For my readers who can read between the lines, these are days of tumult in the younger generation. There is something romantic, and exhausting, when a dramatic soul hitches one’s heart to another dramatic soul. I can only peer from afar and hope love prevails, although my Mom-in-Law hopes joy triumphs.

After dropping off my Mom-in-Law at her home this afternoon, I felt like reviewing courtship with my love of a lifetime. I asked my wife if we ever fought between February 24, 1989 when we first saw one another and June 1, 1991 when we exchanged vows before her Great Uncle, the judge, and said “I Do.” My wife said, no, we never fought. I asked my wife if we ever broke up between first sight of one another in the Longworth House Office Building elevator on February 24 and the spoken words “to have and to hold” forever on June 1. She looked at me as if the answer were clear. “No,” we never broke up. We were two stable young people destined to marry.

I love young people who lean into life with the passion of a thousand suns. I am warmed to hear heart-felt intensity, the desire to be with another. There is something about a dramatic soul that mirrors me. And yet while I idealize drama on paper and the dance floor, when two dramatic souls come together, the result is a fiery emotional roller coaster I cannot relate to when I dated my wife. I am reminded of Adele’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, the one, the only Slinky Winfield:

I do not understand tumultous relationships. Wait, I did love and hate my baby sister but that is a different story. Right? I am attracted to creatives, tormented souls, but these matters are out of my hands. Those of the dramatic bent must find their way in this crazy world. It is not easy to feel profoundly, to ach deeply, to crave closeness more than might be possible. On the other hand and as an old guy, I can tell a love like this doesn’t come around every day. One has to communicate well to keep the thing well.

Then again, one might decide it is better to part drama. Too much drama might make for an exhausting life. I care, but I can only feel from afar. You are Robert Kincaid and Francesca Johnson, without the years of middle-age and the duty of married life. Choose well so that you feel peace at the center when you are 30 or 35 down the road. You are capable of such profound feeling at times. That’s what I see but no one asked me for my opinion/smile.

“I’ll only say this once. I’ve never said it before, but this kind of certainty comes but just once in a lifetime.” This quote is forever ingrained in my mind

