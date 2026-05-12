How does an essay idea form? Yesterday, I watched the outside world and noticed the change between Manhattan and Brooklyn. Then, I zoned in and observed how Junior’s Restaurant in Brooklyn was different from Allan’s Bakery. Within three blocks, the world changed yet again from Allan’s Bakery to 179 Maple Street off of Flatbush Avenue. And as I caught a bus back to the hotel, I encountered yet another foreign world to my eyes — men in black hats with black beards and a curly strand of hair framing both side of their face, men wearing black jackets, black pants and white shirts. Some wearing yamaka Jewish hats. And the women in traditional garb.

No yoga pants.

I wondered whether these separated worlds mixed together and got along.

That evening as I strolled around Times Square, a friend declared how she loved the diversity all around. “How so?” I asked. She replied, “Well, it isn’t just mexicans and whites.”

In that moment, I had my essay idea. Did my friend’s sense of the world in Manhattan align with what I saw in Brooklyn? That’s my idea for tomorrow’s essay. The following are some nascent thoughts which came to me in the moment:

“Started my day at Allans’ Bakery, a 100% black world.

Within minutes I was at my Wife’s origin story, Maple Street off of Flatbush Avenue. Story about biggest house she has seen in Brooklyn, a mansion, belonged to a wealthy black minister.

Within minutes on the bus ride back to my hotel, was in a different world of Jewish men who wore black hats, black beards, black suits, white shirts, and single strands of curled hair bordering each side of their forehead.

Implications, meaning of different words. Did these different worlds mingle together and co-exist well?”

Good evening!