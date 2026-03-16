As I read past page 250 in the 868-page Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus, a question comes to my mind. Did Buckley like Jewish people? It is an interesting question that doesn’t lend itself to a clear “yes” or “no” answer. As always, I am curious about the mindsets of American leaders in our past. The Jewish question was part of Buckley’s culture and consciousness as a growing young boy, college student and young adult in Manhattan. The more I read, the more I found myself disappointed.

I tend to associate non-conforming and unusual backgrounds with empathy. If I know you and your background gave you the insight of an outsider looking in, I am inclined to expect tolerance and open-mindedness. I have a tender place in my heart for the Catholic student in a small-town protestant high school, the Syrian Christian student in India, the Jewish student in a rural county in Virginia.

So, I had every reason to expect a shared feeling with the Buckley family of Sharon, Connecticut. They were wealthy and Catholic in a Protestant town. The setup for a natural affinity was there. William F. Buckley, Jr. spoke Spanish as his first language. He spoke only Spanish until he was six years old. His Mexican nursemaid Felipa Vilches, called Pupa, taught Buckley the language of the Mexican people from birth. And the father knew outsider culture and consciousness intimately. The grandson of Irish immigrants, William F. Buckley, Sr., grew up in Texas where he worshipped alongside Tejanos, poor and rich. (p. 19)

Isn’t that the pattern for a family that would resist bigotry and prejudice?

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The reality was the opposite. The Buckley family was intimate with bigotry and prejudice. Let’s start with the family patriarch, Buckley Sr.

On page 22, the author Sam Tanenhaus welcomes us into this world of prejudice against Jews. Buckley Sr. “despised Jews with an intensity he made no effort to conceal.” Imagine a dinner table where ten children, brothers and sisters, and mother sat in attention as the patriach ranted and raved against Jews, for no particular reason. At least, I found no logical or rational reason for Buckley Sr.’s animus against Jews. Buckley Sr.’s antisemitism had no rational basis - it was pure prejudice, passed to his children like a family heirloom. The father would just vent venom in front of his ten children. “Any stereotype he believed.” (p. 22) “All Jews were communist….” (p. 22) They were “stingy, pushy, money-grubbing liars.” (p. 22) What an awful model for being in the world!

The Ten Buckley Children

I applaud the author for not sugar coating this dark side of the Buckley family. The only hope I had after reading page 22 was the “Buckley siblings shed the anti-semitism they grew up with.”

But did the Buckley children shed their father’s prejudice and bigotry?

There is cause for skeptism. We know the children growing up felt “instinctively loyal” to their father’s fixation on Jews. Id. Only a handful of Jews lived in Sharon, so interaction with peers and contemporaries who happened to be Jewish was not a common occurence at their home, Great Elm.

The Burning of a Cross

Close to Sharon was the town of Amenia, New York. Amenia “had a thriving Jewish community with pharmacies, dry-goods stores, boarding houses, and small hotels that kept kosher.” There was an orthodox synagogue, Congregation Beth David, in town. One of the area’s largest estates, Troutbeck, belonged to the Springarns, a wealthy and prominent Jewish family involved in civil rights. A popular Jewish resort, the Hotel Grand House, completed the sense of pride and accomplishment in Amenia.

Sometime in the summer of 1937, the four oldest Buckley siblings and a few friends “drove to Amenia with a wood cross and set it afire in front of the Grand House in the manner of the Ku Klux Klan. Billy, age eleven, ached to join them but was told he had to stay behind because he was too young.” (p. 23) What would possess anyone to burn a cross in front of a hotel? Who would do such a thing? What eleven-year-old would beg his older siblings to be part of the fun? At this moment, I was inclined to write off the entire Buckley family as a bunch of bigots.

Did Buckley Jr. justify the cross burning in front of a Jewish hotel? It was all in innocence. Nothing to see here. In 1992, the nearly seventy-year-old Buckley Jr. waved his hand about “the kind of thing we didn’t distinguish from a Halloween prank.”(p. 23). Tone-deafness about cross burning starts at home. Sadly, the father of the household was a lost cause himself.

Hero Worship of Charles Lindbergh

Even if we excuse an eleven-year-old for wanting to join a cross-burning (which is itself troubling), can we excuse the same person at fifteen for hero-worshipping Lindbergh’s antisemitism? An eleven-year-old cannot appreciate the hate and terror behind burning of a cross Ku Klux Klan style in front of a Jewish hotel. Do we hold the same person accountable for his actions at the age of fifteen?

Buckley Jr. admired Charles Lindbergh like few other public figures. And yet Lindbergh trafficked in tropes about Jewish people. For example, in a major speech on September 11, 1941 in Des Monies, Iowa, Lindbergh claimed danger from Jews due to “their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio and our government.” (p. 53) The facts were the opposite. Only 3% of American press was owned by Jews. There is no evidence that the teenager Buckley Jr. pushed back on these falsehoods from his hero Lindbergh.

Daddy Buckley Goes On A Rant to Remember

The hostility of the father Buckley is so surreal to me. I am not perfect but I try not to be irrational and voice coarse prejudices. Once again, the Buckleys were outsiders themselves in Sharon, Connecticut. “In Yankee Connecticut, the Buckleys were exotics and curiosities…” (p. 72) Where is the empathy for others who are different?

Sometime in 1944, Buckley Sr. learned that the wife of a rector at Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon had sold a manor house to a Jewish family. A Jewish family! The father launched into an epic tirade against the real estate agent who sold the property. Daddy wouldn’t let it go. Buckley Sr. “ranted and raged like a madman at dinner swearing to run (the rector’s) family out of Sharon for having sold the property to Jews.” (p. 94) The Jewish buyer was a probate judge from Canaan.

Some believe the father’s epic rant motivated three Buckley daughters one night in May 1944 to desecrate the Christ Church Episcopal with honey, oatmeal and girl pinup drawings stuffed into hymnals. The author doubts the father was the motivation as he believes “all sisters had outgrown Dad’s fixation on Jews.” Id. I don’t know. I just don’t know about these family dynamics when it came to Jews.

Why do I have my doubts?

No Jews Need Apply

At Smith College, secret societies had a long history of excluding Jews. Two of the Buckley sisters to their credit stole into a dorm room and removed a foot locker containing directives, instructions and policies on barring Jewish girls from secret societies. Just another indication of how normalized Anti-Semitism was in this time and place. (More than thirty years later, Betty Freidan would inform Buckley Jr. how Freidan had censored a college news story about the theft of documents which protected the Buckley sisters from expulsion)

Jews and Buckley at Yale

It is ironic to me that the son of Buckley Sr. faced the same discrimination in admissions to Yale as the sons of Jews. Both Catholics and Jews were subject to an admissions quota of 13% of the time. Buckley gained admission as did his two older brothers.

Did awareness of his own admission under a quota restriction change Buckley Jr.’s awareness of Jews in a healthy way? Or was admission under a quota restriction irrelevant to Buckley Jr.’s worldview and mindset?

As a student at Yale, Buckley Jr. was aware of Jewish intellectuals from New York. In fact, his predisposition led him to ignore, often not even to notice, distinctions of background and class. A case in point is classmate Tom Guinzburg. Guinzburg was used to anti-Semitism. He was exposed to prejudice and bigotry at Hotchkiss and in the Marines. The only distinction seemed to be the anti-semitism was more genteel at Yale. For example, Yale segregated Jewish freshmen from other students. The administration felt Jews would feel most comfortable with other Jews. The design was a positive ghetto experience.

The son of the publisher and co-founder of Viking Press, Guinzburg would become a co-partner with Buckley Jr. in heading up the Yale Daily News.

How did Buckley navigate anti-Semitism at Yale? Well, there is the admirable and the deplorable. Buckley fought against segregation of Jews in undergraduate social clubs. He pledged Fence but would decline membership unless his friend Guinzburg was admitted as well. Admirable as the son of a bigot. “Bill’s role was pretty forceful” in forcing the desegregation of social clubs.

Even more admirable was Buckley’s choice of a roommate as a sophmore. Buckley chose Guinzburg. Buckley and Guinzburg would become close as leaders on the Yale Daily News together. Guinzburg was a frequent guest to the Buckley home, Great Elm. So far, so good. Buckley and his friend summered together in Mexico. One imagines the Old Man was none so pleased, so I respect Buckley Jr. treating his roommate and buddy with human dignity.

Then, things turned south.

Buckley Jr.’s sister, Jane Buckley, developed feelings for Guinzburg. One thing led to another and the two were traveling together, hanging out together. By the time they traveled to Europe together, they were madly in love.

Enter Daddy.

In a watershed conversation between father and son, Buckley Sr. said to Jr. We don’t want a Jew in the family. (p. 132)

Buckley Jr. did not question his father. He did not. Even though his sister and his roommate/close friend were “still madly in love,” Jr. conclued “to marry a Jew was just dumb.” Not immoral, not against his principles - just “dumb.” A pragmatic calculation dressed up as common sense. In these days of courtship, men talked to men. It was a male code. Buckley took his friend aside and said, Guinzburg “must end the relationship. The family wouldn’t stand for it.” (p. 133)

“Guinzburg ended the relationship with Jane without telling her that it was Bill who pressured him to do it.” (p. 133) “Jane was never quite the same again.” She married some other man whom she later divorced. It was said she never found happiness again in her life.

As for the two men who had had the male talk, they separated their rooming arrangements. Both would be tapped for the secret society Skull and Bones at which time the two mended their ways.

I don’t want to leave a misimpression here. Whatever happened between Buckley Jr. and Guinzburg had no bearing on Buckley Jr.’s appreciation for intellect and intelligence. Buckley did not discriminate in this regard. One of his friends at Yale was the liberal faculty member Paul Weiss. Buckley honed in on Weiss as a kindred spirit. A philospher, Weiss was the first Jew on the Yale faculty to be a full professor after a length internal dispute. The familiar slurs were hurled against Weiss — “abrasive,” “lacked social refinement.” Buckley did not care in the least. As he told someone, (Weiss is) somebody you want to get to know.” (p. 167)

Jews and the Real World

After graduating from Yale, Buckley Jr. continued to not draw distinctions in terms of his personal friendship and business networks. One of his early mentors was an elder, libertarian writer Frank Chodorov. The son of Russian Jewish immigrants and raised on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, Chodorov connected Buckley to the publisher for his first book, God and Man at Yale.

Upon publication of Buckley Jr.’s first book, Jewish alumni were torn and divided as to their expected reaction. Should they “adopt a pose of respectful silence on campus controversies in a university with a long history of anti-Semitism.” (p. 220)

Buckley Jr. was aware of cynical uses of Jewish identity. During his association with the small journal The American Mercury, he openly wondered whether the editor hired Martin Greenberg as a token Jew to get rid of the stain of anti-Semitism often attributed to conservative enterprises. Buckley didn’t mind that Greenberg was Jewish but he took note of cynical use of identity.

Conclusion: So, did Buckley like Jewish people? There is a simple answer and a complex question.

William F. Buckley, Sr. did not like Jewish people. For whatever reason which ran counter to his immigrant heritage and Tejano-adjacent upbringing, the father was one of the biggest bigots I have encountered in my reading this year. No wonder prejudice against Jews continues to recyle generation after generation with fathers like Buckley Sr. I don’t have much more to say, except to hope William F. Buckley, Sr. descendants have distanced themselves from odious views of their ancestor. Burning a cross in front of a Jewish hotel reverberates across generations. Children learn from their fathers.

The more important question is did William F. Buckley, Jr. like Jewish people? On this more nuanced point, I sway from side to side. I am willing to judge the man as he presented himself to the adult world. I do not place the primitive enthusiasm of an eleven-year-old on the scale of moral assessment or the admiration of a teenager for Charles Lindbergh on the weight of the moral question at hand.

It is at Yale that the moral worth of the man was revealed. On the one hand, he cared not whether an individual was Jewish when it came to friendship and common enterprise on the Yale Daily News. I find Buckley Jr.’s willingness to engage the larger world regardless of Jewishness to be a force positive in his place and time. New Haven, Connecticut from 1946 to 1950 was fraught with subtle, and not so subtle, prejudice against Jews. That Buckley Jr. fought to desegregate his social club and force admission for his Jewish friend earns points in my moral ledger. I am also mindul that Buckley sought out a faculty mind like Paul Weiss for friendship. Whether Weiss was Jewish was irrelevant as it should be. Add to these factors Buckley’s close friendship and leadership enterprise with a Jewish student and his decision to room with a Jewish student speaks well of Buckley. Consider the home he came from and the intolerance of his father.

However, I am weighed down by the dark shadow of a father who proclaims we will not admit Jews to our family. Buckley Jr. could have exercised moral courage in the face of his father’s anti-Semitism. Instead, Buckley Jr. rationalized that it was dumb to marry a Jew and convinced his Jewish roommate to break up with his love, Buckley’s sister. That is pretty low behavior on the moral scale for me. His sister was scarred for life and prevented from a life that might have been because she loved a Jewish man.

I must conclude Buckley Jr. liked the individual. Some people left to their own designs really see the individual before them which explains the prejudice-free conduct of Buckley at Yale. Even if Buckley had outgrown his father’s anti-Semitism which the author suggests, Buckley “was not surprised or even dismayed when he encountered it in others.” (p. 232) And this reality leads me to my preliminary answer to the question before us.

Did Buckley like Jewish people? Buckley liked people. If an individual’s Jewishness became an inconvenience, Buckley did not like Jewish people. This selective tolerance may be more dangerous than crude bigotry. Buckley could congratulate himself on his Jewish friendships while enforcing the very barriers that kept Jews as perpetual outsiders - welcome in the parlor, forbidden in the family. My assessment may come across as harsh but I am left with a sister robbed of her deep love because of a brother’s rationalization of a father’s deep hatred of Jews. Buckley did not choose to be the son of his father but he chose at Yale to be the instrument of his father’s will.

And that is awful moral consideration for the author of God and Man at Yale.