Chapter 65

Concord Pond

“Mother, where is father?” asked William C. William C. had thought about it day and night and there was one way to live in integrity. He had taken to nature walks so that he could be alone in his thoughts. The longer he stepped through the woods, the clearer his aim in life came into view.

“Why don’t you try the Scott house at Third and Wood? That seems to be your father’s home away from home,” sniffed Louise. William C. didn’t take the bait.

“Mother, I've reached a decision. I’ve found more and more peace alone in the woods these days. When I’m home, everything I touch reeks of slave money and conflict. I want to live a life as divorced from the tentacles of American Slavery as I can.”

“William C., what is this nonsense?”

“Mother, I’ve been living a lie and I don’t want to live that way. I don’t want to reach a compromise with slave dollars. I want to live a pure, unstained life in the hope that this might wash away my sin as a beneficiary of bondage.”

“We’re living in Hard Times. And your grandmother’s money gives you a roof over your head and food in your mouth. Why do you persist in your ingratitude? Most colored people would be grateful for your benefits in life.”

“If one had a bottle of milk, one can tell the milk is pure by a look. It is pure white. Now, take just one drop of ink and set forth into the bottle of milk. Shake the bottle. The milk is no longer pure. It is polluted. We come into this world as pure as the driven snow. Once we accept even a drop of the fruits of slavery, we become polluted souls. That is my nightmare, the thing that keeps me up at night. That my soul will become impure from the privileges of slave owning.”

“Are you disowning your grandmother?” asked Louise. “You’re in her will.”

William C. turned solemnly towards his mother with these words, “No moral man can accommodate himself to an immoral system.”

“Please wait until your father comes home,” Louise pleaded but it was too late. William C.’s bags were packed. The reality of losing her son shook Louise to her core.

“Please wait!”

William C. kissed his mother on the cheek and carried his bags outside to a waiting stage coach. “But where are you going? How will I be able to reach you?”

“I’m headed to Concord Pond just outside of town. The Richmonds, an abolitionist family, own land and a small house on the west side of the Pond. I will be a boarder in the cabin house.” William C. stepped inside the coach and closed the door.

“But do you need money? How much money do you need?”

“Good-bye, mother. Keep your slave dollars.”

Louise cried out “don’t go” as her misunderstood son disappeared from sight.

As William C. settled into his idyllic cabin yards from the shore of Concord Pond, he felt a tremendous burst of freedom. He would grow his own food and hunt small game for subsistence. He would fish as the mist rose off of the water at sunrise. He would spend his mornings penning essays against slavery and his evenings learning how to speak Greek by candlelight. Never would a slave dollar sustain him if he could help it!

While unpacking Rev. Rankin’s abolitionist letters to his brother and his primers on the Greek language, William C. heard a knock on his front door. He saw a white middle-aged gentleman accompanied by a policeman.

“Are you William C.?” asked the tax collector.

Yes, I am. I just moved in a few hours ago. How can I help you?”

“Are you a boarder in this cabin?”

“Yes, I am a boarder of the Richmond family. I’m sure you know the Richmond family.”

“Yes, I do. Under Concord local ordinance, you are subject to a $1.00 boarder tax due and payable upon possession of rental premises.”

“Will this tax go towards funding or supporting slavery in any way?” asked William C.

“What do you mean?” asked the tax collector.

“Well, if a fugitive slave is pursued and kidnapped in Concord, would my tax dollars support the enforcement of slavery against the fugitive?”

“Yes, your tax dollars would support all operations of the Town of Concord.”

“In that instance, I must object to payment of the boarder tax as a matter of conscience.”

“There is no legal basis for conscience objection to taxation. If you do not pay the tax, you are subject to arrest.”

“Then, arrest me. I will not pay any tax that can be traced to support of slavery.”

And with this refusal to pay taxes, the tax collector had no choice but to arrest William C. William C. asked if he could take his journal and a quill pen to jail, a request which the tax collector granted. And this was why William C. spent the night in jail for nonpayment of taxes. News that the son of abolitionist William G. was imprisoned made its way back to Beacon Hill. Without input from William G., Louise traveled to the Concord Jail and paid the taxes for William G. against his wishes.

As soon as he was released, William C. said he would never speak to his mother again.