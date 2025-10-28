Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
6m

I’m just glad that the young professor recognized your worth and was excited to have you listen and share!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture