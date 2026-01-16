To be misread in life is existential. If I am an American and one presumes I am from the islands over lunch, the misalignment lingers as I wear a mask of nonchalance. These things happen. No big deal. Strangers in Palo Alto presume my niece is Eritrean or Ethiopian. My attractive black American relative plays it off but she remembers. The misperception goes to her sense of self. Some classmates in New Haven questioned my daughter about her origins. They wanted to believe she was not American, or, as a fallback position, that she was half-white. My Bright and Morning Star was forever whimsical as she disabused these innocent and good-faith misreadings. She remembered, of course, and these misreadings informed her neural pathway development. How many times was NAACP Executive Director Walter White misread as a white man in Harlem? Howard University President Mordecai W. Johnson reached the point where he presumed audiences would misread him.

As I read Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam by Yasmine Mohammed, it occurred to me that many readers would understand Unveiled as an honest and raw polemic against radical Islam. And it is a honest and raw polemic against radical Islam. It is also a reflection on the existential crisis of being misread in life.

Unveiled is one of the most difficult books I have read in life. It is up there with American Slavery As It Is by Theodore Weld and A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. I was going to write “logic on fire” but there is no logic at home in Unveiled. There is manifest submission of human will comparable to what slaves experienced in the American South. There is sexual assault and depression on a league with A Little Life but at least A Little Life was a novel, not real life. Unveiled is real life which chilled me page after page.

I was baptized a Christian in my family church in the 1970s. It was a momentous occasion anticipated by my Mom with divine significance. Becoming a Christian gave my life meaning and purpose but, to be honest, I was already a Christian in a thousand and one ways from birth. Region was never Force + Compliance for me. Christian faith was an inheritance from ancestors in the 1800s. I wear my Christian garb lightly in life. There is no veil for me.

Yasmine came into a different world from me. “A woman born in the Western world who was forcefully married to a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda,” the author of Unveiled endured sexual abuse and grave depression. She wanted to die as what was there to live for under the cement of Radical Islam and dogma. “Despite being a first-generation Canadian, she never felt at home in the West. And even though she attended Islamic schools and wore the hijab since age nine, Yasmine never fit in with her Muslim family either.”

=========

What is Radical Islam?

Yasmine tells us. It is a religion that oppresses ex-muslims with honor-based violence and mob executions. Millions are forced to live in compliance behind the veil in darkness. Radical Islam screams “Gas the Jews” in Australia. Dogma blesses the attack on Jewish schools and Synagogues in Canada. My Canadian cousins are Jewish, so this antisemitism does not sit well with me at all. Radical Islam is hate for our loved ones, family and friends, who are Jewish. And the same goes for our gay and lesbian family members, close and distant. Radical Islam is hate.

Together we mend all of the cracks in our heart, and love all the hurt away.

Yasmine uses the metaphor concrete repeatedly to describe submission as impenetrable dogma. Radical Islam imposes submission on Muslims. There is no deviation from dogma. Child abuse hid behind the dogma of submission and conformity for the young Yasmine. The brutal acts inflicted upon the child Yasmine in the name of submission are unspeakable. Canada turned its back on the abused Yasmine in the name of cultural freedom.

I know what it means to be misread. The existential pain of not being seen by others.

A reflection of pain, someone made you cry over and over again

When one loses the courage to be true to oneself at an early ege, it is spiritual death. Yasmine did not ask to be born Muslim like I did not ask to be born Christian like Katherine Brodsky did not ask to be born Jewish. We are thrown into this world as we are, to borrow a phrase from my friend Izabella Tabarovsky. Human dignity demands that we be read as we are, seen as we are. Radical Islam fails this test for the human condition. Radical Islam failed Yasmine over and over and over again.

Consider how Yasmine attempted to move the abuse and hurt and pain out of her mind, to live a normal life once she had escaped Radical Islam. I knew bigotry and prejudice in my youth and I made it on through. I found myself seeing myself and a reflection of pain in Yasmine. And I wanted her to make it through to the other side unscathed like me. “But the traumatic world I was born into has defined me. It’s in my bones. It runs in my blood. I can’t escape it. I had thought I could escape it…But I realized that I can’t escape my own self.” See generally Black Manhood.

In my optimism and knowledge of racial abuse, did I misread Yasmine and her capacity to move on? Yasmine learned to swallow her pain. And for me, swallowing one’s pain is existential. No little kid on God’s green earth should swallow pain caused by religious dogma. When I read of someone swallowing pain, my throat tightens. My blood pressure rises.

Yasmine chose to dive into the pain. And we are better for it as readers.

=========

I can feel myself growing outraged with these issues plaguing the Muslim world for 1,400 years. Page 1 of Unveiled begins with violence. A six-year-old Yasmine is beaten “for not correctly memorizing surahs (chapters) from the Quran.” A man sleeping with Yasmine’s mother has been summoned to whip the soles of Yasmine’s feet. It is barbaric punishment. The man used Yasmine’s “skipping rope to bind (her) feet to the bed.” Yasmine’s mother called the man over. Once the beating is over, Yasmine’s mother offers no comfort, just flirtation with the man who beat Yasmine.

Radical Islam instructs Muslims to beat their children. It is a religious duty. It is dogma.

=========

Through it all, Yasmine remained inquisitive and curious. She would ask questions about Allah. She questioned the faith. She listened to music (forbidden). She pushed back against “the binding cement of Islam.” She could not just submit. It was not in her nature, her character. She was meant to ask questions under the cement of Islam. Once, Yasmine got into a harsh exchange about the Prophet’s marriage to a six-year-old. Yasmine asked if he was a pedophile which earned Yasmine a slap from her mother.

Radical Islam is truly dogma. “I was not taught to think. Thinking was discouraged and, in fact, punished. I was taught to do as I was told. Every single aspect of life was prescribed for me. No decision was mine to make: how to use the bathroom, how to drink water, how to cut my nails, how to put on my shoes — and everything in between — was specifically outlined.”

Not my cup of tea.

I recall the first time in my life when I encountered the veil. I don’t mean the hajib which I see without note or reflection. This is what I mean by encountering the veil. One day, there was a murder around the corner and up the street. A gay couple had domestic abuse issues and someone died. I walked up to see what was going on. A teenager in the neighborhood was sitting down watching the commotion. We started talking. She was wearing a hajib which I noted. After a long and nice conversation, I prepared to leave. I reached out to shake her hand.

She recoiled and said shaking hands was not permitted in her religion. Well, I felt awkward and lamely apologized. I didn’t know. But I thought about how central shaking of hands is as a way to know someone. Was there a metaphorical veil in place between me and the teenager? I am on the old side of life, however, this was the first time someone could not shake my hands due to religion. Had she been dreading this moment throughout our nice conversation? That her inability to shake my hand separated us due to religious dogma?

What really concerns me about Radical Islam is segregation based on religion. Yasmine writes “I knew about the verses of the Quran that forbid Muslims to be friends with Jews and Christians or any nonbelievers.” Like how does that work in the modern era? There are lots of people of all faiths, and no faiths, in the world. Yasmine writes about her inability to have normal friendships in school because of this segregationist mindset. Isn’t segregation a bad idea?

Why would segregation be a religious article of faith?

In Yasmine’s childhood home, the freedom to be friends with kuffar was bad. Not the way to bring more love, peace and understanding into the world. Yasmine’s mother “was so hell-bent on minimizing interaction with our kafir classmates that she made us come home every day for lunch so we weren’t socializing during the school day. I wasn’t allowed to play with them at recess, either.” The takeaway point here is Yasmine knew who she was. She was not a religious bigot. She felt guilty but she played with her friends of all faiths during recess.

Take that Mom.

=========

Part of being a Muslim for Yasmine was reading passages from the Quran. She mindlessly read foreign words with no meaning. After a few years, the young Yasmine discovered she was referring to non-Muslims as the enemies of Allah nearly twenty times a day. Muslims who became friends with non-Muslims were doomed to Hell. Non-Muslims were the vilest of animals. Only fit to be used as fuel for the fires of Hell. (And I thought I was a nice person/smile)

The worst vitriol was reserved for Jews, those subhumans. Sound familiar? “My Mom forbade us to watch Seinfeld as it was all Jews. She would immediately hate a person if they had a Jewish-sounding name. The word yahoodi or Jew is used as a curse word reserved for the vilest of people.” And then Yasmine wrote what at home I recognized so well: “It is important to note that many Arabs and Muslims are not antisemitic, but unfortunately those people are silenced because they are not adhering to the accepted and dominant narrative.”

Remember when the Harvard Club of San Diego declined to hear from me and my friend Dan on race because I might deviate from dogma? Blackness is Oppression, Nothing else Matters. There are echoes of the Harvard Club of San Diego in how the Radical Islam world treats the curious, the open minded and the non-conformers. The tolerate and people-loving Muslims “get deplatformed or accused of being a traitor to their religion or race.” See generally “No”.

Conclusion: It pains me to read about the heartaches of my people, the curious, the open-minded, and the non-conformers in this world. And make no mistake. I read of the young Yasmine and see faint echoes of my youth albeit in a southern, small-town. Like Yasmine, I came into this world driven by questions, not dogmas. I read the exquisite Katherine Brodsky and I become you if you encounter caricatures and stereotypes of the spirit. Those who are misread are my people. My Experience with Antisemitism

I see myself in your face Yasmine, a reflection of pain, of being misread by others. Have you mended all of the cracks in your heart? Are you at the rainbow’s end? I hope Unveiled has brought you well-earned peace at the center.