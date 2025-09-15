“You are an Isaac Asimov of the law!— my buddy Dan

I woke up this morning to a nice e-mail from my buddy Dan. Yesterday, Dan had flattered me by sharing my pioneer black lawyer essay of Hiram R. Revels from Season 1 (2021). Come to find out I had shared the essay with Dan on February 19, 2022. I had lost track of the essay but I am easy on myself since I have drafted 150 essays on 150 pioneer black lawyers over the past five years. When Dan playfully called me “Isaac Asimov,” Dan was referring to the prolific nature of Asimov. A prolific writer, Asimov wrote or edited more than 500 books. He also wrote an estimated 90,000 letters and postcards. I love being thought of as a junior league Asimov.

If you are going to put me in a box, slap a label on me that reflects my innermost drives. Dan made my day.

Here is the essay from Season 1 I shared with Dan that Dan shared in return with me:

The Pioneer 28 Black Lawyers

U.S. Senator Hiram R. Revels (1827 - 1901)

Our celebration of the pioneer 28 Black lawyers began in the state of Indiana. And it is fitting that our life stories conclude with a prominent role played once again by Indiana. For it was in Indiana that our final pioneer black lawyer was admitted to the Bar in the late 1860s. It is also poetic that, like the first black lawyer Macon B. Allen, Hiram R. Revels was born into a free black family. One day the entire country would know the name Hiram Revels but I am getting ahead of the story somewhat. Let’s begin our tale in Fayetteville, North Carolina in the year 1827.

The Revels had been free since before the American Revolution. They were of various ancestries – Black, European, Native American (Lumbee), Scottish. The fullness of America ran through their veins. Revels could recall no slave ancestors in his ancestry. And yet the free Revels family lived in a slave state, North Carolina. Hiram Rhodes Revels came into the world as the son of a Baptist preacher father and mother of Scottish descent. Like the Vashons, Langstons, Drapers, Rocks, Ruffins and other free black pioneer lawyer families, the Revels placed immense value on education. It was against North Carolina state law to educate black children. Nonetheless, the Revels made a way like the Ruffins in Richmond, Virginia had made a way for the education of their son, George Lewis Ruffin. The Revels viewed education as a valuable treasure and risked prosecution for the schooling of Hiram. Hiram attended a covert school taught by a free black woman.

I finished reading a book this evening titled Acting White: The Ironic Legacy of Desegregation by Stuart Buck. The author’s troubling premise is that too many black students today view striving for the best education possible as acting white and thus not authentic blackness. How black culture and consciousness has changed since the 1830s when Mr. and Mrs. Revels faced a sentence of whipping under state law for educating their son.

As with Henry W. Johnson, Mifflin W. Gibbs and other pioneers, the day came when Revels had to choose a trade to sustain him and earn a living. Revels chose to become a barber which was a popular and well-established pathway for free black middle-class status in the antebellum period. Remember the Ruffin father and son tradition of barbering? Working as a barber in Fayetteville was a safe aim in life. But Revels desired more in life. He wanted to continue his education.

In 1844, Revels “moved north to complete his education. Revels attended the Beech Grove Quaker Seminary in Liberty, Indiana, and the Darke County Seminary for black students, in Ohio.”

In 1845 and at the age of 18, “Revels was ordained in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. His first pastorate was likely in Richmond, Indiana…” I grew up in the AME church and I remember a child prodigy like Revels. When one starts preaching to a congregation at the age of 18, one has shown great promise as an orator and exhorter. One is well towards the outer limits of the pastoral bell curve. We should not be surprised at Revel’s apparent gifts in the pulpit as his father was a Baptist preacher. I suspect a high percentage of sons of preacher men become preachers themselves. Consider Rev. Billy Graham and his son, Rev. Franklin Graham, as supporting evidence. Another example would be Pastor John Osteen and his son, Pastor Joel Osteen. The famous father-son pastors of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, Rev. Adam Clayton Powell, Sr. and Rev. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., come to mind as well. Orating from the pulpit was in the genes of Hiram Revels.

It followed that AME elders took note of Revels’ promise. At the age of 22, Revels “was elected an elder to the AME Indiana Conference in 1849.”

Romance and marriage were soon upon the young minister as he grew in acclaim. And to be honest, an AME young minister was likely one of the most eligible bachelors in town. “In the early 1850s, Revels married Phoebe A. Bass, a free black woman from Ohio, and they had six daughters.”

Revels surely experienced what W.E.B. DuBois later characterized as a duality of racial consciousness. Within the free black community, Revels was at the top of the social ladder. He was a young AME minister in demand throughout the Midwest. His barnstorming sermons took Revels to “Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky and Tennessee” as well as his home state of Indiana. And yet Pastor Revels had to watch himself in the larger world which threatened his movement and liberty. “Revels took a pastorate at an AME Church in St. Louis in 1853… (even though) Missouri forbade free blacks from living in the state for fear they would instigate uprisings.” (This is the same state and city where C. Clay Morgan (or was it Cyprian Clamorgan) would write about the Colored Aristocracy of St. Louis five years later.) Revels took his chances on the pastorate assignment since “the law was ‘seldom enforced.’” Well, I guess the law was not enforced until it was enforced. As Revels recalled, “I sedulously refrained from doing anything that would incite slaves to run away from their masters…It being understood that my object was to preach the gospel to them, and improve their moral and spiritual condition, even slave holders were tolerant of me.”

They were tolerant until they were not tolerant.

In 1854, “Revels was imprisoned for preaching to the black community.” I suspect Revels had had his fill of St. Louis. “Upon his release, he accepted a position with the Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, Maryland, working alongside his brother, Willis Revels, also an AME pastor.”

(In my dreams, I try to imagine a debate about black culture and consciousness between Pastor Revels and the infamous Cyprian Clamorgan (or was it C. Clay Morgan). Revels would ridicule the idea of a colored aristocracy in St. Louis as Revels was imprisoned for “preaching the gospel to Negroes.” How would Clamorgan respond? How could Clamorgan respond? My day dream feels like imaging a debate between Professors John McWhorter and Ibram X. Kendi/just kidding.)

While in Baltimore, Pastor Revels served as “principal of a black school.”

The desire to continue education remained an ever present thirst for Revels. He “attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, on a scholarship from 1855 to 1857.” This level of education placed Revels in a rare category for black Americans at the time. Less than thirty black people were college graduates before 1860.

During the Civil War, Pastor Revels served as an army chaplain. “In 1862, when black soldiers were permitted to fight, he served as the chaplain for a black regiment in campaigns in Vicksburg and Jackson, Mississippi.”

In 1863, Pastor Revels segued to civilian life. He returned of all places to St. Louis where he established a school for freedmen. One wonders about the whereabouts of C. Clay Morgan by 1863.

Revels continued developing his skill set as an AME preacher. He “served in churches in Louisville, Kentucky, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before settling in Natchez, Mississippi, in 1866.”

The level of black education in Mississippi was abysmal. “Fewer than 1,000 black Mississippians had basic access to a basic education.” Now, the striving of Mr. and Mrs. Revels that their son, Hiram, be educated began to reap dividends. Black people, and Republicans, were going to turn to educated black people like Pastor Revels for leadership. Education is always the wellspring of abundance over one’s lifetime. I wish more young people appreciated this principle of life today.

Pastor Revels left Mississippi for two years due to ill health. I conclude this two year period (1866 – 1868) was when Revels studied law and obtained admission to the Indiana Bar. There was no opportunity for an ambitious black lawyer in Indiana, however, compared to Mississippi.

Pastor Revels “returned to Mississippi, serving as an alderman in Natchez in 1868, and was elected to the state Senate from Adams County in 1869.” “Revels was one of more than 30 African Americans among the state’s 140 legislators. Upon his election, he wrote a friend in Leavenworth, Kansas: ‘We are in the midst of an exciting canvass…I am working very hard in politics as well as in other matters. We are determined that Mississippi shall be settled on a basis of justice and political and legal equality.” Although well-known throughout the Midwest as an AME minister, Revels was little known as a politician until his moment in American history.

Someone needed to open up the legislative session with a morning prayer. The date was January 1870.

State Senator Revels was an old veteran of offering prayers for congregations. He had heard his father deliver prayers as a Baptist preacher. And Revels had been delivering prayers to the assembled since his days as a child prodigy in the pulpit. Revels stepped forth and asked the members of the legislature to bow their heads in prayer.

Something magical happened. I imagine Senator Revels could give morning prayers in his sleep but this was a momentous occasion for himself and the state of Mississippi. There was great promise, and great resistance to the sight of black lawmakers, in the air. Revels began to pray and he fell into the zone, a zone which surely must rank as one of the greatest morning prayers in American history.

Most of the men holding their heads down in prayer expected the normal platitudes from an unremarkable man of the cloth:

“Revels was comparatively a new man in the community. He had recently been stationed at Natchez as pastor of the A.M.E. Church, and so far as known he had never voted, had never attended a political meeting, and of course, had never made a political speech. But he was a colored man, and presumed to be a Republican, and believed to be a man of ability and considerably above the average in point of intelligence.”

Those were the expectations for prayer but, as I intimated, Revels fell into an epic zone worthy of the ages:

“That prayer – one of the most impressive and eloquent prayers that had ever been delivered in the Mississippi Senate Chamber – made Revels a United States Senator. He made a profound impression upon all who head him. It impressed those who heard it that Revels was not only a man of great natural ability but that he was also a man of superior attainments.”

In other words, make this man a United States Senator from Mississippi now!

And so was it voted upon and so was it done.

“On February 25, 1870, Revels, on a party-line vote of 48 to 8, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against, became the first African American to be seated in the United States Senate. Everyone in the galleries stood to see him sworn in.”

The preacher’s son, an educated man of faith, was known throughout the land.

=========

We should be ever alert to falsehoods in the public square and speak up when some are pushing inflammatory narratives. Take sundown towns, for example. Allegedly, Escondido is a sundown town which means a place black Americans best not tread after sundown. Such rubbish in the year 2025. Did you know my wife and my mom-in-law have been having the time of their lives this weekend in Escondido? That Escondido was our favorite place for family stayvacations when the kids were growing up? That those memories were never soiled by retrograde notions of white racial intimidation? That the blockheads who spout this nonsense should consider Escondido is not an all-white town but a 51% Hispanic and only 33% white town. The world has changed since the 1950s. See my essay on sundown towns. Blackness Is Your Super Power See also my essay on the human condition. The Human Condition

We deny human dignity to black Americans when we treat the human condition as 1950s America. We corrupt civil discourse when those of good faith and critical thinking must rebut delusional distortions of life today. We corral the individual into group think as we deploy ancestral wrongs into lives of our young today.

Speak up when someone uses the term “sundown town.” The term has as much relevance this morning to my life as the horse and buggy. In a few hours, my wife will return home refreshed from her downtime in Escondido. Escondido may be only 2% black but that’s how we roll in my black American family since 1992. Some perform Blackness is Oppression, Nothing else matters dogma and slogan words in the outside world while feeling most comfortable in a 2% black world. Blackness Is Your Super Power

I am reminded of a reader this easy Sunday morning who has a black American friend. The friend is sooo weighed down in life with the struggle of being black. I wonder if the struggle is just for show. A topic for writers, scholars and intellectuals to address. See The Self-Identity of Allison Montague

=========

I continue to read Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow.

The War is over. Victory has been won over the British. George Washington doesn’t crave power. He doesn’t want to become king of America. You know what he wants more than anything else? He wants the privacy of Mount Vernon again on the Potomac River again. Simple days with Martha and the step grandchildren. Peace and quiet. He has earned solitude at home.

It was not to be.

Hundreds of visitors and random people would stop by Mount Vernon for a glimpse of the Man. In these days of the 1780s, there were not many taverns along the roads. It was a matter of courtesy to put up a visiting traveler on the long and winding road. From the moment George Washington arrived home on Christmas Eve 1783, fellow Americans would stop by to greet Washington. It was not until around December 28 that Washington spent his first night alone with Martha. It was the price of stardom.

Washington loved his farm. He owned five plantations and they were his passion. The details, the shortfalls, the harvests — all of it consumed Washington’s attention. He was not the caricatured slave master riding around all he surveyed on a white horse. Did you know Washington “often dismounted from his horse to work alongside slaves and indentured servants”? p. 468 Why is this image not widely known in the public imagination? Of the father of our country in his work clothes working the land side by side with black men and women? Would this picture humanize Washington? I think so. His “greatest pride is now to be thought just first farmer in America.” Id.

One would never hear these details from Washington. He preferred to let his deeds speak for themselves. Id. at p. 469 We readily accept memory of Washington as a Virginia aristocrat which he was. At the same time, he got his hands dirty in the dirt with indentured servants and slaves. It speaks to Washington’s generosity of vision about the dignity of work and the promise of a new country: Rather than quarrel about territory, let the poor, the needy, and oppressed of the earth resort to the fertile plains of our western country, to the second land of promise, and there dwell in peace, fulfilling the first and great commandment. p. 474

The question is fairly raised. What about Washington and slavery? Didn’t Washington own slaves? And, if so, should we deny him the honor of hanging his portrait in our family home? Sadly, this was the reaction of Washington’s Second Cousin, Eight Times Removed who is a black American.

It was the intention of Washington to free his slaves. p. 474 He was born into a slave system as a Virginian but he had the vision to see a better way. Washington freely admitted his desire to be rid of his slaves in private. p. 487 In response to an emancipation petition in Virginia, Washington again voiced his opinion against slavery. He promised to write a letter supporting emancipation if it came to a vote in the Virginia legislature. p. 489 Author Ron Chernow observes and notes Washington viewed slavery as a curse visited upon him. p. 490

Shall I write more? Washington refused to separate slave families. p. 491. He permitted education of his slaves, so that they could read. This was highly suspect behavior in a slave society. p. 492. He respected slave marriages. p. 493. And, of course, Billy Lee was always by his side as an attendant. p. 494

I don’t want to overstate the case. Washington was joined at the hip to slavery. He imposed rigorous work expectations on his slaves. He did not tolerate slackers. The free atmosphere of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania annoyed Washington because slaves were tempted to run away. In his public and private life, he was conflicted about his relationship with slavery. However, there is no evidence he took sexual advantage of slaves. There is no evidence I am aware of that Washington flogged slaves. However, he took seriously his property interests. He was running a plantation and, if one ran away, Washington was going to pursue one.

We should be grown ups about American slavery and George Washington. Born into a slave system like others of his rank and status in colonial Virginia, Washington made choices and expressed feelings unique to his social class. He was ahead of the curve but he doesn’t get credit since we compare him to northerners of his time in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The man was nuanced and complex as a slave master. But slavery was not blackness. Blackness was not slavery.

The same man who owned over 200 slaves was the same man who commanded the integrated Continental Army, who blessed the charge of the black First Rhode Island Regiment as they won the American Revolution at Yorktown, who delighted in meeting the black poet Phyllis Wheatley at his military headquarters in Cambridge, who trusted his life every day on the battlefield to a black man, Billy Lee.

I think we should show Commander George Washington some grace.

Conclusion: Thank you Dan for recognizing my prolific ways. You made my day.

“[T]he only thing about myself that I consider to be severe enough to warrant psychoanalytic treatment is my compulsion to write ... That means that my idea of a pleasant time is to go up to my attic, sit at my electric typewriter (as I am doing right now), and bang away, watching the words take shape like magic before my eyes.”

— Isaac Asimov, 1969