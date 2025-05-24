“Every day is a miracle” — Anish Acharya, Entrepreneur

[Introduction: As I dreamed, my Canadian Cousin and I were like two lost souls reuniting across the border after generations of separation. It was uncanny how we were alike below the skin. I just felt so aligned over two hours and how we are so lost as a country when we fixate on skin color and race. At one point, I observed that Arwen and I would have known of each other before last month but for the sorry history of Jim Crow prejudice and American slavery. History denied us our birthright to have known of each other as young cousins growing up. It was a poignant moment of self-reflection.

Arwen

Ever the John Lennon in my family, I tried to imagine a different world together with Arwen where cousins loved and laughed and snarked and questioned and pondered together in a world free of skin color dysfunction. Imagine all the people…

I wonder how much would have been different if George Twyman I (1663 - 1703) had decided that indentured servitude wasn’t worth the candle in 1677. Home was Kent, England. All of his close family relations lived within a day’s ride. I’m sure he had cousins he did not care for but I’m also sure he had cousins who completed him, made him whole. And he was giving up the land of his ancestors for what? Suppose he died on the travel over to the New World? Suppose his master, Thomas Lee, was not a man of his word and decided to hold the young George to indenture longer than the prescribed length of time? One could easily imagine a timid and risk-adverse George Twyman I deciding to remain put at home. Had he done so and had he married and had descendants who remained in Kent, the odds are good that distant Twymans over time would have known of one another and remained in communication with a sense of family.

It was not to be. And so we have the history that happened, not the history that might have happened. — On the Road to Oak Lawn: Truth, Reconciliation and the Twymans, p. 5 (self-published 2018)

There is goodness in the world when we reach out and find one another.]

This evening, let’s turn our attention to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Each week brings us closer to something unimaginable. I used Zoom for my podcast this morning. For the first time, AI made its presence known all over my screen as I clicked the Zoom link. Didn’t AI intrude upon my lonely Substack for the first time earlier this week? The presence is growing. The machines are here.

This morning, Psychology Professor Elizabeth Spievak and I exchanged our impressions of this approaching thing, not fire or writing, but something just as momentous for humankind. The thing is AI. It was a wide-ranging discussion from the impact of Chat GPT-4 in the college classroom to the use of AI for creativity and therapy and companionship.

As I type, one of my creative heroes, Rick Rubin, is discoursing on a podcast about vibe coding. There is a philosophy to coding and Rubin has reduced the vibe to the printed word.

The effort is profound and will have an effect on you as you understand those who are building our AI future. AI is forcing itself into our world. I refer to AI as Alien Intelligence for obvious reasons. I defer to my Free Black Thought podcast co-host Michael Bowen for a more learned exposition on vibe coding. All I know is that we must rise to the philosophical and spiritual challenge in the face of a non-human entity. We must return to philosophy to steel us for the days, weeks and months ahead. For example, when does an AI become sentient? When does AI become conscious? Is it moral and ethical to leave a human spouse for an AI companion and partner? At what point should AI have standing to sue in civil and criminal court? Should an AI have the right to sue for partner/companion abuse at the hands of a human? Does AI have a man-created right to live? I raise cutting edge questions at the outer limits of our approaching event horizon.

I have no answers.

Is vibe coding the cosmic answer to all things AI? In the interest of full disclosure, The Way of Code: The Timeless Art of Vibe Coding was created by Rick Rubin…in collaboration with Anthropic.

Rick Rubin and the Vibe

Which brings me to Claude 4. Claude 4 was released this past week and it was another release of miracles. Claude 4 now has safety protocols in place to protect against the release of bioweapons. Well, thanks for that safety latch, Dario and the tech bros at Anthropic. It was also announced in testing runs that Claude 4 was trained to alert the authorities and the media immediately if there was detected fraud in drug tests. I, for one, don’t want fraudulent drugs in the stream of commerce, so I am cool. However, I can appreciate how others might be creeped out to know Claude is a master narc, a super intelligent snitch.

It is a brave new and weird world we are entering.

Finally, Open AI paid $6.5 billion to create a new iPhone. I watched a marketing clip starring Sam Altman (net worth $1.6 billion) strolling down a San Francisco street like a normal person to meet another great legend from Silicon Valley. The narrator voice over remarked upon the great vision of this man as he walked through a hallway to a bar. I remarked to my wife that I did not see a legion of security people. My wife replied the guards and entourage were probably off camera. To be honest, no one in the bar seemed to recognize Altman. Even the waitress was blasé.

I remind myself that billionaires are no big deal in San Francisco watering holes.

Conclusion: Is every day a miracle in Silicon Valley? Yeah, I can feel that vibe nowadays. In five years, Altman could be the world’s first trillionaire but will he be happy inside? Will he have good relations with his sister? Will he be able to walk down the San Francisco street unrecognized as he can now? What does one lose inside as one gains riches of a titan in the AI world?

You know something, I will never be a trillionaire, a billionaire or a millionaire. But I will know the joy at the center of bringing distant cousins together across the color line. And that joy sustains me more than dollars and cents. I hope someday you'll join us. And the world will live as one.

Stay True to Yourself!