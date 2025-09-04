Chapter 93

It’s Not What You Know....

On Thanksgiving Day in 1836, a young house servant in Salem, Massachusetts had to prepare for guests and attend to spur-of-the-moment needs. The holiday guests were the Elias Gray Loring family from Boston. The servant’s employer, attorney Dan Wolfe, respected Loring. It was one thing for a social pariah to reject social convention. It was another for a well-connected man of background to risk losing family and friends for unknown strangers, southern slaves in distant states. The Thanksgiving Dinner promised to be a warm reunion. The Wolfe children relished holiday visits from Uncle Elias. Loring was in a good mood, having won a major victory for a fugitive slave three months earlier before the State Supreme Court. As he sat down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with Wolfe and his family, Loring was at peace.

The thirteen-year-old servant, Robert Morris, had the confidence of youth, experience and poise as he served the guests. Morris was in rare form that evening as he rose above the plates and engaged the lawyers Wolfe and Loring in banter. Not missing a beat, Morris had a ready retort to quips, allusions and double entendres served up his way. Dinner became a match of sorts as Morris served dinner courses, Wolfe and Loring served verbal volleys, and Morris, with skill, returned the repartee. The notion grew on Loring that he needed a house servant for his home in Boston. Morris was about the right age and had the intellect to be of service. Loring put the question to the precocious waiter:

Would Robert like to come to Boston and work for Loring?

The move to Boston changed the life of Robert Morris. In late 1836, there was a vibrant black community in the city populated by unskilled laborers, skilled artisans, and fugitive slaves. Men and women like Rev. Thomas Paul, founding pastor of the African Baptist Church, David Walker, author of Walker’s Appeal, Susan Paul, an unwavering advocate for abolition, Theodore Moore Scott, a prosperous barber, William Guion Nell, a tailor, and William Cooper Nell, the tailor’s son with a brilliant intellect, had created a tradition of black leadership. Only the distant city of Pittsburgh offered a comparable black elite before the Civil War. Boston would transform Morris and Morris would transform Boston.

When Morris began work in the Loring household, Loring assigned Morris house servant duties and sundry tasks to copy legal pleadings. Loring, however, had a white law clerk who served as the main copier of legal documents. Over time, the white clerk disappointed Loring. The white clerk was sloppy. He did not pay attention to detail. He misunderstood or forgot the simplest of instructions. Morris displayed none of these shortcomings. Loring increased the legal tasks he assigned to Morris. Morris completed his work with accuracy and thoroughness while the white legal clerk continued to stumble as if his heart was not in the work. Loring fired the white clerk and had Morris assume the duties held by the white clerk. Morris impressed Loring more and more over time.

One day in early October 1841, Loring took Morris aside for a talk about his future.

“Robert, its time you consider your future. You can choose to learn a trade. And there is security and comfort in going that route. Or, you could learn to become a lawyer. I think you have what it takes to practice law for a livelihood. But the choice is yours,” said Loring.

The ambitious Morris had been around lawyers all of his life. He knew the lifestyle of attorney Wolfe from Salem and Loring in Boston. “I want to become a lawyer,” said Morris. And so Loring committed to training Morris in the practice of law.

The evening after James Scott asked for a law clerk position, Loring arrived at the home of William Lloyd Garrison. The two had to review the legal business of the Anti-Slavery Society, including the question whether the Society should become involved in the boycott of the Smith School.

As Garrison and Loring sat down to review the issue of school integration, Loring brought up the day’s visit from Scott. “William, James Scott came by my home yesterday evening. He asked whether I would take him on as a law clerk,” said Loring.

“And what did you tell him?” asked Garrison with interest.

“I told him his timing was unfortunate. Last week, I had a conversation with Robert Morris, my house servant who functions as my law clerk. I made a commitment to Morris that I would train him in the law.”

“Elias, you know I find the idea of colored lawyers to be troubling. There’s no good to be gained by giving comfort and support to a pro-slavery document like the U.S. Constitution,” began Garrison.

“Yes, I know, William, but I’m concerned about the colored man of promise before me, not lofty philosophical points to be made,” said Loring.

“If I supported the idea, I think it would be better to break the color line with Scott rather than Morris,” said Garrison.

“I can give you five reasons. First, no one knows of Robert Morris. Everyone knows the son of Ted Scott. If you are going to break the color line, break it with a well-known commodity. Second, James Scott brings to the table contacts and connections from years of exposure to the Anti-Slavery movement. And, yes, many of those relationships derive from his father. However, any colored lawyer will face sneers in the bar. The more extensive the web of relationships a pioneer colored lawyer can draw upon, the more probable he is to weather the sneers and succeed. Third, you referred to Morris as your house servant,” said Garrison.

“Yes, I hired him as my house servant,” said Loring.

“It’s not right but lawyers will hold his low status against him. It’s a hurdle Morris will have to overcome whereas Scott is viewed as colored royalty. I have heard the colored people use that term. Colored royalty will have a fighting chance in an aristocratic profession like the law. A house servant invites caste prejudice from upper-crust practitioners,” feared Garrison.

“I believe it’s the man that matters, not the status from whence one comes,” said Loring.

“Elias, you have the privilege of believing it’s the man that matters because you were born into the ruling class, far removed from the drama of working class life. Boston is a town where it matters who your grandparents were,” said Garrison.

“You had two more reasons why I should prefer Scott over Morris. What are they?” asked Loring.

“Fourth, Scott is an honors graduate of Salisbury College. The colored man must see the rewards of higher education. It is the only way out of the darkness for an oppressed people. What kind of message would it send to the colored if the first colored lawyer with barely a few years of schooling were chosen over one of the pioneer black college graduates?” asked Garrison.

“Perhaps, it would mean college is not all that it is billed to be. I don’t have a college degree,” said Loring.

“No, but you earned a college degree in all but name at Harvard. You cannot compare your education to Morris. You are more akin to Scott. Indeed, Scott is a college graduate and you’re not.”

“But isn’t a man’s word his bond?” asked Loring. “I gave my word to Morris that, if he chose the law, I would train him.”

“Fifth, Morris is one man. I’m sure he is worthy of a law clerkship. I am sure he will become a lawyer one day if he is as talented as you intimate. You’re about to break a color line that will accelerate the aspirations and dreams of millions of colored people. Shouldn’t a forerunner of an entire race be chosen for maximum odds of success?” asked Garrison. “Mind you, I retain my objections to a colored lawyer. But if you’re going to break this color line for millions of our oppressed brothers and sisters, mustn’t you take care to choose the very best standard bearer possible?”

Loring thought about what Garrison had said. Garrison’s words had particular punch since Garrison opposed the idea on principled grounds but, as a true and tested friend of the colored race, he cared about the face of colored history in the making.

“I’ll think about it,” concluded Loring as he returned to reviewing endless integration petitions prepared by William C.