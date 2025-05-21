Chapter 78

Duty to Disown Slavery

Writers write for a multitude of reasons. Some want to see their name in print, a primitive form of vanity traceable back to the first caveman drawings on cave walls. Some scribble for diamonds and pearls, nickels and dimes. And still others write out of obsession with an idea. The idea of colored life as duty, a duty to disown slavery, grabbed ahold of William C.’s consciousness and wouldn’t let go. In the mornings, he thought of nothing but reading and re-reading his essay The Duty to Disown Slavery. He read each word in each sentence in each paragraph. Like a dentist assessing each molar, William C. subjected his every utterance on paper to strict scrutiny: Was duty a moral or ethical obligation? Did duty as moral value or duty as ethical value strike the better pitch? Was it better to appeal to the rational thought of the reader or their feelings? Was it better to build up to a roaring crescendo in his essay or develop a rolling series of highs and lows, peaks and valleys as a rhetorical device? Does the slave have a right to the colored man’s disavowal of slavery?

William C. knew abstractions were deadly in writing. And so he rewrote and rewrote the passage about his grandmother until her story was concrete and specific:

Born of the Ashanti people, my grandmother did not remember her birth name. She knew she was pure-blooded African. One day, the British captured her while she played hide and seek with her brother in the high grass. She has never spoken of the Middle Passage. Upon arrival in Charleston, South Carolina, Massa Cooper bought grandmother on the slave block in Charleston. Massa named my grandmother, Susan, and she grew up in the Cooper household as a house servant. Bright and frugal, she watched and observed and learned. She saw that, for a black person, elevation meant freedom. For a white person, elevation meant owning slaves. She planned her journey. At every opportunity, she offered herself to be hired out to other families and employers. This generated a nice profit for Massa Cooper and, heaven sent, a chance to save some of her earnings. Local custom allowed Susan to keep one-third of her outside earnings for herself.

At the age of twelve, she began her campaign to save money and buy her freedom. My grandmother had uncommon purpose, even for an ambitious house slave. She worked twelve, fourteen, sixteen hours a day at an inhumane pace. Grandmother was an ordinary house slave with extraordinary determination. She saved two-thirds of her earnings in a jar kept tucked away in a wall in her room. Every night she deposited whatever earnings she might have for the day into the jar. My Aunt and Grandmother’s youngest child, Lourine Cooper, has been bequeathed the savings jar in Grandmother’s last will and testament.

By the age of sixteen years, my grandmother had saved $300. $300 was the market price for a house slave of Susan’s ability and promise. She was not a high-yellow quadroon or octoroon.

One day in 1792, Susan approached Massa Cooper. She felt the sweep of years of ambition and frugality and deferred gratification behind her, giving her strength.

“Massa Cooper, May I speak with you for a moment?” Susan asked as she cleared off the last of the dirty dishes from the parlor table.

Massa Cooper, an immigrant from Scotland, disliked slavery. He accepted the rules and mores of his new country as a necessity for survival. He would have lost all depending upon white wage labor in a slave society.

“Massa Cooper, would you ever sell me?” asked Susan.

Startled by the question, Massa Cooper was struck speechless. Susan was part of his household as much as his own children. “No, Susan, you have my word. I would never sell you,” assured Massa Cooper. “You are family to us.”

“I know someone who wants to buy my freedom,” offered Susan.

“And pray tell, who would that be?” asked Massa Cooper. White men had been known to buy fair-skinned, attractive house slaves as bed warmers. But even under these circumstances, the transaction was a slave purchase, not manumission. Susan had Massa Cooper’s interest.

“Can I sit down, Massa Cooper?” asked Susan. Massa Cooper nodded his assent. Massa Cooper had given Susan her name. He treated her with relative respect and decency. Not once had he forced himself upon her teenaged body.

“If I were a light-skinned house slave, a slaver might pay $300 for me. But I’m an African, so I might fetch $250,” reasoned Susan.

“It depends on the trader and his intention. Prized bed warmers might bring a higher price,” countered Massa Cooper.

“I want to buy my freedom, Massa Cooper. I will pay you $300 for my freedom,” Susan said as the words burst out of her in orgasmic fashion. She held nothing back. The years of yearning for freedom took Massa Cooper aback. Massa Cooper’s visceral reaction was “no.” He cherished Susan. She was a familiar presence around the house. She was his most enterprising house slave. She brought in a steady stream of cash flow from her hiring out jobs.

“Massa Cooper, I’m a dark-skinned, plain faced African girl. $300 is a generous sum for one so unworthy.” Susan appealed to dollars and cents, the language of the slave trade. “I can pay you $300 at once.”

Massa Cooper took out parchment and a quill. He figured out that, if he sold Susan for $300, he would still lose the future stream of profit from her outside labors. Not to mention that he valued her presence. Susan was as comfortable as an old shoe. He had known Susan since her first day in South Carolina.

“Massa Cooper, I’m so grateful for all you have done for me. I feel in my heart a thirst for freedom. I believe in the law and the law says the right way to be free is to buy one’s freedom. This is what I have heard in town. The right way is money for freedom,” pleaded Susan. Those beliefs would steer countless generations of Coopers into the future.

Because Massa Cooper held a genuine affection for Susan, her desires moved her master. Susan looked in her master’s eyes and saw emotion. “How did you get $300, Susan?” asked Massa Cooper, his voice softening. ”I saved two-thirds of my earnings, month after month, year after year,” answered Susan. Massa Cooper came from thrifty Scottish stock. Susan’s discipline pleased him in a human way. It gave them connection. Susan moved her hand to Massa Cooper’s knee. “Massa Cooper, I want freedom more than life itself. Have you ever wanted something more than you could bear?” Susan asked as she moved closer to her master. “I promise you I will never leave Charleston. I will stay here for you,” she said as she lingered inches from her married master’s face. “I’m just an ordinary African in your debt,” she said as she took it slow, first a kiss on the cheek, a long, warm embrace, a release of all the affections, attractions, and feelings Massa Cooper had suppressed over the years.

True to her word, Susan never left Charleston. She became free. She became a slave owner. And she raised law-abiding children, none of whom could read, save for her baby, Lourine, who came of age in Brookline, Massachusetts.

And true to my word, I have disowned my grandmother’s property. And all colored men and women have a duty to disown slavery.

The duty is a moral obligation to our humanity……"

The Liberator published The Duty to Disown Slavery over Louise’s fervent objections. On the shores of Concord Pond, William C. found his meaning in life.