As you may recall, I am participating in a rolling series of podcast discussions about Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life by author Jason Littlefield. The general thesis of Empowered Humanity Theory is that principles of neuroscience and psychology research can lead us to better practices for building awareness and equanimity, celebrating our common humanity, and cultivating kindness and compassion for self and others.

The practice of “awareness is more than a practice—it’s the art of directing attention with precision and purpose to gain profound insight into youself and the world around you.” The more we practice awareness in our daily lives, the more we shape our neural pathways to see clearly. We are less overwhelmed by external chaos in the world. Instead, practicing awareness anchors our neural connections in choosing our next moves with clarity.

I applaude awareness, although I wonder whether there are limits to awareness. I can’t be truly aware of the lives of over 8 billion people on the planet. Are there limits to how aware I can be of those who live different lives from me? Who speak different languages from me? Who have personalities different from me? I hope my co-conversants, Diana Blum and Zander Keig, join me in exploring the outer limits of awareness.

The next practice is celebrating our common humanity. The idea is “beneath our visible differences flows a river of shared human experience.” Well, sign me up. After weeks and months of penning essays, I believe human dignity lies at the center of our search for meaning. Can you imagine a universe where meaning makes sense without human dignity? This is is my belief. On Sunday, I purchased two new books — Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus and the novel Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust. The opening quote in Buckley captures how I cherish a belief in our common humanity:

Facts do not penetrate the sphere in which our beliefs are cherished. They did not endanger those beliefs and are powerless to destroy them. They can inflict on them continual blows of contradiction and disproof without weakening them. And an avalanche of miseries and maladies succeeding one another without interruption in the life of a family will not make doubt either the benevolence of its God or the competence of its physician. — Marcel Proust, Swann’s Way

Perhaps, Diana and Zander will explore with me whether this quote rings true to my belief in our common humanity. And, if it rings true, is that a good or a bad thing? Am I living an examined life when it comes to our common humanity?

Finally, the last practice Littfield puts forth would be practices that build kindness and compassion for self and others. Who can object to building compassion for self and others? In fact, I worry we might have too much compassion in the world these days. See Jason Riley’s book Please Stop Helping Us. Could it be that the scales have tilted too far in the direction of compassion when millions of Americans believe reparations for American slavery are beyond discussion and discourse? Once again, might Diana and Zander help me flesh out these questions? I hope so.

Maybe, we should insert empathy for compassion as a practice for building a more resilient society. Empathy means understanding and sharing the feelings of others. In the realm of wisdom, greater understanding beyond dogma and slogan words seems very wise. Compassion is pity. We need less pity in the public square. Pity seems inconsistent wtih human dignity which is my cardinal value for our search for meaning.

Conclusion: We begin our discussion in less than an hour. I am eager for our conversation to begin.

Live An Examined Life!