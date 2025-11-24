One day when I was but a young lad, my Aunt Juanita was driving me along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, Virginia. A car approached alongside us with dice in the mirror. My Aunt turned to me and asked if I knew what dice in the mirror meant? Before I could respond, she said it meant people who wanted something for nothing.

=========

As my Aunt and Beloved Cousin settled into the sunroom, I remembered all of the reasons why Beloved was my first best friend is life. She was constantly smirking and snarking and drawing out the inane in life. Eye rolls and grimaces were her forte. I loved how she was able to communicate one message with her hands and a different message with her eyes in the moment. A true virtuoso of creative expression.

We talked about the old days of Hickory Hill when my Aunt was young. My Aunt is now in her mid-90s but her memory is as sharp as a tack. People were poor but found money for liquor. And the nicknames for people were comical. One guy in the neigborhood was called More Beer. True to his nickname, he lived for beer. Another guy was named Roland. Roland was a heavy drinker who still lived into his nineties. The little kids would laugh at a couple who got drunk as monkeys along the railroad tracks. All before my time in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Aunt talked about cooking liquor out in the cannisters and getting it liquified. All of this behavior was happening in the forest. These tales were sparked by memory of Albert, my grandma’s second husband, who was remembered as a heavy drinker. I never knew. I only remembered Albert as a smoker of a pipe and a hunter of game. Albert died in the 1970s. Beloved owns a shotgun but it wasn’t clear to me how she inherited the shotgun but I doubt it was from Albert.

Aunt, who was my Mom’s best friend, talked about how timid my Dad was in grade school. Aunt told Dad to toughen up or she would beat up my Dad and embarrass him. My Dad toughened up. These are little gems of history I never knew.

When Beloved entered our place, she took one around and declared, “Yeah, this is Winkfield’s kind of place.” All in good jest.

Beloved is in her upper 50s but has lost none of her sparkle and zest for life. Her Mom was her eternal foil as we talked about Cousin Bob who nearly died from Covid, Cousin Todd who is living at home, Cousin Nia who is living in Japan, and how people lived longer in the old days despite heavy drinking. Beloved speculated that people ate fresh eggs and whatever they could kill. There were no cars around, so everyone had to walk everywhere. Getting in 10,000 steps a day was not a thing. I asked Aunt if there were horses and buggies. I remembered seeing a horse and buggy once on Twyman Road. She answered, no, Hickory Hill was in the sticks, the country. Cars were not a thing so much as walking.

Exercise was a big part of staying alive. People were poor but not too poor to get the liquor bottle.

Moonshine Distillery

According to my Aunt, they killed pigs in the winter and you could eat all of the meat. People would stretch out the dead pigs in the long hallways of homes. Because it was cold in the homes. My Aunt was scared to walk down the hallways in her own home due to the dead pigs. She was a little girl and would cry rather than walk down the hallways with the dead pigs. She talked about twisting the heads off of dead chickens. A forgotten era to me and Beloved Cousin.

=========

As I drove Aunt and Beloved along the lone driveway back to the main road, I allowed them to pass by. I waved, said good-bye, and noticed something. I like your dice in the mirror! They both laughed.