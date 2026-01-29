Chapter 112

He Was Wrong

By January of 1844, Loring considered James ready for the practice of law. On January 10, Loring moved in open court for the admission of James Moore Scott to the Bar. Loring considered the matter to be pro forma. James had served three years under Loring’s direction and guidance and met the threshold expectations for admission. The Committee of Examiners would go through the motions of asking James questions but examination was a formality.

In an unprecedented move, the Committee of Examiners refused to examine James! No reason was given for their refusal. The rules had been changed for James. What more could be done? James had worked for three years as a law clerk for Loring. He had applied himself with diligence and perseverance. His reward for three years of study was nothing. The next day, Loring prepared an emergency appeal to Chief Justice White asking to show cause why James Scott should not be examined for admission to the Bar.

Justice White denied the appeal. In a cursory statement, the Chief Justice said there was no precedent for the citizenship of colored people. As there was no precedent on the question of citizenship, James was not a citizen of the Commonwealth and could be denied examination for admission to the Bar.

James felt a wound to his psyche. For his whole life, he had believed if he worked hard enough and followed the rules, he would persevere against prejudice. Character was more important than circumstance.

He was wrong.