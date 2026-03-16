Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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I believe you are too harsh about the forbidden intermarriage. It would have been a big leap forward, not just a step forward. The reality of the prejudice of the time was a factor but also realize that Jews also strongly believed in not intermarrying. It could have just as easily been reversed with the Jewish family preventing the marriage. Believe me, this has often been the case.

There is more intermarriage today. There are still some taboos. Traditional Jews are alarmed at the rate of intermarriage because the children in these families are often separated from Judaism. Judaism's future, in large part, relies on producing Jewish children. Most Jews welcome converts but Judaism does not proselytize.

Traditionalists in some religions, including Catholics and Jews, are still against intermarriage.

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