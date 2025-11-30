[Introduction: Good morning from sunny San Diego. Over the past two weeks, I experienced a jump in my subscriptions. I am so honored and flattered for your readership and support. This Substack remains a lonely substack. I have no delusions of grandeur. And yet something warm and good happens when I reach out to each new subscriber with a personal note of welcome. My words always express what is in my heart Welcome to my lonely Substack! In my writing, I avoid dogma and slogan words. I aim to increase human knowledge. Thank you for your readership and support. Best, W. F. Twyman, Jr.

The lyrical voice of Rod Stewart reminds me how lucky I am this morning to write for you all. My neural pathways have reached the age where it is more important to capture truth than perform race. What a blessing of a certain age. So lucky to be of this world. I thank all of you who read my words.]

It occurred to me that we should write more about external locus of control. External locus of control is a mindset about oneself and the world. One believes fate and chance and luck controls existence. The master of one’s existence derives from the outside. For example, someone who believes Blackness is Oppression Nothing Else Matters is living in an agency free world. Every observation is an opportunity to repeat how the Man won’t let one do x, y and z because one is black. One is just a “n——-” to paraphrase a black subscriber. Well, there you go. How far will an external locus of control take one in life? Not far. In fact, American psychologist Julian B. Rotter concluded an external of locus weighed heavily on one’s quality of life. Makes sense to me.

Sadly, black Americans are more externalized than whites. Greater external locus of control correlates with lower socioeconomic status, more stress, more clinical depression, lesser need for achivement, blaming others rather than themselves for life’s outcomes, non-belief that hard work leads to positive outcomes, and blaming external factors such as the teacher or the exam or systemic racism. Lesser jobs are a natural, foreseeable result. I would cite a distant cousin as Exhibit A in this regard.

Calls for reparations for American slavery and resentment over life prospects are rooted in uber external locus of control. One can’t control long ago slavery from the 1700s but one can blame one’s life on faceless and nameless slave owners. See Slavery Blockers.

There is another way to live life. It is a way I have chosen since I was self-aware. It is internal locus of control. Simply believe one has power over events and outcomes in one’s life. Fate and chance and luck has a place in life but one can’t control those things. One can control whether one reads a book every day in junior high school, whether one imagines a seven-year plan for becoming student council president in high school, whether one aims to ask the most questions in every class, whether one gives it one’s best when interviewed by a representative of the county ‘s gifted and talented program, whether one will go beyond assigned readings and read every recommended book in one’s history text book. These choice come from within, not from without. And this internal locus of control will take one from a southern small town cow pasture to the beaches of La Jolla over a lifetime.

These things are true.

Ask Claude

I could bang on and wax lyrical about my qualia of internal locus of control. However, I wanted greater perspective on the matter. I turned to Claude for insight since I know what it feels like to be me, not someone else.

Me: Let’s suppose an ethnic group is characterized by a mindset of external locus of control. The reasons for the external locus of control may be rooted in the past. However, time moves on and the reasons for external locus of control have evaporated. Nonetheless, and like a conditioned response to life, external locus of control lives on as an ethos of life, an inherited way of perceiving oneself and the world. What are the three to five best strategies for growth of a more balanced internal locus of control? How might one turn the flow of consciousness from “all is externalized” to something more akin to internalized consciousness found in The Jewish Phenomenon: Seven Keys to the Enduring Wealth of a People? Please offer concrete, specific suggestions and reasonable timelines for a change from external to internal locus of control. Thanks.

Claude: This is a thoughtful question about shifting collective psychological patterns. Let me offer concrete strategies based on research in psychology, community development, and cultural transformation:

1. Reframe Historical Narratives Through Agency Recognition (1-3 years to take root)

Rather than erasing or denying past constraints, actively identify and celebrate historical moments when members of the community did exercise agency, even under difficult circumstances. This creates new mental models.

Concrete actions:

Create storytelling projects that highlight ancestors who made strategic choices, took calculated risks, or shaped outcomes within their constraints

Develop curriculum (formal or community-based) that asks: “What decisions did our grandparents make? What were their options? What did they choose and why?”

Document oral histories specifically focused on problem-solving and decision-making rather than purely on hardship

Why this works: It doesn’t invalidate past struggles but recontextualizes them, showing agency always existed even when constrained.

2. Institute “Small Wins” Accountability Systems (6-18 months for habit formation)

Create structured environments where individuals regularly set modest goals, achieve them, and receive recognition—building the neural pathways of cause-and-effect between action and outcome.

Concrete actions:

Establish community-based goal-setting circles (weekly or biweekly) where 5-8 people commit to one achievable goal and report back

Use simple tracking: “I said I would do X by this date. Did I? If not, what got in the way that was within my control?”

Celebrate completion rates publicly, not just outcomes—emphasizing the relationship between intention and action

Start with 90-day cycles, then 6-month cycles as the practice deepens

Why this works: Locus of control shifts through repeated evidence that your actions produce results. The key is keeping goals small enough that external factors can’t easily derail them.

3. Develop Financial Literacy With Emphasis on Multi-Generational Wealth Building (2-5 years for cultural shift)

This directly addresses themes in The Jewish Phenomenon—particularly the emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, and delayed gratification.

Concrete actions:

Create family-based financial planning workshops where participants draft 3-generation plans: “What do I do now so my grandchildren have more options?”

Establish community investment clubs (even with small amounts—$25/month) where members collectively research and make investment decisions, learning that capital can work for them

Teach specifically about compounding (financial and educational) with clear timelines: “If you save $X monthly for Y years at Z% return...”

Pair financial education with entrepreneurship training focused on identifying problems you can solve, not just “getting a job”

Why this works: Financial agency is one of the most tangible forms of internal locus of control. Seeing money grow through your decisions creates powerful psychological shifts.

4. Cultivate “Controlled Failure” Experiences (Ongoing, 1-2 years to normalize)

External locus of control is often reinforced by risk avoidance—if you believe outcomes aren’t in your control anyway, why take risks? Creating safe spaces for failure with learning builds resilience and agency.

Concrete actions:

Launch community business incubators or maker spaces where failed projects are explicitly celebrated as learning (”failure festivals”)

Create mentorship pairings specifically around risk-taking: mentors share their failures and what they learned

In educational settings, assign projects where some failure is expected and the grade partially depends on articulating what was learned

Develop sports or competition programs emphasizing skill development over winning

Why this works: You can’t develop internal locus of control without believing you can influence outcomes, and you can’t believe that without trying, sometimes failing, and trying again.

5. Build “Efficacy Networks” Across Generations (3-5 years for cultural embedding)

Create formal and informal networks where success stories and problem-solving strategies are systematically shared, making internal locus of control socially contagious.

Concrete actions:

Establish reverse-mentoring programs where young people who’ve achieved specific goals (college admission, business launch, etc.) teach slightly younger cohorts their exact strategies

Create a “solutions database”—a community-maintained resource where people share: “I had problem X, here’s what I tried, here’s what worked”

Hold quarterly “agency fairs” where community members present something they built, changed, or accomplished

Use social media strategically to highlight daily decisions and their outcomes, making the invisible visible

Why this works: Cultural shifts happen through social proof. When efficacy becomes the norm rather than the exception, individual psychology follows.

Timeline and Expectations

Short term (6-18 months): Individuals begin noticing the connection between their actions and outcomes in small domains. Early adopters emerge.

Medium term (2-3 years): Critical mass develops. The language of agency becomes more common. Young people especially begin internalizing new patterns.

Long term (5-10 years): Cultural shift becomes self-sustaining. The next generation grows up with different baseline assumptions about their relationship to outcomes.

Critical Success Factors

Leadership modeling: Community leaders must visibly practice and articulate internal locus of control

Avoid shame: Never frame this as “fixing” brokenness, but as reclaiming historical strengths

Address real barriers: Internal locus of control doesn’t mean denying external obstacles—it means focusing on what’s controllable while acknowledging what isn’t

Patience with resistance: Expect pushback. Changing deep psychological patterns feels threatening and can be misread as “blaming the victim”

The shift you’re describing is fundamentally possible—many communities have accomplished it—but it requires sustained, multi-pronged effort and realistic expectations about timeframes.

Conclusion: I felt a surge of goodness in my veins. Reframing historical narratives has been my raison d’etre since life forever. My longtime readers know well my investment in the stories of pioneer black lawyers. Since February 2021, I have written 150 essays about 150 pioneer black lawyers. I have focused like a laser beam on the agency in their lives between 1844 and 1879. These were horrible years of external discrimination. And yet, these men found the wisdom and insight to summon all masterful internal locus of control and gain admission to their respective bars. This is how winnning is done! Not by lamenting the Man but by controlling what is within one’s control. These are the epic historical strengths of black American history. Whether it be Blanche K. Bruce’s ascent to the U.S. Senate, Reginald Lewis’ purchase of McCall Patterns and Beatrice Foods, Berry Gordy’s focus in founding Motown Records from a family loan of $500, Mordecai W. Johnson’s mother’s sacrifice of creature comforts for the future of her son, or my Grandma’a Grandfather purchase of the Randolph mansion house in 1871, these are the best tales to share around the campfire. For me, social proof of internal locus of control as a norm was reading Black Enterprise Magazine at Grandma’s home in the 1970s. Wise ancestors did I have. How I Became Black

And these are all tales of internal locus of control!

Life can be happy or sad, short or long, abundant or deprived. Choose wisely dear readers. Choose internal locus of control. I hope writers, scholars and intellectuals will expand upon Claude’s prescriptions for a better way of being in the world. My daughter just came upstairs and Rod Stewart sings Have I Told You Lately That I Love You. Allow internal locus of control to ease your troubles in life.

Good morning!