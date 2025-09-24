[Introduction: I come across the label “Nazi” a lot in the news as of late. The Nazis were bad dudes, however, are there really, really real Nazis in my country today? The question reminded me of a different place, and time, in my neighborhood. Did you know there were probably authentic “Heil Hitler” Nazis in my neighborhood?

Come closer, have a seat, and allow me to take you to a different time, a different America.]

Nearly 2,000 German prisoners of war (POWs) were held captive three miles from my boyhood house in Chester, Virginia. These POWs were housed at the Defense General Supply Center (DGSC) up the road from my home. While my Grandma and Dad never knew a slave, they may very well have laid eyes on German POWs. These men were held in involuntary servitude as they worked on shipping supplies to our American servicemen fighting against Hitler and the Nazis, the real Nazis.

It is wild to me that these prisoners may have been the closest my Grandma and Dad ever were to involuntary servitude. Even my Grandma was born too late by forty years to have seen a slave. Having said that, the German POWs were paid a small stipend for their labor in accord with the Geneva Convention.

Were some of my neighbors during World War II ill at ease in the presence of the Germans? I’m sure they were at first. These were men captured during the North Africa campaign and the D-Day invasion. While in the prison camp, they supplanted immediate labor needs and worked on providing supplies to our Americans troops in Europe.

Did the authorities brutalize these Germans, a fair number of whom must have been authentic Nazis? No, “conditions at the POW camps in Virginia were considered to be humane. The prisoners were provided with housing, wash facilities, kitchens, and recreation areas. Some also learned English.”

I would only learn about the presence of German prisoners of war three miles from my childhood home a few years ago. There was never any mention of POWs from my Grandma, Dad, Uncles or Aunts. I have read an account that the POWs were attended to by a black doctor. Imagine that sick bed scene on a southern military base in 1944/1945.

These German POWs were forgotten in my neighborhood.

Conclusion: One of my fondest memories from childhood is watching Hogan’s Heroes at Grandma’s house. Airing from September 17, 1965, to April 4, 1971, Hogan’s Heroes was “a prisoner-of-war (POW) camp in Nazi Germany during World War II, and centers around a group of Allied prisoners who use the POW camp as an operations base for sabotage and espionage activities directed against Nazi Germany.” The show was hilarious and I loved every episode on Grandma’s black and white television with the rabbit ears. The star of the show was “Colonel Robert E. Hogan, coordinating an international crew of Allied prisoners covertly running a special operations group from the camp.” His foil was the hapless Colonel Wilhelm Klink who had no clue his prisoners were running a con job underneath his nose. But my favorite character of all was…you guessed it. I adored sergeant-of-the-guard Hans Schultz whose signature line was I Know Nothing! Brings back memories.

In this innocent age of Hogan’s Heroes closer to real German Nazis, a number of Jews played the Nazis. Colonel Klink in real life was Jewish. Sergeant Schultz in real life was Jewish. “The French Corporal Louis LeBeau, a gourmet chef, and patriotic Frenchman, frequently referred to as ‘the cockroach’ by both Klink and Schultz” was Jewish. Here’s the beautiful thing— I had no idea that Jewish identity mattered at the ages of 4, 5, and 6. The characters were funny and made me laugh. I only learned these actors were Jewish in real life today.

When we hyperfocus on ethnic and racial identity, we rob our children of their human right to innocence. Innocence is part of childhood. I miss that innocent wonder of my 4, 5 and 6 year old self at times.

I leave you with a thought experiment. Was it a great move to cast Jewish actors as Nazis? Was that a brilliant way to dismantle and destroy caricatures and stereotypes? Reverse the place and characters. Could an American sitcom set in a prisoner of war camp in the South during World War II work as well? Would humor work as well or not if the Americans were the dupes? Probably not but something to think about. Or, suppose one wrote a love story about a German prisoner of war in Chester, Virginia who fell in love with a black female military doctor? Does that idea have potential as a novel or screenplay?

What do you think?

Schultz, Hogan and Klink