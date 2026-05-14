Epilogue

True to his word, Elias Gray Loring apprenticed Robert Morris as a law clerk. Morris followed the same strict regimen as had James Moore Scott. After three years of intensive study and in-depth training, Loring moved for the admission of Morris to the Massachusetts State Bar on February 2, 1847. The State Bar admitted Morris with little fanfare. Morris would subscribe to Scott’s philosophy of an outlaw practice and received much fame for his rescue of a fugitive slave from federal authorities.

At the urging of Loring and Sheriff Sumner, William Cooper Nell wrote these words in Greek to the disgraced former U.S. Senator Robert Lynch: Οι θεοί έχουν τη δύναμη της ζωής και του θανάτου. Δεν είσαι Θεός. Είσαι ένας κατεστραμμένος λευκός άνδρας που διαβάζει αυτά τα λόγια από έναν ελεύθερο μαύρο άνδρα, κύριο της ελληνικής γλώσσας. Με ένα κύμα του χεριού μου, σε σαρώνω από την ύπαρξη. Είναι καιρός: Götterdämmerung.

[English translation: Gods have the power of life and death. You are not a God. You are a ruined white man reading these words from a master of the Greek language, a free black man. With a wave of my hand, I sweep you out of existence. It is time: Gotterdamerung.]

Former Senator Robert Lynch died alone on his plantation in 1849, broken and forgotten. The man who had orchestrated the deaths of David Walker, William Babbitt Haynes and George Langston outlived all his victims, but not his reputation. History would remember him, if at all, as a cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and moral bankruptcy.

Had George Langston lived, his quiet influence on Chief Justice Walter White might have changed history. Perhaps, President Millard Fillmore would have appointed Walter White to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1850. Perhaps, the Dred Scott decision would have declared that Black men had rights whites were duty bound to respect. But Langston died, and with him died that possibility. In our timeline, the former Chief Justice spent his last days in retirement surrounded by grandchildren at his Beacon Hill place. When the hour was late, White would sit around the fire and play childish games like “Cross Questions and Crooked Answers” and “I Love My Love with A.” Oftentimes, candles would arrive as night fell and White would read a book, setting an example for his grandchildren gathered around him to read as well. The grandchildren adored Grandfather.

Joseph King, Jr. would be haunted by what he had done to Mary Twilight Scott. Like Louise, King would descend into madness. The Sheriff committed Joseph Jr. to a mental asylum where he died restrained and in his own filth.

And as for William C. Nell?

Sheriff Sumner revealed the kidnapping of Mary Twilight Scott and how she was rescued by the grace of God. William C. questioned the particulars of the affidavit sworn out by William Lloyd Garrison on Mary’s behalf. When confronted, Garrison confessed that he wrote up as many fictitious affidavits for as many free women of color as he could. His only regret was that he didn’t save more free colored women from abduction. Could he have made up one more false affidavit to have saved one more free woman from bondage and violation? The possibility he could have saved more free women from kidnapping caused Garrison to break down and weep. For once, William C. accepted life was not black and white but grey.

William C. continued to rail against segregated public schooling while bringing up his brother, Little Alex. Little Alex showed an unusual interest in cooking which William C. supported in any way that he could. He would take Little Alex to restaurants that admitted colored patrons. Little Alex developed an easy rapport with waiters and cooks. Sometimes, he would beg to go into the kitchen so he could watch cooks create their magic.

As a young man, Little Alex owned a high-end restaurant across the street from the Spottswood Cafe. He sought financial backing from white abolitionists and lawyers. His restaurant used only the best foods prepared in the very best manner. Price was not an object, just quality. As the restaurant business grew in size, Little Alex offered more and more European imports—the best wines, like Château Margaux, and rare champagne. The first floor of the restaurant featured silver chandeliers hung from the frescoed ceiling. Mirrors lined each wall. Mahogany furniture adorned the room. Flowers framed a fountain in the center. One day, Little Alex vowed to have oil portraits of colored and white patrons but, for now, the mirrors would have to do.

Once upon a time, the wealthiest colored man in Boston was a barber, Theodore Moore Scott. Now the richest black man on Beacon Hill was Alexander Twilight Nell, owner of the up and coming restaurant St. Cuisine’s.

James Moore Scott dreamed of becoming a cook when he was young. He had a flair for the art of cuisine. Circumstances created a different destiny for the first black lawyer. Skills and leadership are rewarded in this world. On April 21, 1847, Governor George N. Briggs appointed James Scott as a judge to the bench. James became the first black judge in American history.

*

Several years later, the Reverend Alexander Twilight sat on his back porch in Brownington, Vermont. The sun was setting over the Green Mountains, casting the same golden light he remembered from years before, when he had first read William C.’s letter announcing James’s admission to the bar.

Now, another letter from William C. rested in his lap. Twilight had read it slowly, carefully, his hands trembling slightly as he learned what had come to pass.

James had become not just a lawyer, but a judge—the first colored judge in American history. Little Alex, the traumatized child who had witnessed his father’s murder, had found peace in the art of cuisine and now owned the finest restaurant on Beacon Hill. George Langston was dead, his hidden heritage dying with him —or so the world believed.

But the cost. William G. dead. Theodore dead. William Babbitt Haynes dead. David Walker dead. And George Langston, whose sacrifice William C. described in painful detail, dead defending a cause he’d only recently learned was his own.

Twilight folded the letter carefully and placed it in his Bible beside the first letter—the one filled with hope and anticipation from 1844. Two letters. Two Americas. The distance between them measured in blood and achievement, sacrifice and progress.

He thought of James—no longer the eager student who had come to him seeking knowledge, but a judge now, a man of authority. He thought of Little Alex, transformed from silent trauma into creative expression. He thought of William C., carrying on his father’s work while raising his broken brother. And he thought of his beautiful, beloved sister, Mary Twilight Scott, who passed away in his home.

The twilight was passing. The gods were dying. And in the growing darkness, Alexander Twilight gave thanks that he had lived to see the dawn beginning—however, faint, however costly, however incomplete.

*

A Boise, Idaho lawyer arrived home after a day of depositions at work. “Daddy, Daddy,” Charlotte and Ashley squealed as they heard the pickup truck pull up into the driveway. The snow capped Rocky Mountains towered in the distance. Terry Nicholson IV opened his front door and picked up his six year old Charlotte and four year old Ashley. Terry’s wife, Shelby, kissed her husband with cooking mittens on her hands. Bringing up the rear was three year old Allison Babbitt Nicholson.

“Can you read us the preacher book? Please, please,” pleaded Charlotte and Ashley.

“Do I have time, honey?” asked Terry.

“Dinner won’t be ready for another half hour, so you have time.”

“Let’s go, girls,” Terry urged as six little feet scampered into the living room. The fireplace emitted a small, burning glow.

As his mother and grandmother had done before him, Terry reached for the fireplace mantle and retrieved an old book, an heirloom really. It had been in the family since the 1830s before Terry Nicholson I married Allison Babbitt Haynes.

“So, let’s do call and response. I ask a question and you answer. Ok?”

“Ok, ok, ok,” Charlotte and Ashley answered. Allison answered by jumping up and down.

“What’s the name of our book?”

“I know, I know,” Charlotte said with her hand raised. “Life and Character of Rev. Lemuel Haynes.”

“That’s right,” said Terry. “Sketches of the Life and Character of the Rev. Lemuel Haynes.” Terry took care to point at each word in the title as he said the word.

Terry turned to page 70 as he had done countless times before as a grandson, a son and now, a father.

“This is William Babbitt Haynes. Is he your dad?”

“No!,” the girls said in laughter.

“Is he your granddad?”

“No,” the girls laughed again.

“Who is he?”

Charlotte and Ashley held up three fingers.

“That’s right. William Babbitt Haynes was your great great great grandfather. Three greats.”

“And what was the name of his wife?”

“Elizabeth!” Charlotte, Ashley and Allison screamed in unison.

“And did they love each other?”

“They loved each other very much.”

“And who was William’s daddy?”

“Son of a Negro preacher!” the three girls shouted as one.

“That’s right. His daddy was a famous Negro preacher, Lemuel Haynes.”

There were no blacks in Boise, Idaho in 1969. The Nicholsons were an average upper-middle class white family, save for their distant ancestors.

Shelby called the family into the dining room for supper.

When supper was over, it was time for the girls to go to bed. Charlotte and Ashley left the table and went to their bedrooms. Allison ran into the living room and found the old book on the sofa. She kissed the picture of Rev. Haynes on the cover and said “I love you” before running off to bed.