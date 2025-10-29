Chapter 101

The Courtyard

“What is the root of your distinctiveness, Senator? How did you come to understand the universe as you do?”

Father Clarke sat down beside Senator Lynch on the bench in the Orphanage Courtyard. That a man moved by the plight of the motherless child could be insensitive to the plight of the colored man vexed the father. “Please do not take my question as presumptive. I am curious and always strive to better understand our benefactors.”

Senator Lynch sighed as if he were relieving himself of a burden. He offered a hard candy to a colored child around four years of age. Another child whose mother died in childbirth approached the Senator. He dug into his pocket and pulled out a piece of dried fruit. “And what is your name, you little rascal?”

“Patrick,” was the answer as the dirty Irish boy scampered away.

“Father, what do you think was my first memory?” asked the Senator.

“I cannot imagine.”

“My first memory was of riding on horseback on a pillow. A slave was riding me around the fields on my father’s farm.”

“And so the slave on horseback led you to see the world in that way….”

“Father, there is an old Chinese proverb my father shared with me when I was young. A hero will never give up his concubine or his horse. I didn’t know what a concubine was but my first memory was of a slave on horseback. And so a heroic life meant never giving up the slave on horseback. When the Commonwealth abolished slavery, the state destroyed the hero who was my father. And so my life has been loss, the loss of my father as hero. This is why I have no empathy in my heart for the colored man.”

Father Clarke recoiled from the blunt emptiness in the Senator’s soul. “Life is fleeting. Why not further brotherhood of man while your heart still beats and your lungs still breathe in life?”

The Senator could not feel compassion. His heart had grown cold years ago on a hard scrabble farm.

“Didn’t Lafayette implore General Washington to free his slaves? That freeing his slaves would be the best and lasting protection against a tarnished, stained legacy? And didn’t Washington free his slaves in his will? Why aren’t you mindful of your legacy as Washington was of his legacy?”

The Senator turned his head.

“Don’t look away from me!”

The Senator turned on Father Clarke and grabbed his collar. “Drop it! And drop it now! If you ever speak to me again about the colored man, I will stop my donations to your Orphanage and do what I can to hurt you!”

Beads of sweat appeared on Father Clarke’s brow.

=========

“How do I understand the world?” James set down his chair beside William C. on the bank of the Concord Pond. The leaves of the Maple and Beech trees sizzled with red and yellow colors. The colors commanded attention and awe. A flock of Blue Jays flew over the still waters of the pond. A few Black-Capped Chickadees marveled with curiosity at James and William C. from a safe distance. Every now and then a bass pierced the water in search of water striders.

“You need to keep first things first,” replied William C. “When it comes to the world, you are the sovereign of your life. That’s why I removed myself from Boston and my parents. In solitude, I can find myself.” William C. looked into the distance across the pond. A few boys were fishing with homemade fishing rods and worms for bait.

'“I don’t have the luxury of solitude. I have to engage the world as it is.” James thumbed through the German primer he had received in the mail, a gift from Garrison. German Reader for Beginners by Harvard Instructor Charles Follen “Understanding German seems like a luxuary. Plus why should I support Harvard? The Dean’s rejection of me still stings. Isn’t learning German a waste of my time?” James gave William C. a look born out of exhaustion with race and obstacles overcome. If he were white, James would already be a Harvard graduate and a Boston lawyer. Would the struggle ever end?

“The best part about being colored is triumph over adversity. Your uncle Alexander Twilight isn’t just a college graduate. He is the first colored college graduate. And that status, that distinction, that sense of self is only possible because your uncle Alexander is colored. He would lack that mental pride if he were merely a white college graduate out of many.” A flock of Blue Jays descended to the serene waters of the pond in search of water striders. It occurred to William C. that the Blue Jays above and the bass beneath were engaged in a tumultuous battle akin to the Greek war of Zeus against the Titans. Who would prevail?

“Who do you think will prevail, the Blue Jays above or the bass below?” asked William C.

“The Blue Jay is dimly aware of the bass. The bass is dimly aware of the Blue Jay. But someone will prevail,” James answered.

“No one is God forever,” surmised William C. “The battle is joined. Δίας: Κατάπιες ολόκληρους τους αδελφούς και τις αδελφές μου! Θα με σκότωνες στη γέννα. Η μάχη μεταξύ Θεών και Τιτάνων έχει ξεκινήσει!”

“Huh?” James didn’t understand Greek. It was a language the two friends did not share.

“It is a passage from my Greek novel Τιτανομαχία. The English translation is Titanomachy. It means decline of the Gods, twilight of the Gods. The Gods are no more.” The flock of Blue Jays lifted and flew away over the tree tops of the vibrant Maple and Beech trees. One of the boys across the way caught a largemouth bass to the excitement of his friends.

James laughed to himself. “Senator Lynch would be very unhappy to know a colored man was learning Greek. Just saying.”