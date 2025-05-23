Late in the day, I learned about the horrific murder of two young adults outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C. I suppressed my rage as what could I do about evil thousands of miles away. Evil always unsettles me. I came home and settled into more of an upbeat mood. I have a podcast taping tomorrow morning with my Canadian cousin. Coming together across differences is my natural state of mind.

A family member sent a mass e-mail to blood kin far and wide. My heart always drops at the sight of any communication from this family member. As sure as night follows the glory of day, this family member was pushing a political message. I was not in a political mood.

“Hi,

Scroll down to the article about Harvard.” Some slanted outrage about the ban on enrollment of international students at Harvard was surely in the New York Times’ news feed. My humanity did not allow me to be so led and manipulated. Instead, I saw this headline Man charged with murder in killing of Israeli Embassy aides and felt anger again. Murder on the streets due to politics is unacceptable in a civilized city. I could not care less about the family member’s manipulation “Scroll down to the article about Harvard.”

With untold number of family members in the e-mail thread, I hit “reply all'“ and simply wrote from my soul The murder is horrifying.

I decline to care about abstract drama at Harvard when two young adults of Jewish faith are gunned down in our nation’s capital. Can you say “tone deaf”? Have you no heart, family member? Where is your heart?