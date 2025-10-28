Last week, I traveled to a law school for an opportunity to sit in a constitutional law class. I am a former law professor and wanted to experience the classroom again for old time’s sake. There were three professors who intrigued me. I decided to e-mail each of the three and ask if I might sit in their class and observe the lecture. I love law schools.

Professor No. 1 - A fellow black graduate of Harvard Law School. I observed several overlapping points of connection in our lives and interests. Surely this professor would be eager to get back to me and at least offer his regrets if his class schedule did not permit a visit on short notice.

Professor No. 2 — A senior white guy who taught Constitutional Law and had an interest in Reconstruction like me.

Professor No. 3 - A hail mary possibility. Young and out of Yale Law School, he struck me as a rising star. Did I mention he was a white male?

Professor No. 2 was extremely gracious. Within hours, he e-mailed me back. He could not accommodate my request but suggested and directed me to Professor No. 3 who might have a timely class for me to observe. I reached out to Professor No. 3 with low expectations. Within 24 hours, Professor No. 3 excitedly said he would be happy to have me sit in on his class:

“Great to hear from you! I teach Constitutional Law (tomorrow) in the law school’s Moot Court Room, which is close to the front entrance of campus. I’d be happy to have you join us. There’s plenty of seating! The students tend to sit in the same seats at the front of the room (there are about 25 of students in the class), but there’s an entire other section of seats behind them that’s always free.

Please let me know if you can make it. We’ll be covering the (class deleted).

Best,”

I was able to attend his class and he was clearly intense and energized about the Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court. It was a joy to relive my classroom days and I thanked him for the opportunity. This professor is going places in the world.

As for the black male law professor from my law school? I am still waiting to hear from him. Or, maybe I did this afternoon when I opened a profane comment on one of my Reparations essays. I don’t have clear evidence that X black male law professsor chose to express himself like an inarticulate caveman. Maybe, the profanity came from someone else. Either way, I blocked the sender of a swear word.

I do not engage bullies. I do not indulge profanity. One forfeits my time and attention if one uses profanity. Use your grown up words, please.

Conclusion: Do you believe in racial affinity? There is nothing scientific about my story. It is odd, however, that people bang on about racial oppression and white supremacy. In fact, it was the young white male law professor who was a gentleman. I am still waiting to hear from brother man in the academy. Or maybe I have heard and he earned a good blocking for a nasty mouth.

I don’t know. I have moved on.

Good evening!