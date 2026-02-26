Chapter 115

Moonlight in Vermont

“Good day, Chairman,” said the allies’ spokesman.

“Good day, gentlemen,” said Chairman Bruce. “May I offer you some brandy?”

“No, thank you. We will not be staying that long,” said the spokesman.

“How can I help you gentlemen?” asked the Chairman.

“The better question is how can we help you?” replied the spokesman.

“I don’t understand,” said the Chairman.

“May we close your door?” asked the spokesman.

“Yes, please do,” said the Chairman. The allies closed the door gently, deliberately. The Chairman ran his hand through his blond, wavy hair. His eyebrows were delicate atop his piercing blue eyes, stunning in their intensity. His wife had fallen in love with his blue eyes. Accustomed to being in control, the Chairman showed a hint of impatience with the allies. Why all the drama?

“Do you remember this letter?” asked the spokesman. They shoved a parchment letter across the Chairman’s desk. The Chairman recognized his handwriting right away. If he had had a gun, he might have shot himself then and there. The letter revealed the love of Chairman Bruce for his lover, Rodney Speed, Counsel for the Governor’s office.

The Chairman could not speak. His mind raced through scenarios—exposure, scandal, his wife’s face when she learned the truth, his children’s shame, the newspapers. Everything he’d built, everything he was, reduced to this single sheet of parchment.

“The Senator is mindful of the regrettable consequences should this letter come into the wrong hands,” said the spokesman. The allies allowed the moment to linger in the air. “The Senator wants only what is best for you,” said the spokesman. “If you resign from office, no harm will come to your family.” The Chairman remained speechless.

The allies rose as a ghost under the moonlight in Vermont.