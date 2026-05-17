Since Friday afternoon, I have felt a general malaise. I took to bed and have remained in bed ever since. I am probably fighting off an infection that I caught in New York City last weekend. I was exposed to thousands of people on the city streets and in cramped subway cars (shout out to the express 2 and 3 trains out of 72nd Street Station and the L train from 14th Street to Brooklyn). Once I wrote The Aging of Thomas Jefferson, it was lights out for me. The last 48 hours have been a blur. I could not bring myself to write yesterday which was the first time I could not write since my operation on October 30. I missed my Free Black Thought podcast with co-host Michael Bowen this morning as I literally slept through our 9:00 a.m. taping slot.

To live life fully is to accept the consequences of the stray infection. Nothing could have kept me from visting my daughter in Brooklyn. The opportunity to bond over Mom, her big brothers, and her reverse migration to the city streets of Mom, Grandma, and GreatGrandma made me come alive as a Dad. My Bright and Morning Star has a winning smile. Did you know she received the honor of Best Smile in her high school senior class? I took in her winning smile over breakfast at Junior’s. I was bearing witness for my daughter’s Great Grandma, the grand dame of Brooklyn. She would have loved the legacy in my daughter — legacy Yale, legacy Jack and Jill, legacy Alpha Kappa Alpha. Her great granddaughter had now returned home to Junior’s Cheesecake, to Allan’s Bakery, to Maple Street off of Flatbush Avenue.

These moments grow more and more precious as I age. A lost weekend in bed is a small price to pay for pietas with my daughter in Brooklyn.