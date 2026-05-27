The times going foward are changing. When we cross over June 1, 2026 and into the third quarter, one senses the pace of change all around us will accelerate. Those in the know in Silicon Valley are outsourcing coding tasks to autonomous AI agents. There is a hip term nowadays, “vampire coders,” for those who dare not sleep because time is money and one is able to be 10 times or 20 times more productive than before. These are the people who have bags under their eyes. They need sleep but they are exhiliarated to be alive in these times.

The world will change very quickly. And along with disruption will come rising unemployment. We may not recognize the coming world in five years. We have to do our part. We have to do our best.

Free Black Thought Podcast Co-Host Michael Bowen and I are mindful that the changing times may mean a course correction in how we approach our periodic conversations. Thus far, we have taken a fairly liberal and organic approach to issues of the day. Other than a visceral disdain for dogmas and slogan words, we have enjoyed the freedom to rife on the human condition, a condition that sometimes intersects with blackness and sometimes not.

Going forward into the future, I sense the gathering winds of an intelligence explosion straight away. Could be the 4th quarter of 2027. Could be the 1st quarter of 2028. AI 2027 An intelligence explosion means recursive loops in computing capacity of AI large language models so that the intelligence zooms up an exponential curve. Humans are left far behind.

Should Michael and I monitor these developments more and more for our listeners? I believe so.

First, we owe it to our listeners to clear up misconceptions about AI. AI models are grown like crops in my uncle’s backyard. AI models are not built. “AI Is Grown, Not Built” We plant the seeds and harvest the AI.

Second, Michael and I can inspire our listeners to internalize AI. There is enough hype and p-doom to go around. Far better for our listeners to have a firm handle on what does AI mean for me in my world today. This is a public service we can provide.

Third, there is no race angle here. It is a sign of wisdom that a Free Black Thought (FBT) podcast engages the transformation of our time. I have written about The New Eden. I have lamented the absence of black Americans among the private club of AI titans. Where Are the Black American AI Titans? These are issues that are passing many by who care more about white supremacy and reparations.

Fourth, it would be strange indeed for Michael and I to ignore the elephant in the room. Jobs are going to be impacted. Wealth is going to be concentrated. Cancer is going the way of the Dodo bird in five years. Add two years and we will see nascent reversal of the aging process. Robots in most homes. A permanent lunar colony. Race bores me in comparison. Let’s boldly go where no man has gone before in our FBT podcast!

There are key race moments I would like to remember in June. We will be approaching the 100th anniverary of Mordecai Johnson’s assumption of the presidency at Howard University. I want to talk about it. It is the anniversary of the birthdate of the first black U.S. Representative. Let’s not talk about debbie downer race talk like the Race Riots of 1919 or some sundry outrage from 1926.

The trend is your friend. The most powerful trend in the market these days is computing power and intelligence of AI. I hope Michael and I can share these insights with our listeners.

Conclusion: In the first decade of the 1900s, my wife’s family were very proud of themselves. They had developed a family tradition of enterprise over six generations. In a business card used for promotion and marketing, the family talked about how proud descendants were doing in the horse harness business. The horse harness business. And it is true in that snapshot in time. The harness business had been very, very good to the family.

Was the harness the trending future? How did family members feel when they saw horseless carriages traveling though the streets of Charleston, South Carolina? They saw the future and looked away in disbelief. Today, none of my wife’s family are in the harness business. All of her family members drive cars.

Don’t be a horse harness maker in 1906! Pivot towards the trending future. May we do so with our FBT podcast.