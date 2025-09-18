Chapter 95

He Made His Own Plans

"Mother, we need to talk," said William C. as he barged into his parents' home.

"What is it, William C.? asked Louise.

"You lied to me. You both lied to me," accused William C. "James told me everything."

"What did James tell you?" asked Louise.

"Mother, I know everything. I know about the whole affair, that father cheated on you with Mary Scott for months. I know Little Alex is their baby. I know everything! How could you lie to me?" William C. demanded to know.

A pause as son and mother readied for battle.

"And I know why you agreed to rear their baby. You so hate Mary Scott that you will take it out on her baby. You never ever treated me as you treat Little Alex," accused William C.

"We did what was best for the family," offered Louise.

"No, you did what was best for yourself. You're too embarrassed to live with the shame. Mary Scott pleased father and you could not," William C. said.

Louise slapped William C. with her right hand. William C. didn't relent.

"And you hate that baby. Every time you look into his eyes, you see the eyes of Mary Scott. You want to kill him. Well, I won't let you!" shouted William C.

"Where is he?" demanded William C.

They both rushed to Little Alex's bedroom. Little Alex had heard the commotion in the rest of the house and he cowered in fear.

"See how he cowers," observed William C. "That is not the sign of a healthy, happy child. You're wicked," William C. said.

"I was cheated on," said Louise as she stood between William C. and Little Alex. "I was lied to. I lost my husband to a whoring bitch," screamed Louise.

"Mother! You'll not speak that way about my friend's mother. Never," demanded William C.

"What kind of woman preys upon another woman's husband? Slut? Vixen? Trash?" asked Louise.

"And yet you agreed to mother and raise this woman's child? Why, mother?" asked William C.

"I will have my revenge," Louise said as she turned to Little Alex with eyes of anticipation. "I couldn't stop her precious son, James, from getting a college education. But I can torment and hurt her little Alex," Louise said. "An eye for an eye. Pain for pain."

"That little boy is innocent. He did not cause you pain," said William C. "Mary Scott is dead and gone."

Louise walked towards her beloved son and looked dead into his eyes. "When I look at that child, I see her eyes. I see her eyes and they mock me." [Inner thoughts as if Mary Twilight Scott occupies rental space in Louise’s mind -- If you were taking care of your man, he wouldn't have screwed me night and day. Your man had needs and I fulfilled them. My curse upon you is to raise our child.]

William C. looked into his mother's eyes and saw a deranged woman. Then and there, William C. made his own plans.