Chapter 64

Mary Wept

As William G. and Mary returned to Third and Wood, they fell into one another again for the umpteenth time. William G. looked into Mary’s eyes full of love. He kissed Mary on her lips. She swooned as one kiss turned into another and another. Inside, Mary thanked the universe for all she was feeling. She did not know it was possible to feel as she felt with William G. She had loved her husband, Ted, but William G. was, oh, so sweet and gentle with her. Ted was matter of fact about sex, all business, a peck on the forehead for a kiss. William G. brought his whole being into his kisses. Ahhh. Mary just melted away at her front door, unable to tear herself away from this man of her dreams. He was a dream. She felt faint.

“Are you alright?” asked William G.

“I am so in love with you that I could faint,” said Mary. “Kiss me again, you fool.” At long last, they said good-bye. She watched William G. walk away and she thought of him in that way.

As William G. turned the key in his front door and stepped into his house, Louise was waiting for him.

“How was Montreal?” asked Louise with contempt.

“Montreal was a disappointment. We were not able to find suitable shaving powder contractors,” said William G.

“William G., I want to talk,” said Louise. The tone in her voice rumbled, trembling with betrayal.

“What is it, Louise?” asked William G.

Louise threw the Canadian report into William G.’s face. “You lying bastard. I should kill you right here and now. How could you?” Louise screamed. “A real man tells the truth, you bastard. Just be a man about it!”

“What are you talking about, Louise?” Have you lost your mind?” asked William G.

“Read that report. And don’t lie to me. I know what it says,” said Louise.

William G. read the report and his heart dropped to the floor. His known world crumbled apart in those moments. It was over – the deceit, the lying, the carrying on, the subterfuge, the deception. All over.

“It is true. I need love in my life. You scorn and belittle me. Mary gives me affection and attention,” said William G.

“I want you out of my house. Now!” said Louise.

“This is my house. I am the man of the house,” said William G.

“You’re no man! You are a cheating low-life. Go to your whore!” said Louise as she reached for a frying pan. William G. raised his arm to defend himself. Louise hurled the pan at his face and barely missed her target. She grabbed a shoe and flung it at William G.’s groin. The shoe hit its mark. William G. groaned. “Leave now!” ordered Louise.

“Can I grab my clothes?” asked William G.

“You want your clothes? Here are your clothes,” said Louise as she ran into the bedroom and grabbed every item from the closet. She threw the clothes at William G.

“Out! Get out of my life!” screamed Louise.

William G. grabbed his clothes from the floor and ran towards Third and Wood. Louise had only begun to inflict pain. She gathered up the report from the floor, wrapped herself in a coat and followed William G. to Mary’s house. Steam came out from her nostrils like a raging bull. A few neighbors looked out their windows at the commotion. Why was Mrs. Nell trailing a fleeing Mr. Nell? William G. reached Mary’s house first and knocked.

“Mary, it’s me, William G. Let me in, Now!”

Mary opened the door and was startled by William G.’s appearance.

“Mary, she knows. She knows everything. I don’t know how she knows but she does,” said William G. as he struggled to catch his breath. “She’s coming this way.”

“Oh, my Lord!” said Mary. She had feared this day ever since William G. had lost the handwritten love note. All she had in her defense were her genuine feelings of love and affection for a married man.

Knock! Knock! Knock! “Let me in, you heifer!” yelled Louise. “I know you have been sleeping with my husband. Do you want the whole neighborhood to know? I will scream it from the rooftop!” threatened Louise. Reputation. Louise had read her prey well. The widow of the wealthiest colored man in Boston and the sister of the first black college graduate had an appearance to uphold. Mary opened the door.

Louise stepped into Mary’s home as Mary closed the front door. “Louise, please don’t make a scene. We have to set an example for other colored people,” offered Mary.

“What in the world are you talking about? You screw my husband and you are worried about setting an example?” Louise mocked. “And you keep quiet, William G. I will deal with you later.”

“Louise, have a seat,” offered Mary.

“Mary, I won’t be staying that long. I’m going to hurt you. You will pay for what you have done. I always figured you for a Christian woman but I was wrong. You will pay me one-third of your gross profits from your barbershop. In return, I will keep quiet about your adultery and save your reputation. If you do not pay me money every month, I will go public with your whorish ways – Rev. Givens, The Liberator, the Anti-Slavery Society, the barbershop, Gideon, your brother Alexander, your precious James – everyone will know what you are,” threatened Louise.

“Louise, I can’t pay you that kind of money. I have to pay for James at college,” pleaded Mary.

“Right. You care for James and his education, huh? Well, that’s just tough, Mary. James will not finish college. He will not become a lawyer. And you will live with those consequences of your whoring for the rest of your life,” said Louise.

“I wish you wouldn’t use such foul language,” said Mary.

“I ought to slap you,” said Louise. “Pay me the money or your name will be ruined in colored society. I swear it!” vowed Louise as she flung open the front door and stormed out of the house.

Mary broke down and wept in William G.’s arms.