Chapter 105

We Make the Future

James and William C. looked up and saw a hawk aloft on a wind current. Wings outstretched and bearings secure, the hawk soared overhead and in the moment. “I often think about that hawk,” reflected William C. “He sees me as a small, insignificant figure on the ground. I will never have his perspective of me. I see him as majestic, touched by the gift of flight. He will never have my perspective of flight. And yet we both co-exist in the moment. Neither the hawk nor I possess the full truth of this moment. We can only know our perspective on this moment.”

The hawk tipped his left wing and glided into a graceful turn. Oblivious to the small humans below on the sandy shore of Concord Pond, the hawk remained attuned to the faintest hint of marine life before the water’s surface. It never occurred to the hawk that his life could be otherwise. Or, that a colored intellectual pondered the hawk’s existence. A ripple on the water triggered instinct in the hawk.

“Its about self-respect and dignity as a people. If we don’t demand respect from white lawyers, we will remain a despised people,” said James. “We will remain a joke around the courthouse.”

“Colored people are a conservative people in this way. We don’t give up what we have. Slavery and oppression have filled up our minds with so much self-hate that we cling to any white man who shows us a glimmer of humanity. You’re coming up against internalized hate. You’ve moved on in your mind but you remain among a people who cling to a white savior like Montgomery,” reasoned William C.

The hawk began his descent. At first, he appeared suspended in mid-air. And then he dipped his beak and his body followed. Down, down, down, gliding with no sound and gaining speed by the second. James and William C. watched the drama unfold. The hawk breached the water surface with his claws. A splash and spray of water and then upward take off again for the skies and for his effort, the hawk gained no prey. Higher and higher, the hawk flapped his wings until again he soared effortlessly on a wind current.

“That’s leadership, right? A leader leads our people from self-hate to self-love as I see it. Boycotting Montgomery means we love ourselves,” surmised James.

The hawk circled around hundreds of feet in the air. He would not be deterred.

“I think that’s a really great question. For me, it reminds me why black pioneers matter. Why do we cherish Crispus Attucks, Phillis Wheatley, David Walker, John B. Vashon and Alexander Twilight? Rev. Thomas Paul and Rev. Woodson? We honor and revere these people because they challenge the lie of colored inferiority with achievement. They inspire us to be the best that we can be in our own lives. We see them and, in them, we see our better selves,” theorized William C. “I still am skeptical about a colored lawyer but there is value in raising the consciousness of colored people. We are not so fragile that we must cling to outright bigots as our saviors. And that message is leadership.”

The hawk tipped his right wing for a soundless turn.

He dove straight down into the pond and caught a squirming bass.

“Have you ever thought about your family name, Twilight? What does it foreshadow?” James ignored William C.’s question. A mere word had no meaning in and of itself.