I should not be surprised.

In late 2023, the acclaimed author and actress Annette Hubbell was invited by the San Diego County Public Library to perform passages from her book Women Warriors. I love creative expression as a core human value. What was not to like?

Upon further review, the Branch Manager (unnamed) determined the white Hubbell must not be permitted to express the life stories of black Americans Harriet Tubman and Mary McLeod Bethune. There was no common humanity. Those are my words. The Branch Manager was more circumspect in his/her/(who knows?) dehumanization of Hubbell, Tubman and Bethune: “Our administration was uncomfortable with you performing a black character as a white woman.”

So, rather than allow an audience to perceive the common humanity across the color line, the library cancelled the performance altogether. It is rare for me to learn of raw dehumanization in San Diego but there we have it. Tubman and Bethune were stripped of their humanity and reduced to the Other unknowable by a white human. As you can imagine, a lawsuit has been filed alleging a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

We are at our best when we see ourselves in others. The play Hamilton was so great because great actors across the color line played our nation’s founding fathers. Some readers may have loved my recent essay on Peter Montague because I seamlessly perceived Montague’s upward mobility from broke indentured servant to landowner and Sheriff like the Moving On Up to the East Side saga of George and Louise Jefferson. It was the human story that resonated, not that Montague was white and the Jeffersons were black. I see myself in my cousins of all races and I hope they do the same. Any of my white cousins would be welcomed to read about me on a public platform. I would be honored.

Did anyone ask Tubman and McLeod whether being remembered by Hubbell was problematic? Did they perceive themselves as human first and foremost? I bet the deceased Tubman and McLeod would be tickled for anyone, regardless of race, to remember their lives on a public stage at a library. Who are these busy bodies who can only see race, race and more race every day?

As for me, I will no longer patronize the Rancho Santa Fe branch of the San Diego County library until the Branch Manager issues a public apology to Hubbell. The world needs less dehumanization, not more.

p.s., Rancho Santa Fe is 0.9% black. Out of 3,156 residents, around 30 are black.

Good Day!