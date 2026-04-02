Chapter 120

The Bar Examination

James wore a white shirt under his black suit jacket. He remembered shining his black shoes so that the daylight reflected like a beacon. Three people central to his dreams of becoming a lawyer – his father, his mother, and now William G. – were gone. James thought of Moses and the story of his bringing the Israelites to the Promised Land. Moses would not walk the Promised Land but he got to see it. The people who stood in for Moses in his dream would not see James become a lawyer. It saddened him how the world worked sometimes.

“William C., I don’t have the words to say what I’m feeling right now. I can’t believe your father is gone. If we had only heeded the signs earlier…” James said.

“There’s no turning back. This is a day to mourn my father’s life and his hopes for the future, the coming of a better time,” said William C.

James agreed.

James thought it impolite to ask about Louise. He later learned she would remain incarcerated in the city jail without the privilege of attending her husband’s wake, funeral or burial. What did Little Alex think, knowing his mother sat in a jail cell, while his father was to be lowered into the ground? Some tragedies have no resolution, only aftermath.

“William C., can I remain here with you throughout the day? I know how stressful things are for you right now. If there’s anyway that I can help, please let me know,” James said.

“Yes, James, I would like that,” said William C.

Mourners, both colored and white, streamed into the parlor throughout the day. Everyday people walked in line with the famous and the acclaimed. James saw Wendell Phillips, William Lloyd Garrison, Sheriff Sumner, Gideon, Thomas Paul, Jr., Frederick Douglass, and Elias Gray Loring. Even Senator Daniel Webster and Justice Story were in attendance. Phillips clasped William C.’s hand. “Your father was the conscience of this movement,” he said. Frederick Douglass stood beside the casket for a long moment, his hand resting on the wood. Notably, Senator Webster, rarely seen at colored gatherings, paid his respects. “We have lost a great American,” Webster told James.

James thought to himself how sad it was that it took a man’s death to bring the universe of Bostonians together under one roof. Absent to no one’s surprise was Senator Lynch. Rev. Givens provided comfort to the bereaved assembly. When the wake concluded at the end of the day, preparations for the funeral were made for the following day. William C. secured a horse-drawn wagon to hold his father’s casket. He made sure Little Alex had a black suit to wear for his father’s funeral.

On the morning of the funeral, several pallbearers lifted the body of William G. up on their shoulders and out the side door of the parlor. In the tradition of the abolitionists, half of the pallbearers were colored and half were white. The colored pallbearers were Gideon Langston, Gaffney, and Charles Langston. The white pallbearers were William Lloyd Garrison, Wendell Phillips, and Sheriff Sumner. They marched in step as they entered the African Meeting House across the street. The standing room only crowd went out onto Joy Street. They walked down the aisle in step to the sounds of Amazing Grace, one of William G.’s favorite hymns.

There was not a dry eye in the room. As they reached the alter, they lowered the casket onto a platform especially built for the occasion. There was no open casket out of respect for the feelings of Little Alex. The knife wound to William G.’s back made viewing impossible, and William C. wanted to spare Little Alex the sight. Let the boy remember his father alive.

Normally, Rev. Givens would have delivered the eulogy but, at the family’s request, William C. stepped to the podium.

“Today, we lay to rest a giant of a man. He was a tailor by trade but a race man at the core of his being. He was my father. He was William Guion Nell,” began William C.

“The relationship between a father and a son is fraught. They stand too close for wise perspective. The father is too rigid and set in his ways, says the son. The son is too stubborn and bull-headed, says the father. My father and I were no different,” said William C. “Here in Colored America, you’re supposed to have nothing ‘already.’ Here in this New World, you’re supposed to make it all, earn it all, from scratch. If you are a barber or a tailor, then you have, as they say, ‘got it made’ from the beginning. You have it good.”

“My father had a different view. Every day, he tailored garments in his humble shop. And every day after work and on Saturdays, he lent a hand to the shivering fugitive slave, the abused colored stagecoach passenger, the stigmatized colored school student. He never wavered from his mantle in this life. It was the mantle of a crusader, a person who spent his life among and for his race. He did not drift from his people as the blessed are prone to do,” said William C.

“Make no mistake – my father had a private, inner life filled with the anxieties, fears and regrets of the common man. My father was not a saint. But he never let these private travails distract him from his public mission as a crusader. If ever a man in this Commonwealth embodied the ideals of a public citizen, it was my father,” said William C.

“I can tell you it was not pleasant or securing to be reared by a public citizen. Coming of Age in the Nell household meant breathtaking experiences of acclaim, recognition, duty, tradition, and appearances. As the son of a public man, I was always in the public eye,” recalled William C. “At times my father’s name preceded me as I made my way in the world. I felt like a preacher’s son.” William C. locked eyes with Thomas Paul, Jr., son of Rev. Thomas Paul, Sr.

“In some ways, my acts of independence occurred on a public stage. My father supported the campaign for a colored lawyer while I considered it a treasonous act comparable to support of slavery. I vilified slave owners in my family while my father protected family first. My father wanted me to work within the colored neighborhood while I chose to work for The Liberator,” said William C. “But the important point is about that mantle of a crusader. A life well-lived was a life devoted to abolition and civil rights for colored people. I have never strayed from those principles of my father. My life has been one long crusade against oppression,” said William C.

“I picked up the crusader’s mantle from my father. The need is great for more crusaders against the evil of slavery and for the good of equal rights under the law. Do you want it? You honor my father’s spirit by joining the New England Anti-Slavery Society. You pay tribute to my father’s memory by boycotting the discriminator in public accommodations. You offer fidelity to his life by living an outlaw life against oppression here, there, everywhere,” said William C.

Strong murmurs of “Amens,” and “Preach it brother” cascaded throughout the sanctuary. The choir then sang Roll, Jordan, Roll, an old Negro spiritual.

When the services concluded, the pallbearers returned to the casket. James held Little Alex close as he cried out loud for his daddy, sobs so deep they seemed to come from somewhere beyond his small body. His sobs were gut wrenching. William C. knelt beside his little brother, whispering words James couldn’t hear. The crowd fell silent, letting the child’s grief fill the sanctuary. The pallbearers lifted the casket onto their shoulders and walked down the main aisle towards the front entrance of the church. There the horse-drawn wagon waited. They slid the casket into the wagon. Rev. Givens gave the signal and the driver began the slow, deliberate journey to Copp’s Hill Burying Ground. William C. had asked that William G. be buried beside his old friend in the struggle, Theodore Moore Scott. For the sake of appearances, William C. and James decided not to disinter Mary from her final resting place in Vermont. Over 1,000 people, white and colored, followed on foot the wagon as it crossed the city and headed north to Copp’s Hill Burying Ground. Shopkeepers came to their doors. Passerbys removed their hats. The only sound was the wagon wheels on cobblestone and the march of a thousand feet.

Sadness was in the air that day.

Rev. Givens offered a few words as the casket was lowered six feet into the ground. William C. fought back tears. James hugged William C. while looking upon the graves of two old friends. “When do you take the bar examination?” asked William C.