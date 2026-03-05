Chapter 116

We Have No Assurances

That evening, Chairman Bruce walked to the Harvard Bridge over the Charles River. He took a loaded pistol, placed the barrel in his mouth, and pulled the trigger. His body fell into the cold water below. Two souls mourned his passing more than anyone else in Boston, his wife, Lisa, and his lover, Rodney Speed. Rodney grieved in secret.

The new Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee had long hunted with Lynch. The two spent many glorious summers tracking game together in the Berkshires. The allies did not bother to approach the new Chairman.

As Loring heard about the suicide of Chairman Bruce, he received an answer from Dean Story. Story refused to jump into the fray. He acknowledged that, as a law school dean, he was free to offer his opinion on colored citizenship under state law. He felt duty-bound as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, however, to not issue an advisory opinion. He believed it created the appearance of impropriety since, if the Court as a body could not issue an advisory opinion, it followed an individual Justice could not issue an advisory opinion, even as an academic exercise. Plus, there was the probability that the issue of colored citizenship would come up before the U.S. Supreme Court one day. As Loring read the last line, he had an idea….

“Good day, Mr. Loring. Do you have an appointment?” asked Clerk Langston.

“No, I do not, George, but it is a most pressing matter. It concerns the admission of James Moore Scott to the Bar.”

Langston retired into the Justice’s chambers. Loring sat down in the anteroom. He felt an inescapable sense of history come over him. If he succeeded, history would remember him more for what he accomplished this day than any other event in his professional life. He rehearsed in his mind how he would approach the Chief Justice and the arguments he would make. A brilliant mind with a steel trap rigor, the Chief Justice needed to be persuaded of the logic behind permitting examination of James.

The door to the Justice’s chambers opened. Langston stepped out and said, “The Chief Justice will see you now.”

“Thank you,” said Loring as he gathered up his coat and hat. Langston held the door open for Loring as he stepped inside. Loring was struck by the understated wealth of the room. Loring took in the rich red carpeting and the dusty old law volumes on the book shelves. Even the sunlight passing in over the Chief Justice’s head radiated regal splendor. Loring was in the Lion’s den and before him sat the Lion.

“Loring, this is irregular. Didn’t I deny the Motion to Show Cause?” barked the Justice.

“Your honor, you did. I wanted to bring to your attention an opening that acknowledges precedent while accepting the reasonable inferences flowing from the colored franchise,” began Loring. The Chief Justice twisted in his chair. Race, Race, Race, he thought to himself. I wish this unpleasant matter would go away.

“In your ruling, you cited precedent. It is true there is no precedent of equal citizenship between blacks and whites. But the rules of the bar do not say white citizens of this Commonwealth. The rules say citizens of this Commonwealth. So, the rules may bar James Moore Scott on the same terms and conditions as a white applicant but there is no literal per se bar to colored applicants,” reasoned Loring.

“Go on,” said the Chief Justice.

“If colored people have a right to participate in the making of laws with their votes, then it follows they have the right to participate in the enforcement of said same laws albeit on an unequal basis from whites. Require James Moore Scott to pass a rigorous examination, not a pro forma examination. If he qualifies, then admit him to the Bar as a matter of equity,” said Loring.

“I will let you know my decision tomorrow,” said the Chief Justice. “File a motion requesting verbal and written examination for Scott by the end of the business day.”

“I will,” said Loring.

As Loring left the Chief Justice’s chambers, the Chief Justice walked out and lingered in the anteroom. The Chief Justice could read social trends in the law better than anyone else. He knew his rejection of Scott’s Show Cause motion would spark ire from the colored population and their abolitionist friends. He became concerned he was missing the flow of history. Above all else, the Chief Justice wanted a legacy his descendants could be proud of. Would his descendants be proud of his denial of Scott’s motion in a century or two?

Loring ran from his office energized with the door he had opened. He thumbed through his law reports with James and wrote up a motion grounded in colored citizenship albeit unequal citizenship. If the Justice accepted the premise of colored as citizens, then the door was opened for James. The two did not stop for lunch. They worked around the clock until a Motion had been drafted requesting reconsideration of the Justice’s earlier ruling.

James asked Loring if Commonwealth v. Ives had discussed the question of different citizenship for colored people. Loring did not recall as the case had come down eight years ago. Precious minutes were lost as the two read the case for any treatment of colored citizenship in the Commonwealth that would bolster the Motion. The issue was not tackled head on by the Chief Justice. So, the point was a matter of first impression but to appease the Chief Justice, the issue was cast as one of continuing longstanding principles in race and the law.

The minutes were ticking away as Loring and James read through Commonwealth v. Ives to make sure they did not miss any dicta that could be enlisted in the cause. After all, the Chief Justice was revealing his hand on race in the case and it was a case Loring argued and won. Loring reviewed the Motion one last time for errors before leaving the office with James. They had fifteen minutes before the close of the business day. As they stepped outside, a very slow caravan of a funeral possession for Chairman Bruce passed. The mourners were heading up the street towards the Copp Hill Cemetery. Seconds turned into minutes as the procession proceeded. Loring and James waited and waited and waited for the procession to move on. After what seemed like eternity, the two raced across the street and down the way to the State Supreme Court building. It took all of eight minutes for the two to reach the Court and another minute to run up the three flights of stairs. Out of breath, they flung the motion at Clerk Langston.

The time was 3:59 p.m.

“Just in time, Mr. Loring. Just in time,” said Langston as he stamped the motion.

Loring waited to catch his breath. He reached down to Langston’s desk for support in standing. His chest heaved with each exertion of air in and out.

“Mr. Scott, I presume,” Langston said as he extended his hand to James. James thought his presumption accurate since James was the only colored man trying to become a lawyer. “My name is George Langston. I am the Clerk for the Chief Justice.”

“It is a pleasure to meet you, Mr. Langston,” James said.

“You know, Mr. Scott, I have always found race and the law to be fascinating. There are so many parallels to the dormant Commerce Clause. What can states do if a legislative body is silent? Fascinating,” he said.

“I’m not sure I would use the word fascinating. There are millions of people who have been locked out of professions like the law for no other reason than their color. Fascinating is not the word I would use,” James said.

“I did not mean to offend,” assured Langston.

Loring had regained his breath. “So, the papers will be considered filed as of this date?” he asked.

“Yes, they will be,” replied Langston.

“Do we have any assurance that I will be examined?” James asked Loring.

“We have no assurance whatsoever,” said Loring.