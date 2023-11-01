[Note: To enhance your reading experience and to show the young novelist how its done, I will be releasing my novel Gotterdammerung in a series every Wednesday. I love the title as I reject “stay in your lane” lexicon. The characters are a seasoned blend of reality and fiction. Astute readers will recognize echoes from our racial past.

Enjoy!]

GOTTERDAMMERUNG

A Novel

W. F. Twyman, Jr.

Copyright 2019

The Characters

Major Characters

James Moore Scott -- free black living in Boston circa 1837, nicknamed "St. Cuisine", son of black abolitionist Ted Scott

Theodore "Ted" Scott -- free black abolitionist in Boston circa 1837, father of James Moore Scott

Mary Twilight Scott -- mother of James Moore Scott, wife of Ted Scott circa 1837

William Guion "William G." Nell -- best friend of Ted Scott, a Boston tailor, abolitionist, husband of Louise Cooper Nell, father of William Cooper "William C." Nell

Louise Cooper Nell -- wife of William G., mother of William C., born in Charleston, South Carolina of a free black slave owner

William Cooper "William C." Nell -- best friend of James Scott, obstinate intellectual, staunch abolitionist, son of William G. and Louise Cooper Nell

United States Senator Robert Lynch -- the villain

Chief Justice Walter White, Massachusetts State Supreme Court -- most powerful lawyer in the state

The Spottswood Cafe -- founded in 1639, the oldest restaurant in the state

Minor Characters

Rev. Alexander Lucius Twilight -- brother of Mary Twilight Scott, Congregational minister, State legislator, lives in Brownington, Vermont

Floyd Patterson -- mulatto Maitre 'd at The Spottswood Cafe

David Walker -- fiery free black abolitionist

Gideon Quarles Langston -- senior barber at Ted Scott's barbershop

Charles Langston -- fiery free black abolitionist, brother of Gideon Langston

William Lloyd Garrison -- intellectual white abolitionist

Ellis Gray Loring -- white abolitionist lawyer

Sheriff Charles Pinckney Sumner -- abolitionist Harvard Law School graduate, friend of colored people

Rev. John Givens -- minister of the African Baptist Church

George Langston -- Clerk to Chief Justice White

William Babbitt Haynes -- black law clerk ahead of his time

Rev. Timothy Mather Cooley -- a man of banal character

Rev. Lemuel Haynes -- a man of enduring faith

Elizabeth Haynes -- white wife of William Babbitt Haynes

Rev. Thomas Rankin -- pastor of Salisbury Congregational Church

Professor A. B. Whipple -- Professor of Romance languages at Salisbury College

Shakespeare -- Whipple family dog

Sarah Whipple -- Professor Whipple's daughter

Professor Mordecai Robinson -- law professor at Salisbury College

General Samuel Fessenden -- white abolitionist lawyer

Unnamed South Carolinian -- a villian

Thomas Paul Jr. -- scion of Old Free Black Family

Thomas Adams -- clerk for United States Senator Daniel Webster

United States Senator Daniel Webster -- old friend of Chief Justice White

Dr. Robert Lush -- Brownington, Vermont doctor

Dean Joseph Story -- dean of Harvard Law School, justice on the United States Supreme Court

Theodore Brownhelm -- white lawyer, friend of colored people

Joseph Jenkins Roberts -- agent for the American Colonization Society

Little Alex -- an innocent child

Robert Morris -- house servant and law clerk for lawyer Elias Gray Loring

Phillip Montgomery -- the lawyer for colored people

State Senator Doug Marsh -- not a profile in courage

State House Judiciary Committee Chairman Hiram Bruce -- an American tragedy

Grandma Beverly -- all is revealed

Sarah Bell Grant -- the conscience of insanity