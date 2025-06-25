“Did I benefit from my wife’s love of Blackness? Yes, I did. Did my wife benefit from my visceral feel for home as Blackness? Yes, she did. In ways we may never fully appreciate until we pass away, it was Blackness that brought us together. It was Black Manhood that cemented our love together.

I…cannot…believe I just wrote those words.” — Black Manhood essay

Not that it matters…at all but…I just googled “What is great writing?” I received 1,830,000 results. My Substack essay What is Great Writing? was no. 5 out of 1,830,000 results.

I used to be afraid of writing but I feel better now. Beyond the fear lies feelings that move me, stir me. What causes me to feel this way as I approach great writing? The answer is one word.

Good day and savor memories of love always!