Chapter 121

Only the Beginning

James worried the Examiners might not examine him despite his years of training and study. Loring assured James he should not concern himself with imaginary calamities. His time was best spent over preparing for the bar examination. James had to be so prepared that a favorable report must issue as to his qualifications. Failure was not an option. So that James would not forget or be inattentive, there were constant reviews of every subject in the law – contracts, pleadings, criminal law, torts, property, constitutional law. Loring drilled James on rules and applications, theory and practice. Loring had become James’ own personal law professor on a par with Professor Robinson with one exception. Loring was on James’ side. Loring required James to attend court so that James would see in practice how laws could be manipulated to achieve a client’s end. He taught James how to argue to the court and to a jury, depending upon the level of jurisdiction.

As he attended court with Loring, James learned by observing. Loring was an accomplished lawyer with a scholar’s bent. He always played it straight in reciting statements of the law and the facts to a court or jury. He always mastered his case, both the facts and the applicable rules of law. Loring encouraged James to ask many questions and he did. James would ask about case management. He would ask why an unusual turn was taken during the progress of a case. James imbibed every morsel of experience and training Loring had to offer.

On the Monday morning of July 1, 1844, Loring accompanied James to the Massachusetts State Supreme Court building. They entered the court chambers and headed to the Clerk’s office. George Langston was preparing for the coming July 4 holiday.

“George, I believe you have met Mr. James Moore Scott before,” said Loring.

“Yes, I have. What can I do for you today?” asked the Clerk.

“I wish to move for the court to examine James Moore Scott for admission to practice as an attorney and counselor in law and solicitor in chancery. You will find Mr. Scott has the usual certificate required as to his character and attainments in the law,” relayed Loring. James presented the certificate to the Clerk. Langston looked at James for an uncomfortable length of time.

“Gentlemen, if you will have a seat. I need to see when we can schedule a special committee to examine Mr. Scott,” instructed Langston. Langston proceeded into the chambers of the Chief Justice. Loring and James waited for what seemed like hours. James thought about all the possible pitfalls ahead of him: Had his “outlaw” speech alerted the Chief Justice to a character issue? Would a fair committee be constituted? Would a favorable recommendation from the committee be binding on the Chief Justice? His mind continued to rummage around these dead ends.

After thirty minutes, the Clerk returned from the Chief Justice’s chambers. “Gentleman, we can schedule a special committee examination for this Wednesday at 10:00 in the morning. Would that time be convenient?” the Clerk asked.

“Yes, 10:00 this Wednesday would be fine,” accepted Loring.

On July 3, 1844, the Massachusetts State Supreme Court held a special session. The Examination Committee consisted of three of the best lawyers in the Boston area. Not one committee examiner was sympathetic to the idea of a colored attorney practicing law in the Commonwealth. Two committee members were gray-haired men of conservative instinct. The third committee member was a younger lawyer who seemed capable of evolving views. The Committee informed James that his examination would start at once in the law office of the third committee member. The speed startled James — two days from motion to examination. The Chief Justice clearly wanted the matter resolved before the July 4 holiday.

As the Committee members arranged their papers, James arrived in the law office with Loring. James’ presence started the questioning.

“What is Law?” asked the first examiner, as if testing whether a colored man could grasp such an abstract concept.

James met his eyes. “Law is reason free from passion, the rule by which a free people govern themselves rather than being governed by men. It is the means by which we order our civilization according to principles of justice, equity, and the common good.”

The examiner paused, then nodded.

The next hour was a blur as James fielded question after question from the skeptical and the disbelieving, James channeled memories from Colored Mondays. He left no stone unturned in the exactness of his answers. The examiners ran out of questions as James remained standing.

The Committee reported to the Chief Justice with favor on his examination. His admission to the Bar was recommended. Demonstrating a deep and rich knowledge of the law, James was found to be a young man of moral character, twenty-four years of age, qualified to perform the duties of attorney, counselor and solicitor and a citizen of the State of Massachusetts and of the United States of America! In submitting their report to the Chief Justice, the two elderly members said in open session that James was a colored man. They said it as if stating a material fact, a warning, a reservation.

Five Justices sat on the State Supreme Court that day. The influence of the Chief Justice was such that his opinion would prevail upon the other four Justices. So James’ admission to the Bar fell upon the satisfactions of one man, Chief Justice Walter White. The Chief Justice said he was not interested in the race question but he took great interest in regular order. The Chief Justice reviewed the Committee’s favorable report. James saw him consult with Clerk Langston but James could not hear what they were saying. The clerk talked with animation while the Chief Justice shook his head in slow agreement.

Loring and the third committee examiner invited the Court to read the language of the Committee Report. Loring and the examiner suggested that, under the law of the Commonwealth, James was a constructive “white man.” How else could one account for his college graduation with high honors and his passage of the bar examination?James heard the argument and felt both triumph and revulsion. He would become a lawyer by being declared “constructively white” — as if his achievement proved he transcended his race rather than honored it. The Chief Justice’s mood brightened. He asked Sheriff Sumner, “Where is Scott?” The Sheriff, having known James since his youth, said “He sits within the Bar, Your Honor.” James sat in the section reserved for attorneys, not the public gallery. Already presuming his admission.

“Please stand, Mr. James Moore Scott,” said the Chief Justice.

James stood as directed. His heart leapt out of his chest.

“Come forward and be sworn in,” said the Chief Justice.

He did so.

“Raise your right hand and repeat after me. I, James Moore Scott,” said the Chief Justice.

“I, James Moore Scott,” repeated James.

“Swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States of America,” said the Chief Justice.

“Swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States of America,” repeated James in a firm direct voice. As James repeated the oath, he thought of his father Theodore, his mother Mary, William G. Nell. They were all dead, all unable to see this moment. Moses seeing the Promised Land but not entering. But James had entered. He was the first, but he would not be the last.

“Congratulations, Mr. Scott. Welcome to the Bar,” said the Chief Justice.

James shook the Chief Justice’s hand and then the hand of the Clerk who had been hovering behind the Chief Justice to witness this moment in history. Langston’s grip was firm, his eyes bright. Did he see himself in James’ victory? A hidden Black man helping an acknowledged Black man break barriers?

The other four Justices remained silent throughout, watching the Chief Justice carefully. When he smiled and extended his hand to James, they followed suit—whether from conviction or deference, Jamers could not tell. James turned and wanted to let out a holler but thought better of it. July 3, 1844. Tomorrow would be Independence Day, and James thought: I have declared my own independence today. Not from Britain, but from the bar that kept my people out.

A murmur rippled through the courtroom gallery. James saw Gideon Langston smile broadly from the back. But he also saw two white attorneys exchange dark looks and leave the courtroom. History had been made, but not everyone welcomed it.

Loring came up to the bench and shook his hand. “James, this is only the beginning.”