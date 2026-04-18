The other day, I read an essay about the use of a “racial equity lens” in the provision of city government services. I bristled as I understand the world through a different lens, the lens of human dignity, creative expression and the human condition. Be that as it may, the idea occurred to me that we all as Americans have a common bond. Our common bond has weathered all matter of storm, strife, and discontent. Our common bond is the U.S. Constitution.

As a former constitution law professor, I thought about this citywide approach to its citizens. Did the dogmas and slogan words deployed find anchor in our common bond, the U.S. Constitution? I enlisted artificial intelligence (AI) as my research assistant to assess whether a Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan was tethered to our common bond as U.S. citizens. The following is a listing of dogmas and slogan words found in the citywide racial equity plan compared to the number of times said dogmas and slogan words appear in the U.S. Constitution:

Equity— 0

Systemic Racism— 0

Racial Equity Lens— 0

Diversity— 0

Inclusion— 0

Systemic Disparity— 0

Racist— 0

Racial Inequities— 0

Discrimination—0

Bias—0

Segregation—0

Marginal—0

Race— 3 (15th Amendment guarantee of right to vote regardless of race)

Racial—0

Racism—0

Black—0

White—0

Color— 1 (15th Amendment guarantee of right to vote regardless of color)

Equitable Hiring—0

Structural—0

Conclusion: If left to its own devices, the very words of our Constitution are colorblind. The great wisdom, and strength, of our common bond transcends color. Dare I say it is our human dignity, our creative expression, our individuality as Americans. I will go one step further and say any city that uses dogmas and slogan words of manipulation has strayed far afield from our common bond forged as a people on June 21, 1788. On that date, we cast off the feeble Articles of Confederation and bound ourselves to a self-conception for the ages.

There is no place in our common bond for dogmas and slogan words. Race and color must matter when it comes to the guaranteed right to vote. The 15th Amendment on its face cleansed the body republic of race and color as a bar to full participation. So many of our historical troubles have stemmed from deviation from the words of our scripture as a nation. Let our cities be uber constitutional. Do not break the tie that binds. No dogmas, no slogan words, just eternal aspirations of the best in the human condition…

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

We the People of the United States