishing trait of this Old Black American family. Hint No. 4—generations of this American family have called North Carolina, Massachusetts, and California home. Hint No. 5—the family over the generations has included a sailor, a veteran of the Spanish American War, an engineer, a law professor, a community relations officer and a home run slugger.

Name the family. Take a guess, if you can. Don’t use artificial intelligence. Enjoy the challenge of the question.