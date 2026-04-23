Chapter 123

Return of the white South Carolinian

As U.S. Senator Robert Lynch stepped out of his Boston office for a rest, he fumed about James Moore Scott’s admission to the Massachusetts State Bar. The idea of a colored lawyer in his bar did not sit well. Lost in his thoughts, he almost walked into an old associate. The white South Carolinian from years earlier.

“What do you want?” snarled Senator Lynch. “You had best be on your way!”

“Boston, I swear it is the Charleston of the North. Except you good people love your colored folks. Two black lawyers in town, very impressive!” The white South Carolinian paused for effect. “Well, I will be on my way as I am not wanted here.”

“Wait! What are you talking about?”

The white South Carolinian now had the upper hand. “The people I work with have long memories and good ears. Shall we step inside your office for a moment?” The Senator could feel his heartbeat quicken as he led the white South Carolinian down the hallway towards the Senator’s office. The white South Carolinian entered and took a seat as the Senator quickly closed the door.

“Can anyone else hear us in your office? Your clerk?”

“No, no one can hear us. Now tell me what you know.”

“Write me a note for $1,000 payable to the presenter. Then, I will talk. I will tell all. Consider it past payment due for ‘services rendered.’” The Senator felt manipulation. It was an unnatural feeling. The Senator and his allies manipulated others to keep the black man down. Now, the tables were turned, and the Senator did not like it.

The white South Carolinian suppressed a smile of contentment. “Do you have brandy? I could savor a brandy right about now.” Men in control have the leisure of demands. Every fiber in the Senator’s being wanted to throw the white Southerner out of his office. And yet every man had a weakness. Every man had a flaw. The Senator had a racial compulsion in life and the white South Carolinian knew it since his masterful shipwreck of Wiliam Babbitt Haynes’ vessel off the coast of South Carolina.

Time was on the side of the white South Carolinian. The Senator was a flawed man. And the white South Carolinian enjoyed taking advantage of the Senator’s flaw.

“You have satisfactions, do you not?” asked the white South Carolinian as the Senator poured a brandy for his puppeteer. “We all do in life.”

The Senator sat down in his chair. “Spare me the Machiavellian analysis. What do you know about a second black lawyer in Boston?

“First, the note for $1,000 made out to the presenter for past services rendered.” The Senator angrily wrote out a note on his desk graced with the seal of the United States Senate and hurled it at the white South Carolinian. “Tell me what you know or you will learn about my allies in the shadows!”

“Settle down, Senator. Settle down. You will enjoy this news. I gather you despise Chief Justice White.”

“With a passion. He admitted that damn n----- to the bar.”

“Pour yourself a brandy, Senator. I am about to tell you an incredible, incredible tale.”

The Senator stood up and poured himself a brandy, some of his best in stock. He returned to his seat, gently warming the glass with his right hand. “I’m listening. Speak!”

“Well, Senator, I love a good shave. I like to be well groomed for the ladies, you know. One day, I traveled to my favorite-colored barber at the Mill House. The place was quite busy as gentlemen were getting ready for the weekend’s cotilion. I sat down in a chair and waited. You know how colored barbers love to talk and gossip. Anyway, my barber is Edward Rainey, a fine, elderly shaver. And he starts talking about black folks who pass for white. Fascinating topic.”

“Yes, I am aware of the problem which is why William Babbit Haynes was able to corrupt the legal clerk process. He claimed to be white and adopted a white name.”

“Yes, yes. We have a number of light, bright and almost white, black people in Charleston. I don’t know where they come from. So, Edward is talking and growing angrier. He says he has no kinship with those who pass for white. That he was abandoned by his family since he couldn’t pass for white. That he was left behind in Charleston while everyone else fled up North to New Hampshire, that they lost their Rainey name and became Langstons over time.”

“Langston?” exclaimed the Senator.

“Yes, that’s right. I’m listening and observing since New Hampshire is spitting distance from Boston,” explained the white South Carolinian. “And it gets better. He said one of the Langstons even became a lawyer in Boston!”

The Senator’s heart dropped and dropped some more. Could it be? Was it possible? The Senator had had extensive dealings with clerk George Langston over the years. He didn’t look black but…

“Because of our prior business dealings, I traveled up to Boston to share this news with you in person. Too scandalous for correspondence.”

The Senator thought long and hard about his next chess move. When one has explosive compromising evidence on a foe, strategy is demanded. Revenge is best served cold.

“Thank you for this communication,” replied the Senator. He opened his desk graced with the seal of the United States Senate. He retrieved an unmarked envelope and handed the letter to the white South Carolinian. It was the same letter containing $500 for services rendered in the shipwreck of William Babbit Haynes. With matter-of-frankness, the white South Carolinian opened the letter and counted $500.

“Consider it a tip for a tip,” intoned the Senator.

“Do you want my people to move on this Langston affair?

“No, I have my own allies. My allies will handle the colored Langston.”

The white South Carolinian rose from his chair with his hat in hand. “Boston, I swear it is the Charleston of the North. Good day, Senator.” And with salutation, the man departed.

*

The allies wearing black hats rode into town on white horses. They pulled up at the front of the Milll House and tied up their horses to the posts. They were strangers to town on a mission. As they made their way to the barbershop, they observed the rich ways and customs of guests at the hotel. “Sir, my partner and I are new to town and we need a good shave. Where might we go?”

“You want to go down the hallway and turn right. You can’t miss the Rainey barbershop. Ask for Edward. A light-colored man. Best shaver in town.”

“Much obliged, sir.”

“Do I hear an accent?”

“We’re from up North.”

“I could tell. Well, greetings and welcome to Charleston. It is the Boston of the South.”

“So, I hear. So, I hear.”

The allies walked through the lobby, down the hallway and turned right. A departing customer opened the door for them. All of the barber chairs were occupied. The allies asked for Edward.

“Yes, that’s me. Can I help you? I have a customer right now but I will take you two next.”

“Obliged. We will wait right here.” The allies considered how steamy the air seemed this time of year in Charleston. They looked around at the architecture unique to Charleston. Southern planter style. All the barbers were colored ranging in color from the light and bright Edward to brown-skinned and dark-skinned barbers. All the customers were white men of aristocracy and refinement. Same as Boston.

Three of the barbers were slaves owned by Edward.

As the first ally sat in Edward’s chair, he struck up a conversation. “I have it on good information that you have kin up North who are passing for white. Is that true?”

“Who told you that,” Edward asked as he wrapped a protective covering around the ally.

“I am sworn to secrecy but what a story! Can you tell it again?” There was an unspoken racial protocol in the barbershop. White customers were intimate and vulnerable with their black barbers. And black barbers engaged in the gift of garb to guarantee a good experience and return business.

“Shoot, I don’t want to have nothing to do with those people. They were too good for colored folks. Left me an orphan, abandoned, as they fled up North to New Hampshire.”

“That’s horrible. I can’t imagine how much that must hurt.”

“Yeah, I have nothing but venom and spit for them.”

“And well you should. They were Raineys, right?”

“Yeah, but you know how colored people – got to change your name if you want to pass for white.”

“You mean, they changed their name? I suppose that would make sense in New Hampshire.”

“I’ve tried to forget all these years. I was the baby in the family. They married into the Langston family and moved to Boston to double cover their tracks.”

“Boston? The Charleston of the North?”

“That’s right. One of them even became a lawyer.”

“Pray tell. A lawyer. That’s white work.”

You all ain’t from Boston, are you?”

“No, my partner and I are from Brownington, Vermont, a small little town up near Canada. Do you remember the name of this Langston lawyer?”

“Let me see, it has been so long since I heard anything. Let’s see, let’s see. It was a common name, George! That was the name. George Langston.”

The allies said no more about the matter. They listened to Edward gossip about scandals and affairs in town, who was sneaking around with the house servants, that sort of thing. One hears much when one is the leading barber in town.

When their shaves were finished, the lead ally asked for the charge.

“That’ll be two bits. A quality fee for a quality shave.”

The ally reached into his pocket and pulled out $50. “Keep the tip. And if anyone were to ask you, we were never here.”

“Edward could not believe his good fortune. A nice downpayment on another slave. Gentlemen, you were never here!”

*

The letter was addressed from U.S. Senator Robert Lynch for the eyes only of Massachusetts State Supreme Court Chief Justice Walter White. Having learned his many lessons in prior matters, clerk George Langston dutifully left the unopened letter on the imposing desk of the Chief Justice. He wanted no hint of communication with the obnoxious Senator.

The Chief Justice returned from lunch at the Spottswood Café in a good mood. The abolitionists in town were singing his praises. Maybe his legacy would be a source of pride for his children and grandchildren after all. And perhaps the lack of an inherited fortune was the price for a good reputation for his descendants. As the Chief Justice sat down, he noticed an unopened letter from Senator Lynch. His stomach turned over. No good could from an “eyes only” communication. The Chief Justice considered ignoring the letter and enjoying his good mood.

Alas, curiosity got the better of him and he opened up the letter.

His good mood evaporated.

*

When one has the advantage, time is of no concern. The Senator left the Chief Justice waiting at the Spottswood Café for over ten minutes before he arrived. It was time for the master manipulator to toy with his prey.

“Walter, if I can call you Walter, you had no way of knowing. I am sympathetic to your plight,” oozed the Senator. “It is so hard to find good men of character these days.”

“Robert, if I can call you Robert, what do you want?”

“Floyd, can you bring us the house brandy? I am in a good mood today,” declared the Senator.

“Coming right up, Senator.”

“Walter, every man has a weakness. Every man has a flaw. It is nothing to be ashamed of. It means you are alive,” offered the philosophical Senator.

“Spare me the ethics lesson, please. We are both grown men. You know I could never live down intimate work relations with a lawyer passing for white. What do you want from me?”

“What do I want? What do I want? This conversation is about how I can help you. And before we continue, my allies made a copy of my letter to you. That copy is hidden away in a secure undisclosed location. So, destroying my letter will not help you. The evidence is what the evidence is.”

Patterson arrived with the house brandy. “Gentlemen, I present a rare 1840 Pinet-Castillon bottle. It is our best.”

“Excellent, Floyd. Splendid,” remarked the Senator. As Patterson poured the brandy for, first, the Senator, and then the Chief Justice, he remarked how happy he was to see two old foes reconciled over lunch. “You can leave now,” said the Chief Justice.

“I can make your George Langston problem go away. That is what I can do for you. And we will never speak of this again,” offered the Senator. “And you know I get the job done well.”

A justice of moral conscience thought only of saving his reputation and skin. In the moment, he was scared and little and sick with himself. First, William Babbit Haynes and now George Langston. These men were far more white in appearance than James Moore Scott. The Chief Justice felt his moral compass was broken. He did not recognize himself. A man of no moral character held power in this transaction.

The silent foreshadowed evil in the world. The Senator took a sip of his brandy which had now reached room temperature.

“Mr. Chief Justice, I am at your disposal. Give me the word and I will deal with the colored man, offered the Senator. The Chief Justice had never felt comfortable in the world of race. George had talked him into this race pioneer business. And now the Chief Justice saw through the lies. He blazed with anger. He wanted the colored issue to go away. He wanted the colored law clerk to go away.

“Do what you have to do but tell me nothing of it,” sighed the Chief Justice.

“It is for the best, Walter,” said the Senator as lunch arrived.

*

Now that racial history had been made, George Langston found himself more curious about colored people and their ways. Race was more than just the law. It was also a way of being in the world. The colored had their own society on Beacon Hill, it seemed. There was the African Meeting House and Rev. Givens, the Scott barbershop and now the black lawyer James Moore Scott. George felt as if he were living through an important transition in history and he wanted to learn more. He started to subscribe to The Liberator and read spicy, insightful essays by the scribe on Concord Pond, William C. Nell. He learned more about black writers like Phyllis Wheatley and Robert Roberts, the first black author of a commercially published book in America. There was so much and Boston seemed like the center of the free black universe.

One day, George walked over to the bookstore Corks and Curls to buy a copy of The House Servant’s Directory by Robert Roberts. He asked the counter clerk if the book was in stock. “No, it is very popular with prominent families as a primer for the help. But if you like, I can request an order for you.” It just so happened that an ally overheard this conversation. The ally had been tracking George’s movements for some time, waiting for a weakness, an opening.

“My good sir, I have an extra copy of The House Servant’s Directory. I will gladly give it to you. Why pay good money for a book I will give you for free?”

“Why that is very kind of you, but I couldn’t take advantage of you like that,” replied the polite George.

“Think nothing of it. I thought my house servants would need an extra copy, but they came into my employ with their own copy. It is a splendid book by a splendid colored author,” lied the ally.

“What is your name?”

“Patrick. Patrick Lynch.”

“Any relation to the Senator?”

“None whatsoever.”

“And your name might be…”

“George Langston.”

“So good to meet you. I will be in the alleyway tomorrow around 5:00 p.m. Meet me there and I will hand you the book.”

“I am so grateful and thank you.”

The ally and George shook hands.

*

“So, where is the book?”

“Here it is. I present to you an autographed copy of The House Servant’s Directory. Signed by Robert Roberts’s himself. It was a lie about the autograph. The lead ally opened the inside copy and there was a signature alright, a forged signature of Robert Roberts. George Langston was overcome with gratitude as he flipped through the pages.

In his love for black American literature, George did not hear his approaching fate. There were sounds of a noisy horse and carriage rumbling down the cobble stone street. A mother across the street threw debris outside onto the alleyway below..

It happened fast as it had with the abduction of Mary Twilight Scott. Someone from behind grabbed George and covered his mouth. George struggled. Caught by accident, he couldn’t breathe. The book fell to the ground. The ally stomped on the book, kicked the book into the ditch.

Had George grown up as a free black in Boston, he would have known to always keep a whistle on his person as a safety precaution from slave catchers and kidnappers of men. Nothing in George’s world prepared him for this moment.

The lead ally spoke to the struggling George. “My name is not Patrick Lynch. You will never know my name. But I know your name well.”

The supporting ally asked if they were going to mark George, brand him.

“No, he is too good for catch and release. We are going to get to know one another,” said the ally. The ally paused for effect as he ran through in his mind how this would all play out. “Would you like to play a game, George? Let’s play a game. It is a fun game. I call it the knockout game. George was restrained from behind and could not move. The lead ally leaned back with all his might and struck George in the head. The world went dark for George.

*

As George slowly came to, he had no sense of time. The world appeared hazy until it came into focus. His arms ached and for good reason. He was suspended from the ceiling of a barn on the outskirts of Boston. As naked as a newborn baby. The first eyes to meet George’s were the eyes of the lead ally. George turned to his left and saw the other ally shadow punching the air.

“George, I fear you will not leave this place alive. If you believe in God, you should pray for forgiveness for your sins now,” said the lead ally.

“What are you talking about? What did I do? I will have you know I am the clerk for the Chief Justice of the Massachusetts State Supreme Court. No harm will come to you if you release me now!” George pleaded out of innocence of any wrongdoing. And horror at the pain in his arms. “Release me!”

The lead ally shook his head and turned to his fellow ally. “Why do the condemned always respond in the same way? They plead and beg for their life, that all must be forgiven.”

“What is your name?”

Through the scorching pain, the answer came through. “My name is George Langston.”

“What is your race?” asked the lead ally.

“My what? I am a white man, just like you,” replied George.

The lead ally gave the signal. His fellow ally punched George in the gut full force. The agony rippled through George’s body.

“Let’s try again. What…is…your…race?”

George caught his breath through waves of agony. “I’m white, Look at me!”

The lead ally nodded towards his fellow ally who punched George again, this time in his aching arms suspended from the ceiling.

“Stop it. Please. I beg of you. Please!” George pleaded.

“Are you’re sure you’re white? I mean, the mighty Chief Justice would not be serviced by a colored law clerk, am I right? Am I right?”

George did not answer. He knew who he was. It was like the ally asking if George saw something in the mirror other than a white man.

“Have you ever been flogged, George? It is quite an experience. They say down South one can hear the screams travelling for miles along country roads. Something huh? Your back doesn’t have any scars. Let’s fix that.” Whereupon the other ally grabbed hold of a flogging whip and whipped George on his back, again and again and again and again. The pain was excruciating. “Ok, you can stop now,” commanded the lead ally.

The flogging ceased.

“Now, George we could put salt in your wounds but that would be most unpleasant. We could continue the flogging but I grow bored. Let’s try something else. I am going to try something else. But before I do, I am going to give you one more chance. Who are you? What is your race?”

“I told you already. Believe your eyes,” uttered George.

“I swear to God, if you lie to me again, I will string you up and hang you on the Old Elm at the Commons.”

“I…am…a…white…man…”

The ally knew how this story must end. There was no other ending possible. He looked up at George and pitied him. “Every man has a flaw. Every man has a weakness. Every man has an untold story.” The two allies locked eyes with each other. They were masters of this dirty work.

Before you die, know these two things. We work for Senator Lynch. Let that settle on your mind for a spell. And we broke into your home the other day. Do you recognize this diary? The ally removed from his shirt a weathered journal and held it aloft. It was the Rainey diary (c).