As I walked towards the church on a hill, I thought about how most passersby were simply living their lives, while a few like me were supremely conscious of life’s finality. I noticed that the church doors were wide open which seemed right on a sunny San Diego morning. Ushers handed me two documents for remembering my friend, one was titled A Celebration of Life and the other was captioned Obituary. Over half a century of life distilled to a church brochure and a two-sided sheet of paper. My friend was captured at his very best in life before the cancer came fast. He wore a gray suit, a rich red tie, a blue dress shirt and a winning smile.

Of course, his life was far more than the paper in my hand as I took my seat in a rear pew. The church was nearly full which was the best ripple of his wake in life. I read his obituary and it struck me how I knew only one dimension to my friend’s life. Sure, I knew the lover of presidential biographies since 2023. I knew the welcoming, curious soul who always approached our book readings with openness regardless of partisan politics. My friend was recognized in the larger world as a leader of influence in the law, a guiding influence in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, and a fearless defender of victims of human trafficking. Many of the people around me only knew my friend as a mover and shaker in San Diego, not a weekend celebrant of American history.

A book club member sat beside me. We both marveled at how beloved our friend was beyond the table of the book club.

It was our friend’s inner world of family that left the most lasting impression. Camping was his favorite way to decompress with his wife and the kids. Second to camping was his love of soccer. He was a soccer dad through and through. And before the cancer, he loved baking and novel writing. My kind of guy. He lived life to the fullest.

In the most poignant moment, my friend’s ten-year-old daughter led the series of reflections. She had lost her dad and yet she summoned with a child’s clarity what she most loved about her dad. It was not the honors in the larger world, the acclaim from the local media. My friend’s daughter remembered the fun times with dad under the tent at night, his willingness to drive six hours for food after marauding deer ate their camping food, and his bravery as a dad when the two were once stranded on a rock all alone in the middle of a rushing stream. The simple things of life remembered by a young daughter.

Within months, the man who’d driven six hours for camping food after a deer raid could barely walk. But his daughter remembers him before the cancer — vital, adventurous, present.

Tears came to my eyes but I did not cry. The church was silent except for quiet weeping. Her voice was so young. I thought of my Mom who was orphaned as a teenager. Little daughters should not lose their dads too soon. In our book club, my friend and others would often joke about how many presidents had lost a dad at a young age. Little did we know by the harbor as we discussed Herbert Hoover and George Washington that our friend would be taken away from his young daughter all too soon.

We met in the presidential biography book club two years ago. Every other month or so, we’d gather by the harbor to discuss presidents — their decisions, their failures, their humanity. My friend loved Washington and all the others, well, maybe not Woodrow Wilson. Those meetings where I knew him best anchored my affections and warm feelings. My friend had a mind eager to understand leadership, legacy, and mortality.

The service was a wonderful celebration of life. My book club members and I were a few among hundreds of mourners in the morning. And remembrance by so many from all walks of life was the greatest tribute to a life well lived.

May his memory be a blessing!