Among my new subscribers are two young writers. I see potential in their curiosity, their deft touch with the written word. Sometimes, as I write, I am touched by fire. I observe. I remember. I write about unexamined lives of family members, the sadness of a fallen Old Family at church, the suppressed loss of a first crush, the inexplicable attraction to one no good for me, the poor life choices of a rowdy raccoon, the unknown firefighter somewhere in the San Diego night.

My young writer subscribers are on the cusp of plunging into writing too. It gladdens my heart that my words may have inspired them to publish. Writing is not easy but, as they will find, the greatest enemy to be faced down is fear. Fear in one’s mind of what one’s daughter would think if she read about “Shelby,” fear that one’s closest friend will feel betrayed by revelations, fear that to write too deeply might jeopardize the closest of relations.

For example, this morning I woke up and found myself drawn to a red-haired mathematician from Great Britain. She was very smart which I liked. She was intrigued by the challenges posed by artificial intelligence which I share. The more I listened to the podcast, the more I began to question why was this red-haired scholar so riveting to me first thing in the morning. I had things to do. It was a tough week. My e-mails were unread. And then it occurred to me that I might be experiencing the power of neural pathways laid down at a young age.

Some of my readers may remember The Dartmouth Scar Experiment essay. In that essay, I confronted an expectation from friends that I did not share any racial horror in my book Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America (co-authored with Jennifer Richmond). There was no racial trauma to lend my life story authenticity. As a writer, I decided that would not do. My neural pathways were blessed and strong despite growing up in the New South in small-town Virginia. Readers, however, suspected I must, I must, be holding back.

My readers deserved a deeper plunge into my neural architecture for racial scars. The result was a long suppressed incident of prejudice and bigotry at the hands of the white Dad of my first crush in life. Julie had long red hair and freckles. Could it be that my neural pathways at a deep unconscious level remembered red hair and freckles? That I had no free will this morning as my neural pathways remembered red hair and freckles as a poignant moment in my young life? That the red-haired mathematician triggered a deep memory buried for nearly half a century in my neural networks?

It takes courage to write this moment as one’s spouse might not appreciate early morning captivation with a red haired scholar. One must write into the fear and anxiety. Therein lies the stuff of writing that resonates. For the curious, here is the podcast my unconscious mind was drawn to this morning.

=========

For my young writers who are new readers, I offer you this essay from September 28, 2025. I was in a mood typical for writers. One of my young writer friends from the hinterlands had given up on her first novel. I took her decision hard as I believed in her. Nonetheless, I turned fingers to keyboard and wrote about rules of life for serious young writers.

Perhaps, this essay will be of benefit to you. Write what moves your soul. Write when your heart was broken for the first time. Let us feel the danger in your life as you write about poor life choices, shameful things you should not have done, and your inability to look away one morning from the red-haired mathematician.

The pain was always there. It never went away.

Do these things and the world will be a better place. Because you wrote from your innermost soul. Rules for Young Writers

[Introduction: My young novelist has given up the fight. My Young Novelist On Becoming a Young Novelist She no longer writes. And I understand the decisions we all must make as individuals. The freedom to write requires discipline and a sense of a calling. For those out there who desire to write and will write, the following are 48 thoughts I would share with the young writer this Sunday morning.]

Jot down observations from daily life in a notebook. Look for the quirky, the unusual in life. If something grabs your attention, it will grab the attention of readers as well because we all recognize the small snippets of life — surprise, intrigue, a chill in the night of Los Angeles air. Laughter — bring the spirit of laughter to your work! Solitude is your friend. Look into the distance — your intuition will speak to you. Let your mind wander. Notice how people interact with one another. Therein lies the stuff of life. If you can, bring the reader into your world of words. To paraphrase novelist John Gardner, create a vivid continuous dream. Writing is like placing your eye glasses on and bringing the world into clear view. Find opportunities to laugh in your work. That’s when we’re at our best, when we laugh! Contemplation — the gateway to the muse. In a city where there are too many people, there are too few writers. One never knows what someone is thinking, except when reading the words of a writer. A writer needs to find his or her tribe. There is a perceptible sensation of falling for a writer when insights wash in. A good writer aims for the head. A great writer aims for the heart. If the words do not come at once, take a break. Watch Star Trek (The Original Series). A writer lives in curiosity. Writers and artists are kinfolk. More writers should think of themselves as artists of the printed page. Writers connect humanity to the big questions of life. Write into one’s conscious experience. The longer one waits to write, the less one will write. The number of likes do not define the emotional resonance of a piece. Writing, the outer limits of self-reflection. Anxiety is your friend as a young writer. Writing is glorified pattern recognition. All is material. Writers are the shepherds of consciousness. Write every day. The daily habit is like a muscle that grows stronger with exercise. Creative expression brings more good into the world, if done well. Great songwriting is scaffolding for great writing. Great essay titles can come from great lines in music. The same goes for great lines in great poetry. Write what you know. Your writing will have more power and confidence. Rewriting is to be anticipated, not dreaded. Abstract writing is weak writing. Concrete writing is strong writing. When in doubt, delete. Good writing should sound like music to the ear. Develop your ear for the harmony of writing. Write against type. Write against caricatures. Write against stereotypes. Write to touch the reader. Write to move the reader. Observe the Golden Rule. The ending should echo the beginning. Write beyond the horizon. Write because you have something to say.

Good day!