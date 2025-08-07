Chapter 89

The Moral Dilemma of Black Lawyers in Slave Times

“James, welcome to my home,” offered Garrison as he opened the door. William C. was already in the parlor room.

“I never miss an opportunity for supper,” James said. And it was true – food gave him comfort as life doled out ups and downs. Food was a constant.

James walked inside Garrison's home and smelled the aroma of fresh game, piping hot biscuits, and clam chowder. The smells distracted James but the sight of William C. gave James focus again.

“Come to the table. We can have a little brandy before dinner,” said Garrison. James walked behind Garrison and observed modest furnishings. Far more attention was devoted to bookshelves, books and newspapers than the latest fad in French drapes or Turkish rugs.

Garrison handed James a snifter which he accepted. Garrison poured the brandy until the spirit approached the level of James’ fingertips. James swirled the brandy around in the glass while he waited for the drink to approach body temperature.

“James, why do you want to become a lawyer?” Garrison asked. “Is it because it’s your dream or your father’s dream? Is it to elevate the race or to do something you love to do?”

James sat down at the parlor table across from William C.

“Before my father died, I had no interest in such things. I was content to become a cook because I loved cooking. My parents called me St. Cuisine. But there are moments in life when one has to accept a duty to one’s people. My father’s dream that I become a lawyer became my dream,” James answered.

“But do you love the practice of law? Even the smartest white men find success in the law to be a challenge,” countered Garrison.

“Constitutional Law in college challenged me. I studied and applied myself and rose to the challenge. I enjoyed the challenge. I enjoyed even more proving my prejudiced professor wrong about colored intellect,” James said. “Every day in Boston would give me those same satisfactions as a colored lawyer.”

James took a sip of brandy. It flowed down his tongue and to his stomach with a desired smoothness. A superior brand, James thought to himself.

Mr. Garrison, I want to become a lawyer because a colored man needs to break the color line. It is horrible that, out of millions of colored men, not one man has been deemed worthy to be admitted to the practice of law. Not one,” James said with emotion.

“And you’re not living out the dreams of your father?” asked Garrison.

“One more colored cook will not change the course of colored history. One colored lawyer could lift the aspirations of millions,” James said.

“But do we do our duty to the Negro if we swear allegiance to a slave document?” pressed William C.

“The great evil is suppression of the black heart. Leave the Negro uneducated, ill-housed, ill-clothed and he will seek out the bottom in society,” James countered. “I have a duty to my people to break the color line.”

“James, I believe in two things. First, I believe in immediate emancipation of the Negro wherever he is enslaved. Number two, I believe in the elevation of the colored man to the level of equality with the white man. Colored freedom equals white freedom. So we agree on those two points?” Garrison asked James.

“Yes, sir. Without question, sir,” James answered.

“Can we also agree the U.S. Constitution is a pro-slavery document?” asked Garrison.

“In what way?” James asked.

“The Constitution protects slavery. It sanctions the capture of fugitive slaves in the North and the return of said fugitives to the South. It declares slaves are three-fifths of a person, not full persons. It sheltered the international slave trade until the year 1808,” said Garrison.

“And this is the same Constitution ratified by colored voters in Massachusetts in 1788. Would colored voters have ratified a pro-slavery document? That’s inconceivable to me,” James said.

William C. had held his breath long enough. “Where is your evidence? How many colored voters voted to ratify this Constitution, if any? And even if you could find a lone colored voter or two, their votes made no difference in the outcome. Their votes are so marginal as to be irrelevant to the question,” rebutted William C.

“I don’t need evidence. This isn’t a court of law. And even if I had no evidence, there are more important reasons why it’s wrong to label the Constitution as a pro-slavery document,” James said.

“What are those reasons?” Garrison said more in an attempt to defuse tensions between James and William C. than out of any genuine intellectual interest.

“The Constitution lives and breathes like a living organism. It’s not inanimate like a rock or a tree. It bends and sways according to the currents of the day. I saw this in class with cases like Gibbons v. Ogden and The Charles River Bridge case,” James said.

“For fifty years, James, your living and breathing Constitution has sheltered the peculiar institution. So, I don’t see your point,” said Garrison. William C. took a sip of his brandy as his boss prepared to teach James a constitutional lesson or two. “If I filed a law suit tomorrow in the federal district court in Richmond, Virginia on behalf of a despised slave – any slave – and I pled that the slave’s bondage violated the U.S. Constitution. Would I win or lose that lawsuit?” asked Garrison.

James thought for a moment, although the answer was obvious. “You would lose that lawsuit, Mr. Garrison,” James said.

“And why would I lose that lawsuit, James?” asked Garrison.

“Because slavery is not a violation of the Constitution,” James said.

“Exactly. That is the point William C. and I are making. Slavery does not violate the Constitution. Indeed, slavery is condoned by the Constitution. Now, doesn’t that mean the Constitution is a pro-slavery document?” asked Garrison.

“No, you fail to see my point,” James said. “The Constitution is always capable of amendment. Wouldn‘t you agree the Constitution could be amended to prohibit slavery?” James asked.

“Yes,” interjected William C. “That is what we live and pray for.”

“As long as the possibility remains open, the Constitution is capable of becoming an anti-slavery document,” James said.

“But in the here and now, the Constitution shelters the slave catcher. We must take the Constitution as it is, not as it could be,” Garrison said.

“Maybe, colored lawyers could become lawyers with integrity when the Constitution abolished slavery,” said William C. “I concede an abolitionist Constitution is consistent with racial integrity as a black man.”

William C. gulped down his brandy. James saw the passion stir in his eyes. He was ready to follow his intellectual position wherever it would lead him. “James, let us suppose you swore allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. You become a colored lawyer to praise and glory. You made it into the history books as colored pioneer. Then, one day a fugitive slave was captured here on Beacon Hill. That fugitive sought you out as his lawyer because you shared the same skin color. He presumed you knew what it meant to be black in America. Wouldn’t your oath as a lawyer demand you support the slave catchers in their hellish work?” asked William C.

James did not gulp down his brandy. For effect, he took a mere controlled sip. “I don’t know the answer to that question. I can tell you I consider slave catchers to be devils here on earth. Doesn’t that suffice?” James asked.

“No. No, it doesn’t. What suffices would be a Constitution defining slave catchers as devils on earth as well. By swearing allegiance to the Constitution, you have cast your lot with the devil,” lectured William C.

James was angry. He was angry because William C. made sense and James did not have the knowledge or training to tell William C. he was wrong.