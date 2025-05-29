Chapter 79

Until I Am a Lawyer

The Sunday after he showed Dean Story the door, James attended church services at the African Meeting House. Rev. Givens greeted him with open arms before the program began. “How is my lawyer today?” asked Rev. Givens.

“I’m looking for a school to take me. Why don’t you start a neighborhood law school here in the basement? I’ll be your first student,” James said. Rev Givens had a good laugh.

“Well, we have every other type of thing going on in this building. Why not a law school?”

James took his seat towards the back of the church. His rejection by Harvard Law School had deflated his spirits. He was not in the mood to be recognized and acknowledged as the would be “first colored lawyer.” Not today. It did feel good to be among his people again for Sunday service, however. Everyone looked like him. He didn’t stand out from the crowd.

When the service concluded, he stood and shook Floyd Patterson’s’ hand. It had been years since he had seen Patterson. “How’s work at The Spottswood Café?” James asked.

“I can’t complain. It beats laying bricks outdoors,” Patterson said.

Patterson stood for a moment and considered his next words. “Are you still aiming to become a lawyer?”

“I am,” James said.

“Son, I have heard a lot of things at The Spottswood Café. I heard Harvard said “no” to you. It’s a small world. Where will you study law? What school will accept you? Most of the lawyers in Boston that are anything are Harvard graduates. What lawyer will have the courage to take you on after what happened to William Babbitt Haynes? I don’t want to get into your business but I think its foolish to do such a thing as study law. You’re a colored young man. Only the very smartest white men can succeed in the law,” said Patterson.

“Mr. Patterson, its even worse than that. The very words of the law are written against the colored man. Fugitives are recaptured and returned to the South because of the law. Colored passengers are forced sit outside stagecoaches in the cold weather because of the law. I cannot dine at The Spottswood Café because of the law. This is why I must persevere. I am willing to fight and die to make a difference, to make a change. Things will never change if I give in, if I yield to the overwhelming force of the enemy. I learned those life lessons from my father and his father,” James said.

“James, you’re a dreamer. I’m speaking to you as an old man, an old colored man who has heard and seen more than I wish to remember. The world isn’t a kind place. It will beat you down. It will kill you if it gets a chance,” said Patterson. Patterson had raised his voice and a small crowd gathered around James and Patterson.

“Mr. Patterson, you think a black lawyer is a fantasy. I assure you one day we will see black lawyers from sea to shining sea. And they will practice before black judges and justices. And they will be trained by black law professors and law school deans,” James predicted.

Patterson looked at James as if he had lost his mind.

James raised his voice. “If we allow prejudiced whites to define our hopes and dreams, then we might as well die because we are dead already. I appreciate your concern but my life purpose is to become a lawyer. Nothing else.”

When he returned home, James opened the front door and stepped into his lonely home. He sat down at the parlor table and wrote a letter of inquiry to Theodore Brownhelm. Brownhelm practiced real estate law in Quincy. One of the most prominent lawyers in Massachusetts, Brownhelm fought slavery as a cherished friend of the Negro. James wrote a letter trumpeting his background, his qualification and moral character.

Brownhelm declined to take James on. In his response, Brownhelm said he could not train James as a student in his office. He took an interest in James’ plight, however, and counseled James to leave the United States and live in the British West Indies or Canada. In these more forgiving climes, James could study the law and succeed in its practice! James did not know what to think. He stepped outside and went for a walk on Beacon Hill. He saw colored kids playing in the alleys. He thought about their futures and how their lives were already hemmed in ways they could not fathom.

James walked by The Spottswood Café. He saw happy white diners come in through the front and resigned colored waiters come in through the back. It all seemed wrong. He took in that image and breathed his resolve. [inner monologue -- Tell me no and I try again. Tell me no twice and I will try twice more. I will never give up until I am a lawyer!]