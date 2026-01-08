Chapter 109

To Learn the Law and Starve

“The colored people are not like you and me. They don’t plan for the future. They don’t save and invest. They don’t crave education. You’re wasting your time with James. You are hurting him every day you raise his hopes. You hurt James more than I have ever hurt James,” said the Senator. “Look around you. How many colored do you see in jails and prisons compared to courtrooms and judicial chambers? How many colored do you see on the streets compared to doctor offices? How many colored do you see in the poorhouse compared to fine restaurants? I pity you, Elias. You dream and a colored man will suffer because of your dream,” said the Senator.

Loring stormed out of the Senator’s home without a word.

“The gentleman will not be staying for dinner?” Apollo asked the Senator.

“Yes, the gentleman will not be staying for dinner,” said the Senator.

A man of lesser character might have gone home and trembled with self-doubt. Was there harm in using a colored man to break the color line? Did the harm to the individual pioneer outweigh the benefit to colored people? Would the Senator use his allies to retaliate against Loring? Against James? But Loring was not a man of lesser character. Loring was a man of steel character. The Senator’s diatribe had made Loring a sworn enemy. If it was the last act he ever took, Loring would see James through bar admission. Loring slept well that evening.

The next morning, Loring reviewed the state law on citizenship. There was no statute or case on point.

That Friday, the Boston Anti-Slavery Society sponsored a debate on the question of the colored lawyer. Scott’s daily presence with Loring in the Court of Common Pleas had generated a buzz among lawyers. As lawyers were prone to argue, many idled away their down time debating the finer points of Scott’s admission to the Bar. Abolitionist Wendell Phillips saw an opportunity to bring the debate to the larger population in Boston. The debate was held at Faneuil Hall in downtown Boston. About five hundred people attended. Perhaps, one-third of the audience was colored, an unusally large showing that testified to the stakes involved. Phillips scored a coup by securing Senator Lynch as a speaker opposed to the colored lawyer. Phillips assumed the position in favor of the colored lawyer. William C. had wanted to speak in opposition but he was a far lesser draw than the Senator.

As custom dictated that the affirmative speaker go first, Phillips took to the podium and laid out the case for the colored lawyer:

You may ask, why are we having this debate this evening? Skin color. Skin color. Because James Moore Scott is of a darker hue from white lawyers, questions are raised. Excuses are made. They whisper it in the hallways behind closed doors – Is he a citizen? Is he competent? Will he degrade the Bar? These questions are born out of the wound of slavery. Slavery stigmatized the black man. If you remove the rationale for slavery and accept the principle of equality, there is no room for questions and excuses. If the Commonwealth can accept white lawyers without fanfare, then colored lawyers should be accepted without fanfare.

Phillips had made the case for colored lawyers. The principle of race equality enshrined in the 1780 state constitution made colored lawyers a non-issue. A black woman in the gallery stood and shouted “Amen!” Phillips sat down to applause.

The Senator strode to the podium. He saw supporters, and haters, in the audience:

As a free man, the colored man is thrown out into a world of prejudice. He is told to sink or swim. Too many sink. I believe the colored man is best served by mastering trades like barbering, tailoring, and cooking. He is accepted in these trades. He is welcomed in these trades. He has earned a living for his wife and children in these trades. It’s no coincidence the colored law clerk, James Moore Scott, is the son of the late fine shaver, Theodore Moore Scott. All would agree the father provided well for his son. The most prominent colored abolitionist in Boston today is William G. Nell, a tailor. He has provided well for his son, William C. Nell. How well could, and would, a colored law clerk provide for his family? We know whites are prejudiced against the employment of colored office clerks as a general rule. Would this prejudice not extend to patronage of a black lawyer for legal representation? Even our colored residents fear the prejudice against a colored lawyer and keep their business in the hands of a fine white lawyer like Phillip Montgomery. Colored lawyers would starve in this city.

The Senator sat down to cheers and jeers.

No one thought it preposterous that two white lawyers of an all-white Bar were debating the propriety of admitting one colored lawyer to the profession. In these times, it was never certain how race would play out. The same state that had forged the way for colored voting had blessed restrictions on interracial marriage. The same Commonwealth that allowed blacks to serve on juries imposed harsher sentences on black criminal defendants. It was as if the Commonwealth did not know what to do with its colored residents. Trying to divine a uniform truth was as difficult as divining whether states could or could not regulate commerce under the Commerce Clause. The thicket gave advantage to the passionate and the zealot. Most people did not care enough to rail against simple injustice against the colored.

Phillips cared.

Phillips stood up for rebuttal. He took his time as he considered his opponent and the times:

How many times have we heard the colored man blamed for his oppression? You will not find colored lawyers because we have prevented it. There is no mystery here.

Phillips sat down to thunderous applause.

The Senator smirked. One had to take the world on its own terms as it was in the here and now, thought the Senator. The Senator stood up and spoke, not to Phillips or abolitionists in the hall but to a larger truth in the world:

This is a white man’s country. I did not make it so but it is so. No one can deny it. We hurt the colored man when we pitch dreams of social equality. How many noble abolitionists have opened up their law offices to colored clerks? One. How many noble abolitionists here in Boston have employed the colored clerk in their banks? Zero. Their trading firms? Zero. Their warehouses? Zero. The white abolitionist talks a good game but, at the end of the day, the colored young man is left unemployed and forsaken. Better for the colored man to learn a trade and prosper than to learn the law and starve.

The hall grew silent as the Senator delivered his final line. James, watching from the back, felt the eyes of both supporters and skeptics upon him.

=========

Days later in his cabin at Concord Pond, William C. absent mindedly finished his latest essay — The Meaning of a Free Negro in a Slave Society. He looked off into the distance at the trees beyond the shoreline. It occurred to William C. that the Greek phrase Τῑτᾱνομᾰχῐ́ᾱ meant “Battle/War of the Titans.” The titans of the day like Senator Lynch and Chief Justice Walter White were engaged in battle against a Zeus-like figure who represented a new world — like the Titanomachy of Greek myth. But the metaphor wasn’t quite right. What was happening felt more like the Norse concept of Ragnarok — not just battle, but twilight, the ending of an age. What was the German word for that final battle of the gods?

Just as William C. was about to connect the dots between Greek mythology and his known world on Beacon Hill, James knocked at the door. William C. set down his commonplace book and welcomed James inside.