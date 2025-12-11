Chapter 106

More Than He Bargained For

Clerk George Langston pursued his writing interests in the evenings and on weekends. He needed some outlet from the vociferous demands of the Chief Justice.

As George Langston grew up, he heard story after story about his grandfather, Joseph Carson, and the Carson ancestors from Exeter, New Hampshire. However, the Rainey side of the family ended with his grandparents Adam Rainey and Beverly Rainey. There were no stories of Rainey ancestors surviving Indian attacks. There were no books or newspaper accounts of the Rainey past. Indeed, there were no oil portraits of any Raineys save Grandfather Rainey. The sharp difference between how history remembered the two sides of his family intrigued George Langston. He decided to write a biography of his grandfather, Adam Rainey, in order to better balance the scales of recorded history.

One night, Langston asked his aging grandmother, Beverly, about his grandfather. “Where did Grandfather attend school,” asked Langston.

“I don’t rightly recall,” said Beverly.

“Where was he born?” asked George.

“In Exeter, New Hampshire,” said Beverly.

“Who were his parents?” asked George.

“I don’t recall,” said Beverly.

“Try to think hard grandmother. I really want to know,” George said.

“Why are you bothering me with these fool questions?” said Beverly. “I said I don’t know. Did you hear me?”

George dropped the matter. He was getting nowhere with his grandmother. He had heard rumors his grandfather might have been an orphan but he had no evidence to back up the claim. This was going to be more than George had bargained for.