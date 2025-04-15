I work on the 7th floor of a 30-story office building in downtown San Diego.

At around 10:12 a.m., I was daydreaming about Sabine Hossenfelder, her bearish take on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and how I liked her contrary stance even though I disagreed with her. In fact, I was jotting down a note to myself about the singularity and Hossenfelder when I felt a little jolt. I didn’t think much of it as I continued my note to self. The earth shifted an inch, a soft inch, perceptible and ignorable.

Then, the jolt returned within a second or two. This time, the entire building moved from side to side for a long time. Humans were not meant to be in 30-story office buildings that move from side to side. It was an earthquake. There was nothing I could do in the moment. The shake of the building grew more intense with each second. I was strangely calm on the 7th floor. If the building was going down, this was the end of me. Nothing I could do in the moment. No time to reach out to anyone.

And then this modern building that should not be swaying from side to side with me in it stopped moving. There was quiet, a calm akin to surviving the fates on a ship or a train. Did you feel it? Did you feel it? The phones are blowing up! We all had weathered an earthquake on the 7th floor.

Relative: JUST EXPERIENCED EARTHQUAKE WHOLE house shook!!

Me: Earthquake indeed!!!

Relative: !!

Me: In my 30 story office building…whoa!!!

Me: Like surfing a wave on the 7th floor….

Relative: Oh wow! Please take care. Take precaution!

Me: Thanks. Shaken but back to normal now.

Relative: Measured @ 5.2 near Borrego Springs, with multiple aftershocks so far, across San Diego County.

My younger son: Exciting very thrilling. Felt here at my office the entire building shook.

Conclusion: Today was a good day. In a different timeline, I might have experienced a 9.5 earthquake in a different time and place. And that would have been the end of me. My children grew up in earthquake country, so they take tremors in stride. I do not. 30-story office buildings are not supposed to do the Harlem Shake. Every day we come home in one piece is a blessed day indeed.

Good Evening!

The Harlem Shake